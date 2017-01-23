The Voting Machine Weighs In

We believe investor patience will be rewarded from these increasingly attractive fundamentals supported by the momentum of a 100-year dividend.

In customary fashion, the voting machine initially drove the stock lower after hours in reaction to 19 consecutive quarters of decreasing revenues.

Welcome to the eighth installment of the Value Investing for Main Street series, the earnings edition, exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

For a fifth straight quarter, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has outperformed the top and bottom line estimate consensus of Wall Street analysts. Nonetheless, it was the 19th consecutive quarter of declining revenues. Like clockwork, the proverbial investor over reaction to this bad news drove the stock down in after-hours trading before the price recovered at the market open and rose intraday.

Taking the defensive long view, at Value Investing for Main Street we see a return to growth for IBM with its promising cognitive solutions and cloud platform services. We believe investor patience will be rewarded from increasingly attractive fundamentals supported by the momentum of a 100-year dividend.

Join me as we take a main street value investor's look at the news, votes, weights, and measures of IBM.

The News

After the market close on Thursday, January 19, 2017, IBM reported its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results.

As widely reported, IBM's Q4 earnings per share, or EPS, was $5.01, beating the Wall Street analyst consensus estimate of $4.88 a share. Revenues from continuing operations came in at $21.8 billion versus the Street consensus estimate of $21.6 billion.

The company also topped full-year 2016 analyst expectations of a $13.50 full year non-GAAP EPS, coming in at $13.59. IBM issued full-year EPS guidance for 2017 of at least $13.80 a share - above analyst expectations of $13.74.

The Voting Machine

Warren Buffett often attributes an infamous theory on stock market volatility to the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham (1894-1976):

In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long term, it is a weighing machine.

In other words, in the short-term speculators are buying, selling, or shorting a stock based on current events, i.e., expressing confidence or timidity by casting a vote that can change at a moment's notice of breaking news, technical chart swings, or an earnings surprise.

To the contrary, long view investors buy, hold, or sell shares of a company based on a fundamental analysis of its established history, current valuation metrics, and perceived longer-term prospects.

A Wall Street trader's after hours dilemma of being long, or the temporary good fortune of being short the stock, were centered on IBM's 19 consecutive quarters of revenue declines.

Modest employee satisfaction of 3.4 stars (out of 5) based on 25,000 reviews, combined with a CEO approval rating of just 61% per recruiting site, Glassdoor, only adds to IBM's unpopularity with stock market voters, i.e., speculators.

The Weighing Machine

At Value Investing for Main Street, we prefer to weigh a company's long-term prospects as opposed to casting a popularity vote within the market based on a near-term bias.

As long view contrarians, our endorsement of IBM centers on its 21 years of actual dividend growth; and the formative growth of its cognitive solutions and cloud platform as a leading player in the emerging artificial intelligence or machine learning age. Our dilemma was merely a disciplined effort in ignoring the voting machine as it weighed on the stock in the near term.

Despite the noise, we choose to remain patient as we continually monitor the company's prospects, simultaneously collecting dividends as the short-term reward for our perseverance of capital appreciation in the longer-term.

One can certainly argue that long view expectations derived from a perceived margin of safety are equally speculative. But we would rather own a slice of the casino for the prospect of quarterly profits and asset appreciation over several years than to gamble in the casino for one day in hopes of a quick, albeit statistically unlikely, gain.

In our view, capturing value is a benefit of ongoing analysis as owners of the company in contrast to the tactical whims of a stock trade.

IBM's valuation metrics continue to show that the stock may be at a reasonable price level to consider initiating, accumulating, or holding a position. Price to earnings - both trailing and forward - and prices to earnings growth, tangible book, cash flow, sales, and enterprise value to operating margin are all at worthy levels for the value investor.

Fundamentals Matter

According to IBM's Q4 2016 earnings announcement:

The company invested more than $15 billion in capital expenditures, research and development, and acquisitions in full year 2016.

Strategic imperatives, including cloud, Watson, and security, grew 13 percent to $32.8 billion for the full year, and now represent 41 percent of IBM's business, 6 points higher than year-end 2015.

IBM is now emerging into what CEO Ginni Rometty calls a cognitive solutions and cloud platform company:

In 2016, our strategic imperatives grew to represent more than 40 percent of our total revenue, and we have established ourselves as the industry's leading cognitive solutions and cloud platform company. IBM Watson is the world's leading AI platform for business, and emerging solutions such as IBM Blockchain are enabling new levels of trust in transactions of every kind. More and more clients are choosing the IBM Cloud because of its differentiated capabilities, which are helping to transform industries, such as financial services, airlines, and retail.

Showing Us the Money

IBM continues to return money to investors:

In Q4 '16, IBM returned $1.3 billion in dividends and $900 million in gross share repurchases. For the full year, IBM returned a combined $8.8 billion.

IBM has a current yield of 3.36% and, in Q4 '16, the company marked its 100th consecutive year of uninterrupted quarterly dividends. In addition to increasing its dividend for 21 years running, IBM has doubled its dividend since 2010.

Free cash flow was $11.6 billion for the full year 2016 or 97% of reported net income. Notably, net income was down 11% from prior year continuing operations but did benefit from an effective tax rate of just 3.6%.

IBM reported $3.5 billion in share repurchases during the year, contributing to a $12.69 diluted GAAP EPS from continuing operations. GAAP is the acronym for generally accepted accounting principles.

Management returns on assets, equity, and invested capital remain comfortably above our minimum thresholds.

A Weighted Vote for IBM

As originally expressed in Value Investing for Main Street's flagship article on IBM, in our view the company will provide its customers with technological innovation, and its shareholders with increasing dividends and returns on capital and equity, for years to come.

We will ride the voting machine bumps and controversies along the way as we await the ultimate results of the weighing machine. As in politics and business, rational thought will prevail over emotion for the disciplined main street value investor.

