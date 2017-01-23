Petra Diamonds' (PDMDF) CEO Johan Dippenaar on Q2 2017 Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Petra Diamonds Hmltn (OTC:PDMDF) Q2 2017 Trading Update Conference Call January 23, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Johan Dippenaar - Chief Executive Officer

Jacques Breytenbach - Chief Financial Officer

Luke Nelson - JPMorgan

Edward Sterck - BMO

Tim Clark - Standard Bank

Richard Hatch - RBC

Martin Potts - FinnCap

Brendan Ryan - Miningmx

Alison Turner - Broadhurst Mining Research

Ian Russell - Barclays

Johan Dippenaar

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the call. We will be discussing our trading update today providing production and sales for the six months ending 31st, December 2016 ahead of the publication of our interim results on Monday the 20th, February. So I will be covering operations, sales and the diamond market with you before I hand over to Jacques who cover the financial and corporate aspects.

So we start up with the highlights. So turning to the results for the first half 2017. We achieved good growth in production, thanks to the higher contribution from undiluted run-of-mine hole with the associated to improved run-of-mine grades, so as well as additional tailings production from Kimberley Ekapa Mining. This resulted in production of just over 2 million carats that was 24% higher than the comparable period last year.

So we remain on track to deliver full year production guidance of 4.4 million carats to 4.6 million carats. The revenue for the period increased to $228.5 million, up 48% on the year where sales volumes increasing by 47% to 1.9 million carats. So we expect H2 to be the strongest sales period as is always the case due to the timing of our tenders being waited to the second half of the financial year.

So we saw flat prices on the like-for-like basis when compared to the second half of financial year 2016 and we expect market conditions to remain stable for this January to June period that we are in now.

Our underground expansion projects remain on track. And we have delivered initial production from Finsch’s Block 5 and Cullinan’s C-Cut Phase 1. During this period and as you can see the resulting improved run-of-mine grades.

The Commissioning of the new Cullinan Plant will commence towards the end of Q3 and I will cover that in more detail later during the call.

So to go through the operations, let's start off with safety. So in terms of safety indicators, the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate is the best indicator of safety performance and each showing an improving trend with a rate of 0.25 recorded for the period compared to 0.37 in the corresponding period H1 financial year 2016.

We did have experienced a fatality at Finsch which has historically been known for its remarkable safety record. These fatalities are unacceptable and safety continues to be Petra’s number one priority. We are focusing on this vital area with renewed vigor and I put in place initiatives to raise awareness throughout the organization and we remain committed to our zero harm policy.

Now turning to the mines, Finsch recorded strong production from run-of-mine material seeing a 9% increase in diamonds produced over the same period last year. And this increase was driven by run-of-mine grades improving by some 20% to 54.5 carats by 100 tons but partially offset by lower run-of-mine tons.

So however, our overall production reduced by 6% to around 1 million carats, which is attributed to the planned reduction in tailings. In the second half of financial year 2017, we expect run-of-mine production to be 1.7 tons to 2 million tons and coupled with the ever improving great profile we are confident to achieve our full year production target at Finsch.

The expansion program at Finsch remains in line with the expectations with 1 million tons forecast to be produced from Block 5 SLC on a full year basis. Cullinan saw 30% increase in production to 420,000 carats with strong run-of-mine hosting being recorded from pillar and reclamation mining as well as the C-Cut Phase 1 Block. With their run-of-mine of grade of 34.5 carats for 100 ton for the period, it is an improvement of around 32% over the corresponding months in H1 2016.

Petra’s guidance for H1 was 32% to 35% so you can see we delivered on the guidance number for this period. So the C-Cut Phase 1 remains on track to deliver around 1 million tons for financial year 2017, which will result in run-of-mine grade further improving to around 39 carats for 100 tons majored against the full year’s production.

