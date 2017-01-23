DLH Holdings: An Impressive Micro-Cap Turnaround Needs A Pullback

DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) has executed an impressive, under-the-radar turnaround over the past few years. The company turned over its management at the beginning of the decade, with revenue bottoming in the company's fiscal 2011 (ending September). A new plan for increasing penetration across the Department of Veterans Affairs - then essentially DLH's only customer - managed to reverse those declines, with a cost-cutting plan aiding margins. DLH managed to get EBITDA positive by 2013, and profits have continued to grow. And DLHC shares - which bottomed under $1, giving the stock a market cap below $10 million - have responded in turn:

DLHC data by YCharts

I can't help but think, however, that the run has gone a little too far, too fast of late. The company further built its revenue and profit base by acquiring Danya International last May and has continued organic growth in the legacy DLH business. But Danya has a significant exposure to the federal government's Head Start program, which expanded steadily under the Obama Administration and might be at risk under President Trump and the GOP Congress. More broadly, the prospect of budget cuts or simple political discord seems like it could rattle the stock, particularly given recent gains and given that DLHC is somewhat illiquid and ~42% owned by Wynnefield Capital-controlled funds. Certainly, DLH deserves credit for an impressive performance; but with shares up ~10x in less than four years, the stock has received an awful lot of credit already.

The Business

Pro forma for FY16, according to the 10-K, DLH generated about $119 million in revenue - all of it coming from the federal government. The legacy DLH business focuses almost solely on the Department of Veterans Affairs (colloquially, the "VA"), which generated 95% of FY15 revenue. DLH operates the CMOP mail-order pharmacy program for the VA and provides behavioral and physical examination and case management. It manages drug and alcohol counseling for the Navy and has a contract with the US Army Medical Materiel Command to test medical devices and drugs for use in combat zones. Danya's flagship contract was with the Head Start program run by the Department of Health & Human Services (known as 'HHS'), through which Danya monitors the effectiveness of providers receiving grants in the program.

The combined company thus is a federal government provider, through and through; DLH management hasn't dismissed the possibility of some work in the private sector going forward, but wants to stay "within our lanes of the federal government space right now", as CEO Zachary Parker put it on the Q2 conference call. The acquisition did provide some diversification, along with modest synergies in G&A and IT spend. But it also provides a larger base from which DLH can target larger opportunities. And given the exposure to the VA and HHS - both agencies where budgets are expected to increase over the long term - DLH should continue to drive organic revenue growth from existing contracts as well. So the steady top-line increases and gross margin expansion of the past few years should persist going forward.

In FY16, reported revenue was over $85 million, with organic growth at DLH 5.4% (including 4.4% in Q4, according to the Q4 release). Pro forma figures imply that Danya revenue grew ~2.5% over the same period. Gross margin jumped a solid 290 bps to 20.8%, with Danya providing a boost and "more complex contracts" helping the DLH figure. CFO Kathryn JohnBull said on the Q3 call that the near-term target was 23-24%, with gross margin reaching the mid-20s "over time". G&A was 14.6% of sales for the year; Danya's higher EBITDA margins might imply further compression in FY17, when that business is included in results for the full year. But DLH seems likely to reinvest any potential savings or leverage in the business, rather than looking to reduce SG&A costs on an absolute or even relative basis.

So there's some room for EBITDA margin expansion. Pro forma figures for FY16 imply an 8%+ margin. (FY15 Adjusted EBITDA was disclosed at $9.5 million; the trailing figure was over $10 million at the time of acquisition.) That could get to 12%+ in the near term (D&A is below 2% of sales). Combined with revenue growth, that leaves a lot of room for EBITDA improvement. With $13 million in deferred tax assets (mostly from NOL carryforwards) and extremely limited capex (likely $1 million or so a year going forward), that leaves cash flow to pay down the debt used to acquire Danya. That would provide a bit of a cash flow compounding story here - and also create room for another acquisition that can further diversify the business and add scale. So the bull case here is that the improvement seen over the past 3-4 years isn't over - not by a long shot. Between margin expansion and continued revenue growth, the combined DLH has a chance to double Adjusted EBITDA over the next few years - which would drive further upside.

The Risks

There are a couple of potential stumbling blocks, in my opinion. DLH management seemed reasonably confident toward the political change in Washington on the Q4 conference call in December. Parker said that "the net effect of the transition to a new administration... could slow some new contract awards in the coming year, [but] we expect these trends to be very favorable for the government services market." And there is a reasonable argument as to whether DLH will benefit from GOP control, even setting aside the fact that it seems exceedingly difficult at the moment to predict how President Trump will govern. Parker pointed to a likely emphasis on efficiency from the Republicans and their businessman president, which could drive more consulting opportunities and lead to more outsourcing of government functions - both of which would be tailwinds for DLH. VA spending seems highly unlikely to contract as awareness of veteran care (or the lack thereof) increases, and the success of DLH's CMOP offering for that agency would position the company well for increased outsourcing in that huge bureaucracy.

