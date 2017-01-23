Halliburton: Is North America Enough?

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is an oil service stock that I have traded many times over the years despite having long preferred rival Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). The latter delivered a decent Q4 that showed a slow return to better conditions. That said, both are very similar in many respects. The pain in the oil sector has begun to subside as oil has started to climb back to finish 2016 and enter 2017. With conditions beginning to normalize and extreme cost savings initiatives having morphed Halliburton into a leaner, more efficient company, we need to get back to looking at the fundamentals to determine the keys to survival, and we must carefully consider the performance of the names on an individual basis, even though it is so heavily dependent on oil prices.

To determine where the stock may be heading, here from 2017, aside from oil prices, we need to talk about recent performance. Again, with oil prices so low of late compared to years past, it has crushed the company's performance relative to the past. This is particularly true when we look back two or three years ago. It is a simple association. The higher the price of oil, the better it is for Halliburton. That's just a fact that is true for all of the oil service names. But there are of course specific operation related steps the company can take to maximize earnings potential, and it has been doing so, for several years. That said, Halliburton missed analyst expectations on revenues and beat expectations on the bottom line for its Q4.

So what kind of numbers are we talking about? Well, despite an earnings beat, a comparison to last year clearly demonstrates the pain the company has been experiencing. Of course, it should surprise no one, with oil having dropped to decade lows coming into 2016. The company once again saw a loss from continuing operations of $149 million, or $0.17. Taking into accounts adjustments, earnings came in at $0.04 per share. This beat analyst estimates by $0.02 per share. Adjusted operating income was $276 million in Q4 2016, down from the adjusted operating income of $506 million in Q3 2015. Again this is no surprise and is a direct result of revenues that dropped markedly. Halliburton's total revenue in Q4 was $4.02 billion compared to $3.8 billion in Q4 2015. This was a 5% increase year-over-year, but missed estimates by $70 million.

It is key to realize that expectations were once again drastically low, thanks to oil prices. Still, Halliburton managed to control expenses, and really this is the key to survival for this sector right now, as I discussed in the opening. Over the last year, the company has slashed its expenditures in just about every category. That's really all that matters in the short run and really what you need to keep an eye on. Commodity pricing is driving revenues, so the bottom line can thus be impacted by watching spending. With a cursory review of revenues and operating income/loss statements, it becomes clear that the company managed to decrease operating expenses in most categories, and this is how the company has maintained profitability to the best of its ability. One other key takeaway is that rig counts increased by 20% in Q4, rising off multi-year lows. This underscores results that show North America has turned the corner, with its revenues up 9%, and improvements in shale producers.

It is no surprise that with revenues declining compared to years past that that operating income would be difficult to stay positive. Thanks to cost reductions. A prime example is capital expenditures, which was $798 million, versus $2.2 billion last year. That is a massive reduction. I see these expenditures remaining low, but being bumped up a bit in 2017. This is because, looking ahead, oil is prices have spiked off of the lows from early 2016. I had low expectations this quarter. I didn't expect a terrible quarter, though was surprised by the miss on revenues. Given those cost reductions, the company beat on the bottom line. I am positive looking ahead as the market for oil stocks seemed to have turned the corner. There is concern outside of North America, but these will be quelled provided oil prices remain stable and/or rise. I maintain a hold rating on the name, but am optimistic for the coming quarters given the move higher in oil.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.