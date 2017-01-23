Western Union Has Bigger Problems Than A $586 Million Settlement

Last week, Western Union (NYSE:WU) agreed to forfeit $586 million (~40% of its book value) and enter into agreements with the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. Western Union admitted to criminal violations including willfully aiding and abetting wire fraud, and failing to maintain anti-money laundering controls.

The money that Western Union pays to the government will be used to compensate fraud victims that Western Union failed to protect. It will take a $570 million charge in the fourth quarter, but the costs won't end there.

It already spends $200 million per year on compliance and has 20% of staff involved in compliance, yet as a result of the new agreement, it is now required to implement a new anti-fraud plan and enhanced compliance procedures that will be reviewed by a third party compliance auditor each year for the next three years.

This will add even more costs and management distractions. Remittance companies such as Western Union depend on trust, and this much bad press probably won't help the brand.

As scary as these headlines seem, Western Union has much deeper and more significant problems.

Buggy Whip Syndrome

Over a decade ago, Western Union did have a genuine competitive advantage. It was able to charge people without bank accounts high fees for transferring money. For example, a migrant worker in a developed country sending $200 to relatives in a developing country might have had to pay as much as $50 in fees to Western Union.

It was difficult for new entrants to overtake Western union because it was necessary to have agents in both the sending and receiving location, and Western Union had several times more agents and much more geographic reach than its nearest competitor. It previously dominated key remittance corridors between developed and developing nations (although total share of the fragmented global market has only been around 15%).

Since its agents were independent and used to have exclusive agreements, Western Union was able to earn high operating margins and high returns on capital. However, Western Union has failed to adapt as regulatory and technological changes have eroded its competitive advantage.

Global remittance prices have been on a steady downtrend for years as transparency and competition increased in the space. The following chart World Bank report on remittance prices, does not seem to show a market where an incumbent has much pricing power left:

In 2007, the 10-K reported that "nearly all" Western Union agents had exclusive agreements with Western Union (i.e. they couldn't offer any competing remittance services at the same location). In 2009, the 10-K language in the same section changed to "most," and in 2014, it changed to "many." Ten years ago, few countries had laws prohibiting exclusivity arrangements. However, at the urging of various development NGOs, gradually, more countries started enacting legislation to prevent exclusivity agreements.

Now, due to changes in the business environment, Western Union doesn't have the clout to demand exclusivity, even in jurisdictions where it's still legal. According to the most recent 10-K (emphasis mine):

Various jurisdictions, including the European Union and some of its member countries, continue to increase their focus on agent agreements. In addition, over the past several years, several countries in Eastern Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa and South Asia, including India, have promulgated laws or regulations, or authorities in these countries have issued orders, which effectively prohibit payment service providers, such as money transfer companies, from agreeing to exclusive arrangements with agents in those countries. Certain institutions, non-governmental organizations and others are actively advocating against exclusive arrangements in money transfer agent agreements. Advocates for laws prohibiting or limiting exclusive agreements continue to push for enactment of similar laws in other jurisdictions. In addition to legal challenges, certain of our agents and their sub-agents have refused to enter into exclusive arrangements.

Consequently, consumers transferring money are now faced with multiple options at the point of sale, while a few years ago, they were more likely to have no choice but to send money via Western Union.

Competitors have been adding locations quickly. For example, MoneyGram's (NYSE:MGI) locations have doubled since 2009, growing consistently each year to 350,000 in 2015. Western Union's agent count declined slightly from 520,000 in 2015 Q2 to 510,000 in 2015 Q3, and then it stopped disclosing its exact agent count.

The disclosed figure has held steady at "over 500,000" since then. This is significantly less than the 1 million locations that Western Union management predicted on a 2012 Q2 conference call.

Another reason that traditional remittance companies have less pricing power than before is the proportion of unbanked declined drastically. The World Bank reported that the proportion of people without bank accounts declined by 20% between 2011 and 2014.

African countries in particular have seen an increase in access to financial services due to the use of mobile payments. As financial services options expand, Western Union loses its ability to charge premium fees.

Of course, the idea of going to a specific physical location in order to send money is becoming increasingly obsolete. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) recently added money transfer capability to its messenger app. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have also both made early forays into the payment space. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has experimented with money transfer capabilities.

Xoom, which was recently purchased by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) forced Western Union to drop prices in the critical Mexico, India, and Philippines markets. Xoom did not enter China until 2015, so the impact there is likely in its early stages. M-Pesa's rise in Kenya is an example of how mobile technology can rapidly dis-intermediate traditional financial services even in frontier markets (which often have large diaspora).

Worldwide, more people have access to cellphones than to toilets, so mobile solutions should be taken seriously. Bitcoin may be over hyped, but it is likely to provide a competitive solution in many cases. Overall, technology-based competitive threats are not only cheaper, but also more convenient, and they have accelerated in recent years.