So while there were issues in the SLC ore-handing infrastructure of copy complaint leading to slightly lower production of just under 25,000 carats ,these are now being resolved as the mine is set deliver planned production levels that is an excess of 40,000 carats for the six month period during this H2 2017 onwards.

On new business division, Kimberley Ekapa Mining which produced 432,000 carats in the first half and we have built a 200,000 ton run-of-mine stockpile which will be treated during a H2 and this will deliver greater in production in line with full year guidance.

Finally, Williamson produced 106,800 carats in the first six months representing a 12% increase over the previous period of last year. So we expect to complete commissioning of the new mill section during the early part of this Q3 that we in now resulting in an improvement in both run-of-mine grades and throughput and this will allow us to achieve our full year production guidance.

Early production results following the installation of the mill section are very positive specifically with regards to run-of-mine grades. So we obviously very encouraged by this and expect this that we keep seeing with these 18 million at Williamson to be repeated when the new Cullinan plant start operating.

We now move on to the diamond market. So we've seen evidence of improving retail demand to a certain retailers such as Tiffany and the [indiscernible] group reporting growth in sales over the efficient period and at least narrowing the clients being noted by others.

Overall, we saw a solid festive retail period and it was particularly encouraging to see while Chinese retailers continue to record some declines in Hong Kong and Macau now seeing positive trends in Mainland China.

Rough diamond prices that we achieved remained flat during H1 on the like-for-like basis in comparison to H2 financial year 2016 for those some weakness was observed in the smaller and lower value sized categories varying Petra’s December tender following the Indian government's demonetization of high value bank notes and the subsequent impact of smaller midstream players on liquidity in the Indian diamond market, but we expect this situation to improve in the short term.

Actual prices achieved carat in H1 demonstrate the improved product mix brought about up by the increased contribution from the run-of-mine carats. We plan to have four tenders during the second half of the year, equate into a total of seven tenders for financial 2017.

Just in conclusion to the operational and sales and market section, we’re just dealing with the Cullinan plant. So as mentioned above, commissioning of the new Cullinan plant is expected to begin towards the end of Q3 financial year 2017 with production from the old plant ceasing in the - at the end of February.

Owning to recent unforeseen labor related disruptions over the last six to eight weeks at Cullinan involving our contractors, please note no such disruptions with Petra’s own labor force, it’s with the contractor labor force the commission schedule is under some pressure. We are currently working on to resolve these issues, but as a result of the disruptions we now expect run-of-mine tonnages treated for H2 to be between 1 million tons and 1.5 million tons on pace with the early solid plan of 1.6 million tons. So it is important to note that our working schedule from underground will not change throughout this time so while we may see lower tonnages of our process this will still be mined and then stockpiled.

Any run-of-mine material that remains untreated in H2 will be processed during H1 financial year 2018 and note it will be over and above the tonnages given for financial year 2018 production guidance.

So this processing flexibility is a benefit of the excess capacity of the new plant. This plant is capable of processing 6 million tons of run-of-mine material and the group remains on track to deliver full year production of 4.4 to 4.6, but mindful of the potential to be towards the bottom end of this range due to these factors.

So I will now pass the call over to our CFO, Jacques Breytenbach to cover the financial and corporate points.

Jacques Breytenbach

Thank you, Johan, and good morning everybody. As you can see from the table provided, we had cash advance at in December, 2016 of some $47 million documentaries valid at around $51 million inline of the increased levels of production and diamond data of around $2 million.

Bank loans and borrowings of $210 million and net debt of $465 million reminding line of levels reported at the end of our quarter one FY2017 and both numbers are within our expectations. We have $57 million of available bank facilities as well as cash of $47 million which remain available to the group. In addition Petra expected to be within the required covenant for the minimal period as at the December 2016.

CapEx, excluding capitalized borrowing cost for H1 was $134.9 million compared to $139.8 million in the comparable period, with $124 million attributed to expansion CapEx and $10 million to sustaining capital. Part one financial year 2017 capital represents C-Cut 60% of expected full year capital spend for 2017, confirming the declining trend of capital spend for the Group.

