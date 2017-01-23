Care For Some Nuance With Your Equity Research?

There's nothing particularly complex in the analysis, but it's a bit more nuanced than say, simple P/E multiples.

While by no means exhaustive, the considerations presented herein add to the balance of evidence.

In this comparatively straightforward piece, I present a few new arguments to support the bear case for US equities.

I've been hard on stocks.

Admittedly, I'm biased against them for a number of reasons and none of those reasons have to do with me being personally underweight equities as an asset class.

As I mentioned previously, I find equity (NYSEARCA:SPY) markets to be decidedly uninteresting from a research perspective. Everyone uses the same models and the same valuation metrics, which means there's not much room for introspection or creativity when it comes to analysis.

At the same time, I'm torn because if I'm correct that equities are such a walk in the park when it comes to determining whether they're undervalued, overvalued, or fairly valued, then I ought by all rights to be a billionaire by now. That's a good point, and it gives me pause - which is why I still spend time looking at and writing about stocks even though I'd rather be reading about rates.

Additionally, as a friend was kind enough to point out to me earlier this week, it's not as though equities are an island, separate and distinct from rates, FX, and credit. "We're all in this together!," stocks are screaming out to me.

To that point, I thought I'd try and track down a few charts and a bit of color that incorporates rates and FX into the outlook for equities.

Importantly, I didn't set out to find research that would paint a bearish picture. But the thing is, if something's overvalued (which I've long contended stocks are), then that richness to fundamentals will likely show up no matter how you look at it.

Sure enough, I found a pretty interesting piece from Credit Suisse and wouldn't you know it, there's still more evidence that stocks have overshot.

Take a look at these charts which show how overvalued US equities are compared to the rest of the world:

(Charts: Credit Suisse)

So we're talking about two and three standard deviations extended, respectively. Not quite tail events, but well on their way.

Now let's bring in the dollar and rates. Here's S&P earnings revisions versus the dollar:



(Chart: Credit Suisse)

There are two important points there. First, earnings estimates are usually revised lower anyway. But there's more. We have a situation here where the y/y dollar comps are going to get tougher (that is, as we get into Q2 and beyond, the dollar is going to be compared against levels that prevailed after last February's "Shanghai Accord"and subsequent dovish March Fed meeting). Here's Credit Suisse (my highlights):

US earnings momentum tends to track the tradeweighted dollar reasonably closely. If we assume the dollar remains unchanged from its current level into 2017, then the year-on-year will start to climb, which is likely to push earnings momentum back into negative territory.

Now let's look at one last chart. This one shows growth stocks as a style underperforming in a rising yield environment:

(Chart: Credit Suisse)

Why is that a problem? Because the US is structurally long growth. Here's Credit Suisse one last time (my highlights):

To some extent, the US market is long of 'growth' stocks (technology and biotech are 19% of market cap compared to 12% globally) and short of financials (banks are 6% of US market cap compared to 9% in Europe and 8% in Japan). As a result, rising US yields tend to be associated with US equity underperformance. There is an investment style element to this too: when yields rise, growth as a style globally tends to underperform (as has been apparent in recent months as US yields have risen).

Hopefully, that gives you a more nuanced perspective on the bear case for US stocks.

The above is by no means exhaustive and there are always arguments on the other side. But once again, the balance of evidence certainly seems to suggest we're stretched. The analysis above tips that balance even further in favor of the bears. Or at least I think it does.

As to my feelings about equity research - they're unlikely to change materially. But hey, not everyone can be Warren Buffett.

