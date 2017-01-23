Is Chesapeake About To Hit $6?

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) ended yet another week on a disappointing note, making it four consecutive weekly losses. Even Friday's news of the company issuing 18.8 million shares to buy back preferred shares failed to lift the stock substantially higher. The stock, which was at one time 3.77 percent high on Friday, gave up most of the gains to close 1.06 percent higher at $6.69. I believe the stock can hit $6 in the coming weeks.

On October 26, I submitted an article on Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) titled Chesapeake Energy: Technically, At A Very Crucial Level in which I concluded that the stock could fall in the coming weeks and that levels closer to $5 should be used to create long positions. When I wrote that article, Chesapeake was trading at $6.11 but in the following six trading sessions, the stock touched a low of $5.14. Investors who entered near $5 would have benefited immensely as the stock went on to hit a high of $8.20.

On similar lines, I present another article today which tells us that waiting for $6 might be a better option for long-term investors.

The daily Chesapeake price chart below shows that on Thursday, the stock broke down from a bearish technical pattern Descending Triangle. Investopedia defines a descending triangle as,

"A bearish chart pattern used in technical analysis that is created by drawing one trendline that connects a series of lower highs and a second trendline that has historically proven to be a strong level of support. Traders watch for a move below support, as it suggests that downward momentum is building. Once the breakdown occurs, traders enter into short positions and aggressively push the price of the asset lower."

Elaborating on this, Investopedia says, "This is a very popular tool among traders because it clearly shows that the demand for an asset is weakening, and when the price breaks below the lower support, it is a clear indication that downside momentum is likely to continue or become stronger. Descending triangles give technical traders the opportunity to make substantial profits over a brief period of time. The most common price targets are generally set to equal the entry price minus the vertical height between the two trendlines."

Another reason why I am paying attention to the breakdown is because the down move was supported by heavy volume. The incessant selling pressure pierced the stock's 50-day SMA of $6.8248. On Friday, the bulls made an attempt to undo the damage and close above the 50-day SMA but failed.

Chesapeake also has a greater chance of heading lower than higher because there is a growing possibility that crude oil (NYSEARCA: USO) may correct more than 10 percent in the coming sessions.

So, at what price should investors get in? Well, the most optimum price would be the one that reflects a strong support level as well as the price target of the bearish descending triangle pattern. Fortunately, levels closer to $6 serve the purpose just right.

The weekly Chesapeake price chart confirms that the stock has established a broad trading range, which is sloping higher. This means that investors have to make the astute decision of buying near the lower end of the range i.e. the support. The decision of booking profits is entirely up to them; they may choose to reduce their exposure near the resistance or they may continue accumulating on dips and wait for a bullish breakout from this range.

The support has shifted from $5 in October to $6 now. Following this range, the stock can easily touch $9 in the next one year if the broader market or crude oil and natural gas (NYSEARCA: UNG) do not fall severely.

The 200-day simple moving average is also in close vicinity of the support at $5.8139, thereby providing additional protection to the buyers.

Conclusion

Chesapeake investors will do well to postpone their purchase plans for $6 as the stock has registered a breakdown from a bearish technical pattern known as the descending triangle. The down move was strongly supported by heavy volume on Thursday, and the failure of Friday's positive news flow to undo the damage is telling of the selling pressure.

A strong weekly support near $6 should be used to create long positions with a time horizon of at least one year to reap significant returns. This theory will be severely challenged if the broader market falls or if crude oil and natural gas begin to decline.