It's all remains fully funded with sufficient date room available for the group with big date expected to be reached during quarter three 2017 to defining our tenders and cash outflows.

This concludes our coverage of H1, FY2017 trading update. And we will now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Luke Nelson from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Luke Nelson

Hi guys, couple of questions from me. Just firstly for run-off on C-Cut, can you just break out how much came from that in H1 and that just trying to work out the balance relative to the one time guidance for the full year?

And secondly just to comment on rates in peak debt by Q3, is that on a gross debt or a net debt basis and also can just clarify whether you still expect H2 FY2017 to be free cash flow positive which I think you did mentioned at the last quarterly update?

Johan Dippenaar

Luke at Cullinan, specifically from C-Cut Phase 1, we achieved between 400,000 tons to 450,000 tons from the C-Cut Phase 1 during H1 and in the second half, it will build up to around 600,000 tons delivering the million tons for the year. And then just want to - in terms of the debt levels, its net debt that if you originate the growth rate I can confirm is definitely netted. And in terms of expectation for our H2 to be cash flow positive even the current commissioning schedule we are confident that's great that we will indeed because the positive for H2.

Jacques Breytenbach

All depending on Luke, the size of the volume of can’t treated through the Cullinan plant and it’s at the higher end it will be more strongly so, if it’s on a lower end, it would be reduced, but still positive.

Luke Nelson

Okay, thank you.

We will now take our next question from Edward Sterck from BMO. Please go ahead.

Edward Sterck

Good morning, gentlemen, thank you. Just on Finsch, in terms of run-of-mine 3% in the first half. On an annualized basis that needs to be a fairly big step up in the second half to meet guidance for run-of-mine for the year. I mean I was wondering if you are confidence of achieving those that rates in the second half and so on and so forth.

Johan Dippenaar

Okay, so yes, it is, but you know Jacques and I just talked before the coal and you know it's true that a lot of things it’s quite a speed that's been like that now for the last four or five years delivering against the program every six months requires steep ask on many, many fronts. So the production that we had from underground at Finsch in the first six months, remember it’s from ever decreasing footprint and availability of draw points on the Block 4 and a small number of draw point in Block 5 which start building up.

So the build-up of the more and more draw points in Block 5 will provide us with more places to achieve the tons from together with the way SLC has developed to start off at the 70 level as indicated in our plans and then as you move across and you start achieving hydraulic radius then you can start pulling from the next level and every time when you install to tunnel system from the next level which is 73 in our case the tons available to pull far exceeds now all the towns are generated by drilling and blasting, but then we start getting free caving tons. So we are confident of reaching it and it's great that it is steep horse, but like I say it’s just in pace with what the group does achieved over the last number of years.

Edward Sterck

Excellent, thanks very much indeed.

We will now take our next question from Tim Clark from Standard Bank. Please go ahead.

Tim Clark

Yeah, thanks, good morning. Just couple of quick questions, I just want to clarify that doesn’t seem to be any significant guidance tranche here other than the volumes going through the Cullinan plant on the deferral expansion to 2018. I just want to make sure I haven’t missed anything on guidance directed to the inline.

I wonder if you could give us just a little bit more detail on what's happening with your contractors of Cullinan, why you've had a problem there and also just I wonder if you give us a bit of an update on the Cullinan plant and where you're at in terms of project sort of milestones in terms of reaching all commissioning and not just the timing of commissioning, but just where the project is that? Thanks.

Johan Dippenaar

Okay. So, Tim we made very good progress up until November last year all on track. Year end there some delays because you know as a contract like this now reaches its the end then you know it just won’t be the first time that this happens at a contract within the workforce like realizes, it's coming to end and then there is some altercations around that. But - so then during now December, massive delays and no work over the Christmas period shutdown that was schedule to do to be done.

