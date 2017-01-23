IBM Just Isn't Sexy Enough

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) were all over the place after the company's 4th quarter results. The bulls celebrated a revenue and earnings beat along with what appeared to be decent guidance, while bears pointed to one-time gains and more revenue declines. While IBM shares are currently near their 52-week high, it appears that the large rally has fully priced in the company's turnaround. In the end, there are more near-term risks to the downside, as this evolving old tech name continues to be stuck in the mud.

While the company did beat estimates quite handily, RBC noted that intellectual property income likely inflated results. Had these numbers been normalized, IBM likely would have missed EPS estimates thanks to weak margins. After all, the company did report its 19th straight quarter with a year over year decline in revenues. Additionally, GAAP net income and earnings per share were heavily influenced by a 3.6% yearly effective tax rate.

The problem for IBM continues to be that it is shrinking, and right now that's not where a lot of investors want to be. The company is the opposite of the FANG crowd, where you have names like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reporting spectacular subscriber gains, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) dominating the holiday season, etc. Many investors also seem to love Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) so far in 2017 as the electric vehicle maker prepares to launch its Model 3 to the masses. Investors are even betting on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ahead of the anniversary iPhone 8 that is expected to spur a massive refresh cycle. IBM doesn't have a massive overseas cash pile that could benefit from a repatriation holiday like many US tech giants either.

After almost $107 billion in revenues during 2011, IBM finished last year with under $80 billion. When will we finally see revenue growth from the company? It doesn't appear that current expectations see a yearly increase until at least 2019. A stronger dollar is likely to pressure results in the short term, as the company pointed out in its earnings slides. For 2017, the company guided to non-GAAP EPS of at least $13.80, which was almost a dime ahead of expectations. However, when you factor in IBM's buyback, net income may be flat to down. GAAP earnings are forecast to decline as the company's tax rate reverses to a more normal level.

Additionally, cash flow guidance was flat to perhaps down $1 billion or so, meaning capital returns may not be as strong as some are hoping for. With IBM shares elevated, you're not getting the dividend yield you were earlier in 2016 and the buyback is not as effective. The company also enters the year with more than $1 billion more in debt maturing in 2017 than it had maturing entering 2016, which is not a great situation when you are in a net debt position and interest rates are rising.

Right now, IBM's picture reminds me a little of what we are seeing with BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY). The company is shrinking in an effort to grow in the future, but revenue declines continue. When looking at valuation, IBM trades very comparably to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). While the chip giant doesn't have as high a dividend yield, Intel is projected to see revenue and earnings growth in 2017. In the short term, Intel's future appears to be a little brighter than IBM's.

IBM shares rallied after the company beat earnings last week, but I don't think investors should expect much going forward. A stronger dollar and higher interest rates will hurt results, with revenues and cash flow being pressured. Currently, the street sees shares worth about 5% less than they trade for currently, which I think is fair if the year plays out as expected. Unless you think the dollar is going to weaken a bit in 2017, IBM just isn't sexy enough as other names out there.

