The Market Is Resting

Though most will not like to admit it, if you continue to believe in the upside of the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) such as all the typical fund managers, you, my friend, are a trend trader. That only works when the market is has a direction. Over 70 or 80 percent of the time, it is range bound.

Take the current market, we have been stuck in a range for the past month and a half. Prior to that, we had multiple ranges inside of a larger range. If you failed to observe that, you would have been worried about an impending crash like the rest of the folks. As I said before, you cannot predict a crash or where the markets will go. This is a game of probabilities. Thus, if you stayed long in a range bound market, you would have severely sweating.

(Source: ThinkorSwim)

You should not concern yourself with whether the market will break higher or lower. You need to be an objective observer. To understand the behavior of the current market, you need to understand auction theory.

There are essentially 4 types of participants: day, short, medium, and long-term. Understanding these participants will help you understand why the market is range bound. Because the SPY has failed to go higher in the past 20 to 30 days, it means that the day time frame and short time frame traders are in control. You will notice how mechanical the market has been if you observe the daily actions of the participants. This mechanical behavior is representative of short-term players. Only the long-term money will move the market higher because they have the funds to deploy.

If you carefully look at the current range, you will notice that value is building at the 226.4 area. This is not a technical level. This is showing you where most of the trading volume has been and where the most amount of time has been spent by market participants. The longer the market decides to stay at 226.4, which is what the participants deem as the fairest price, the higher probability of a large violent move in either direction.

(Source: ThinkorSwim)

Also, it is best to stay on the sidelines and not put any money in the market unless the direction becomes clearly evident and more long-term participants enter the market. Don't assume that the market has to always go higher. Recently, the volume in the market has been abnormally low. So, don't expect there to be a follow through if the market goes higher. It is not real conviction. Those who do not understand this concept will be trapped in an unfavorable position. The market needs to move higher on higher volume as that shows that the market participants have now found a higher and fair price to do business.

(Source: ThinkorSwim)

Thus, do not keep your funds tied up in the market for no reason at all. Do not assume that the market always has to go higher. That is an investment fallacy. The Nikkei index is still recovering and has not gone higher as many analysts predicted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.