And then still as we speak now we're not starting too slowly but surely getting things to normal on the site, where we had just had to start going on a third of January full blow that virtually no work now and now from today we are seeing people now starting to return in big and bigger numbers. So we've accepted that will - it will take another week or so to normalize that situation.

So this will see us shutting down our old plant in end of February so old plant obviously is a challenge keeping old plant like that going and challenging to put volumes through it and one doubts the efficiencies. But that not get shutdown in short - in a few short weeks now. Then full concentration on the new plant till the end of March then we start taking over fixing of the plant for commissioning. And during April they plant areas are taken over for commissioning which will then see us due if May and June then turns out to be full production, of course then we’ll get to coming to the upper end of our guidance if that period is currently June full and still some build up during May then will come in to deliver in our guidance, but project has been well had held so far, we have the fourth of February, we have numerous investors and analysts visiting the plant and they will see for themselves. It is very close to completion and excellent job done so far.

Tim Clark

And no other guidance changes, just to confirm this?

Johan Dippenaar

Yes, yes, no other guidance changes that’s just these. And the main when the gain stressed the point this is not like you normally associate with mining, if the material did not come from underground, if you have not wasted something today to make up is very difficult and most of time being possible, so it's lost, it will only come at the end of the project. Here we keeping on hoisting and we stop piling on surface, but next year we only have to do some 5 million tons, 3.6 million tons of run-of-mine and around 2 million tons of tailings for the 2018 program.

So we have enormous excess capacity to catch up anything up to million tons. So it's not lost, it's just a slight change in timing when these diamonds will be covered and ready for sale.

Tim Clark

Thank you so much.

We will now take our next question from Richard Hatch from RBC. Please go ahead.

Richard Hatch

Thanks very much. And firstly just, Jacques would you mind just sharing how much restricted cash on the balance sheet at year end? And then secondly sorry to hear about the fatality of Finsch just to clarify production now sort of fully up and running there or there still kind of that the handout that takes your business towards? Thanks.

Jacques Breytenbach

Okay, in terms of the cash balances, the gross amount of $47 million this includes around $8 million of restricted cash. The balance is fully available to the group. The fatality at Finsch, sorry in terms of the fatality at Finsch, this is production is fully on track since December actually the fatality happening during November and there wasn’t a significance amount of last time and all production is production from underground is fully on track, and now right now it’s having section 54 or other disruptions.

Richard Hatch

Great stuff, okay. Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Martin Potts from FinnCap. Please go ahead.

Martin Potts

Good morning, everybody. Most of my questions, all things I was concerned about already been answered. And I do know the second half quite a few of the mines haven't setting major catch up to hit guidance, but also know the Cullinan we're being warned on that. The other one Koffiefontein, I was something where you’ve got guidance I think for the year of 1100 - sorry 1.1 million tons and you did 350,000 tons actually quite a busy second half. So how are you going to achieve that?

Johan Dippenaar

Okay, Martin we always - at Koffiefontein, it will make up what was lost in quarter two because of the work we’ve done, it will just resume at the required rate which is in excess of 40,000 carats per annum. But that short for a Koffiefontein because we’ve got this whole portfolio of different mines, we influenced on track to deliver higher than expected at Williamson for instance, higher than expected production at Kimberley, so that Koffiefontein individual mine that this disruption in the second quarter will not be made up, it will just produce its normal and that reduction will be made up like I say pursuant at Williamson and Kimberley.

Martin Potts

Okay, thanks very much.

We will now take our next question from Brendan Ryan from Miningmx. Please go ahead.

Brendan Ryan

Good morning, Johan. Cloud you please provide an update on the situation regarding the legal mine you invaded your surface properties in Kimberley, when I last spoke to last year about this, you were in the process of laying charges with the police, do they take action?

Johan Dippenaar

So Brendan, it's ongoing process if I’d say they still own operations have not been affected in the six months. We have obtained the court order and it's just an ongoing process communication with the DMR and it does remain a challenge, but luckily it has not had any effect on our own production if you look at these problems, you'll see the Kimberley operations delivered within guidance and with the crushing circuit being commissioned now at the plant and enable investor to handle the run-of-mine material at the main CCB plant we have very strong second half.