Although financial technology has been slower to disrupt Western Union's dominance than expected, and digital revenues are growing quickly compared to the rest of the business, digital efforts have been slow and disappointing. As of 2017, Western Union's US website is still only available in English and Spanish, and its outbound digital remittance capabilities from the US are relatively limited.

Western Union does have partnerships with several technology companies. For example, it's possible to send money via Western Union with Tencent's Wechat app that is nearly ubiquitous among Chinese both in China and overseas. However, WU.com accounted for only 5% of Western Union's revenue in 2015.

In 2012, management said it would get $500 million in digital revenue by 2015, but achieved closer to $300 million (it didn't disclose the exact amount, but WU.com accounted for only $274 million of revenue).

Ironically there is an apocryphal story on the Internet in which Western Union in a previous incarnation rejected the idea of a talking telegraph in 1876. In any case, it still managed to maintain a monopoly on traditional telegraphs for 100 years (its telegraph business died, but it reinvented itself as a money transfer company in the 1990s).

Nonetheless, management's public dismissiveness of serious technological competition is highly revealing and concerning. Western Union will need to make significant adjustments, since its moat is highly dependent on its physical network of agents. It's not clear that the major remittance price cut it instituted in 2012 was enough to thwart competitive upstarts that are competing based on technology in a way that Western Union has not been accustomed to.

Flat Revenue, Declining Operating Margin, And Accounting Games?

From 2006-2011, Western Union grew revenue, and experienced operating margins above 25%. From 2012-2015, Western Union experienced flat revenue and declining operating margins. Net Income is now below where it was 10 years ago.

Western Union's 10-K comes out early next month. So far in 2016, it is on track to earn slightly less revenue than 2015, and operating margins below 20%.

It's interesting to note that Western Union has met or beat earnings guidance almost every quarter (missing only twice in 11 quarters), but has missed revenue guidance 7 of the last 11 quarters. Anonymous Analytics previously pointed out this suspicious pattern. Revenue recognition is less "flexible" under GAAP than in earnings. One hypothesis is that Western Union is capitalizing costs that should be treated economically as expenses.

In 2012 Q1, 2012 Q4, 2013, and 2015 Q2, a sudden spike in capitalization of costs contributed to earnings beats, which followed a quarterly share price decline. The characteristics of Western Union's technology investments and customer acquisition efforts stayed the same during the whole time period, so it's not clear why this pattern would exist.

These accounting decisions at the very least have slowed the appearance of Western Union's decline in its bottom line. However, management can't really take this much further without actually violating GAAP.

Buybacks and the Balance Sheet

Although Anonymous Analytics released its report in 2015 Q4, Western Union's stock price still trended up. This is partially because Western Union has bought back shares consistently.

This "cannibal" aspect of Western Union is an important part of the long thesis. There are several value funds invested in Western Union, including Abrams Capital, run by a Seth Klarman protégé. Many other investors likely followed Abrams Capital. However, if these stock buybacks stop or slow down, the dynamic could change quickly given the accelerating competitive threats.

Leverage has held steady, and debt is not an imminent threat. Interest coverage was 9:1 in the most recent year, and debt covenants only require 3:1 coverage. Debt/Total Assets is about 34%, and Debt/Tangible Assets is around 57%. Yet, for the last several years, Western Union has struggled with stagnant revenue, and declining operating margin.

Further, its brand just took a massive hit when it was forced to pay $586 million to compensate victims of fraud. It is unlikely that Western Union will be able to maintain stock buybacks without making its balance sheet deteriorate severely. Without the buyback support, EPS will decline, negatively impacting the stock price.

Also notable: Goodwill accounts for about 35% of total assets, and is about 2/3 in its consumer group and 1/3 in its business solutions group. How much longer can it avoid a goodwill writedown?

Insider Selling

Although Western Union is buying back shares, when management's own money is at stake, they don't seem to believe the stock is cheap. The CEO established two 10-b51 plans in 2015, and another in May 2016, and each time he exercises the options that he was given by the company as compensation, he sells the shares.

Most recently, he sold around 276,000 shares in August 2016. The CEO makes a base salary of $1.0 million and earned a $1.7 million cash bonus in 2015 (before taking option grants into account). It seems unlikely he would need the cash from equity sales. Also, the CFO sold 3,400 shares on the open market in July 2016 and another 9,200 shares under a 10-b51 plan in August 2015.

The EVP for marketing and strategic pricing sold about 1,800 shares on the open market in November, reducing her holdings to just over 28,000 shares. There have been no recent open market buys by the management team.

Tactics and Risks

Western Union has a $10 billion market cap. The stock is liquid and short interest has fluctuated between 10 and 15% of float. There is also a liquid options market which can be used to enter a short position, or hedge. There is always a risk that Western Union could get bought out by a private equity group or well-funded technology company, so hedging is likely worth the cost.

If Western Union demonstrates significant acceleration in its digital efforts, and/or is able to boost operating margins by cutting costs rather than reducing prices, then it may be necessary to exit a short position.

