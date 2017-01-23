Zodiac Will Head Even Higher

Investors should seriously consider to have their Zodiac shares converted to Safran for added value.

In a previous article available to premium subscribers I had a look at the merger of Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) and Zodiac Aerospace (OTC:ZODFF) to become the 3rd biggest aerospace supplier in the world. On paper this is a merger, but it feels a bit like an acquisition. Zodiac Aerospace is an active supplier of seats, cabins and lavatories for aircraft while Safran has a highly diversified product portfolio ranging from aircraft engines to landing gear design for the big Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) programs.

Merger is a no-brainer

The merger seems to be a continuation of a consolidation trend, where aerospace suppliers are trying to grow business by acquiring other companies in the chain. Not long ago we saw Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) taking out B/E Aerospace (NASDAQ: BEAV), a company known for its interior products just like Zodiac Aerospace, for $8.3B.

It is an effort of aerospace suppliers to keep business growing as production rates for the bigger commercial programs remain stable. Additionally, Boeing and Airbus are looking to reduce the number of suppliers they work with to streamline costs from the supply chain. So having a wide product portfolio does not only help to increase revenues, it also gives suppliers a competitive edge. With that in mind and previous attempts from Safran to acquire Zodiac, the merger is a no-brainer.

Merger details and remaining upside

I can be quite short about the details of the merger. In a tender offer Safran will acquire Zodiac Aerospace for €29.47 per share or roughly €8.5B. The offer of €29.50 offers Zodiac Aerospace investors a 25% premium compared to its pre-offer closing price. Remaining Zodiac Aerospace shares will be converted at a rate of 0.485 share of Safran per 1 share of Zodiac Aerospace. Additionally, current shareholders will get a special dividend of €5.50.

Normally a company tends to trade very close to the price of the tender offer and for Zodiac Aerospace this is no different. Shares currently trade at €28.50, offering an almost certain 3.4% upside; It is not big but it is something. The French State is a shareholder of both companies and has positively reacted to the merger, so I see little to no reason to believe that the deal could be called off in the future.

A mere 3.5% is something, but I have to admit it does not make for a great investment thesis. What makes an investment decision attractive is the 1 to 0.485 merger ratio. If we take closing price pre-merger news of Safran we see that the company's shares closed at €67.41. Reducing this by the special dividend of €5.50 gives a price of €61.91 and implementing the merger ratio gives a price of €30.02.

What this means is that there is a difference of €0.55 per share between what is being offered for Zodiac shares and what the shares would be worth if you have them converted to Safran shares or in short: Waiting for the shares to be converted provides additional value; 5.4% from current stock prices, already more attractive than the 3.5%.

There, however, is one condition and that is that the price of Safran shares does not drop too much. Having your shares converted only offers more value (directly) as long as Safran share prices are trading higher than €60.76.

Conclusion

From current levels, there still is value in Zodiac Aerospace. Shares are likely to run up another 3.5%, while holding and subsequently selling post-conversion offers even more value as long as shares remain above the €60.76 price level.

I am expecting that the tender off could be increased to €30 per share. Zodiac Aerospace shareholder, however, do need to keep in mind that having shares converted to Safran shares might be a long-term enrichment to your portfolio and not selling the 0.485 Safran shares they get for each Zodiac Aerospace share should also be considered.