Brendan Ryan

I mean why contra deal with this quite effectively, why is it an ongoing problem?

Johan Dippenaar

Well, as you do know the - our process are going through the legal, legal process of obtaining a court order and so forth this all alone these legal figures have a legal counsel with him. So you, it’s just sort of like straightforward on paper we go and get the order and to go on with the process well then let's we go through the legal process because this objections and opposing legal views.

So that's why, of course, of course it will be more helpful if this from an action by the authorities but if you look at this papers yesterday in South Africa you’ll see all article talking about the commitment of everybody to help facilitate of this mining, but it hopefully root out illegal mining. With this falls into the category of illegal mining and the article it appears that these commitments to deal with it, but these are the reasons why it's not just one or two week event, it's ongoing thing, but like I said luckily it is not own output in that operation.

Brendan Ryan

Okay. One last quick question, have you had problems with the legal of any of your other diamond mining properties in South Africa?

Johan Dippenaar

No, we don’t have. But this is a historical thing, this would be a historical thing at Kimberley when we took over the operation, the other mines we don’t have any such problems.

Brendan Ryan

Thank you.

[Operation Instructions] We will now take our next question from Alison Turner from Broadhurst. Please go ahead.

Alison Turner

Good morning, gentlemen, just a quick one. You’ve spoken about debt levels and when you expect those to pick, but you haven't mentioned covenants in this statement. And I guess I just wanted to check whether that is because you are confident of meeting those revised covenant level both for December and then for June, it cannot take silence to me in that you very comfortable with where you are relative to those levels?

Jacques Breytenbach

Alison, hi, good morning. We have as the matter of fact indicated that we within our quite covenant ratios fully relative December and we remind definitely we remain confident about the June covenant levels but with the matter of certain statement in both the slide outlining as I just…

Alison Turner

I’m sorry, I missed the chart, sorry my apologies for not reading carefully enough, but thanks for the reassurance.

Jacques Breytenbach

Okay.

We will take our next question from Ian Russell from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Ian Russell

Good morning, guys. So I just wanted to clarify something you said in the call earlier about the second half expectations than you saying at Finsch, was it 1.7 million to 2 million tons of ROM production?

Johan Dippenaar

Yes, that’s correct.

Ian Russell

Okay. And then for Koffiefontein, is the 40,000 carats mentioned, do you mind just giving a ROM figure as well for the second half?

Johan Dippenaar

Okay, so that would be around 500,000 tons to 600,000 tons for the half year.

Ian Russell

Okay. All right, thanks a lot.

We will take our next question from Richard Hatch from RBC. Please go ahead.

Richard Hatch

Thanks. And Johan just follow-up, just on the market. The Indian demonetization this kind of post bit of indigestion in the smaller kind of part of the Indian midstream, I mean what's your take on how long this kind of indigestion takes to work its way through? Thanks.

Johan Dippenaar

Again sort of with many people as we’ve spoken to feedback from our own customers, other people, I mean some people are actually very bullish about it, I heard yesterday spoke to somebody who told me that the discount that is all note we're trading in the secondary market has terribly disappeared already.

So I didn’t read that in any article, but somebody who’s just returned from a trip in India stated these notes traded as a healthy discount 40% to 50% when the process was started, but the discount has been wiped out. So as well as we don't know exactly we just sort of get the feeling that we could see in the next three months, we could see this process climbing on and no more fail. But as said before it had an effect of this smaller without low quality goods, and these goods in any case is a very, very small percentage of vital revenue stream, so even if they do if we do suffer price, it doesn’t have such a market effect on our overall performance.

Richard Hatch

Thank you.

There are no further questions from the telephone.

Johan Dippenaar

Okay. Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for making the time to join our call. And have a nice day.

Now this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