Where I see the major risk - though it wasn't discussed on the Q4 call - is in Danya's Head Start business. Paul Ryan's policy blueprint from last summer criticized Head Start heavily, and a study that found that Head Start benefits "fade out" by the third grade has raised concerns about the program's effectiveness. Even supporters of the program have argued that the federal government's policy of directly supporting local providers makes little sense, arguing instead for block grants to states. But Danya is the company that monitors those providers for HHS; a block grant program (which Republicans have proposed for a number of other programs, including Medicaid) would significantly reduce, or even eliminate, Danya's role at the federal level. One would think Danya could replicate its efforts at the state level - but at what cost?

Any move on Head Start has a significantly deleterious effect on DLH's combined sales and earnings. Per the 10-K, 13% of reported FY16 sales came from HHS - or about $11.1 million. All of that presumably came from Danya, which contributed about $16.7 million in sales. By those numbers, two-thirds of Danya's revenue comes from the Head Start contract - and Danya as a whole generated roughly half of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA. That would seem to imply a minimum $2 million (and likely closer to, or above, $3 million) loss in profit - in the range of one-third of current profits. And that reliance - even with DLHC being relatively undercovered and not all that heavily traded - seems to create at the least some heavy headline risk as 2017 goes along.

The longer-term question is where DLH's margin ceiling actually falls. If DLH benefits from an emphasis on efficiency and cost control in D.C., it seems unlikely that there won't be some sort of pricing pressure that goes along with new contract processes as well. And it's worth noting that much larger government-focused peers have margins well below DLH's somewhat unofficial low double-digit targets. Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is guiding in the 8.5-9% range for 2016, Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) the mid to high 9% for its FY17, and SAIC (NYSE:SAIC) is projecting 7.5-8%. The discrepancy alone doesn't necessarily imply DLH can't reach 10%+ on a consistent basis, given its more narrow focus. But higher-than-peer margins aren't necessarily easy to sustain, particularly if DLH wants to expand its contract base through competitive bidding. And with the current valuation appearing to price in a reasonable amount of margin expansion already, I'm not sure there's much room for error left.

Valuation

DLHC has a fully diluted market cap of $85 million (including the impact of a rights offering that closed the last day of FY16 and in-the-money options and warrants). Net debt is just under $20 million, putting the company's enterprise value at about $105 million. There are $13 million in deferred tax assets, however, and about $3.4 million in proceeds from option and warrant exercise, per figures from the 10-K. Including those offsets puts the EV/EBITDA multiple in the 8.5x range. On a peer basis, that looks cheap: BAH is at ~11x based on FY17 (ending March) guidance, with CACI International (NYSE:CACI) at similar 2016 levels, LDOS at 10x+ pro forma for its transaction with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and SAIC around 13x.

At the moment, then, there's a case for a still-discounted 10x multiple for DLHC, which would imply about 20% upside to $8 or so. (In this model, basically the NOLs and exercise proceeds come for free.) And looking forward, reasonable progress toward targets implies further upside. FY20 revenue of $150 million (6% CAGR) at 11% margins gets to $16.5 million; the current debt probably is gone by then (or very close), and DLHC is worth $12+, somewhere close to a double in four years. That doesn't include the benefit of any potential further M&A which could add synergies (DLHC has targeted $600K from Danya, not immaterial at its size) and/or further leverage its base.

Political risk aside, that strikes me as potentially overoptimistic - particularly in terms of the multiple. The LDOS/LMT deal valued LMT's business at 10x; DLH paid just 7.3x EBITDA for Danya. In general, I'm not sure there shouldn't be a much larger discount for a company with significant concentration risk and far less scale than those larger peers. Tax-normalized FCF (assuming a 38-39% rate) at current levels of EBITDA is about $5-$5.5 million ($3 million tax, $1 million interest, $1 million capex); a 15-17x multiple on that basis doesn't seem hugely attractive given low- to mid-single-digit organic growth across the business. At $16-$17 million in EBITDA by the end of the decade, that figure probably comes close to doubling. But DLH does have some potential pitfalls to dodge along the way.

All told, it's a good story, but I'm not sure it's a great one at the current price, particularly given the Head Start risk. I'd like to see how the next couple of quarters play out, both for DLH's current business and in D.C., and the stock has been rather choppy, particularly of late. A pullback back toward $5 seems to make a multi-year double more realistic (10% margins and a 9x EV/EBITDA multiple probably get there) and some sort of certainty on Head Start makes the risk a bit more palatable. DLH has done a nice job, and I'd expect further improvements. But at this point, I think the market does as well.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.