Revisiting The Nvidia-Goldman Sachs Transaction

On my last article on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), I said that the Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) transaction was dilutive. To be honest while this is true, at the same time I overlooked one other aspect of the transaction. So to set the record straight, I also have to mention EPS on a fully diluted basis.

This does not change the theme of the previous article, and it also does not change my stance on NVDA's stock. Nevertheless I did overlook something, and I have to set the record straight.

On that last article I said the Goldman Sachs transaction was dilutive. While this is true, due to the rarity of this transaction, there are actually two types of dilutions we have to look at.

To begin with, when listed companies report earnings they report EPS on both a basic and fully dilutive basis. In the eyes of the market, fully diluted is what matters most.

So in NVDA's case, fully diluted means outstanding shares, options, convertible debt (the equivalent in shares) and warrants.

If we look at NVDA's latest 10-K report, we will notice that basic EPS is $1.01, but on a fully diluted basis, EPS is $0.83.

This because, while total shares outstanding on the reporting date were 538 million shares, if we include all convertible instruments, then total shares were 653 million shares for fully reporting purposes.

So as NVDA settles with GS in shares, a portion of the warrants will get canceled and get converted to common stock. However at the same time, current shares outstanding will increase by the same number of warrants that are canceled.

Therefore fully diluted EPS will end up being the same. In other words, it should be a zero sum scenario for fully diluted EPS purposes.

However, in this transaction things are a little strange. See, because GS is not exercising the warrants - but instead is settling with NVDA in shares - the total amount of shares that will be given to GS are fewer than the options that will be canceled.

The number of Goldman Sachs warrants are about 63,25 million, but as per my last article (link above), NVDA will give GS less than that in shares. Ballpark, I estimate that GS will receive about 47 million NVDA shares.

So while the 63,25 million GS warrants will be canceled, issued and outstanding shares will only increase by about 47 million shares.

So on an fully dilutive EPS basis, NVDA's earnings will actually go up a bit. This because outstanding shares plus convertible instruments will actually be reduced by about 15 million.

Now having said that, as far as equity holders, yes the transaction is dilutive.

This because warrants and other convertible instruments don't count as equity holders. They might become in the future, but until these instruments are exercised and fully paid for, only issued and outstanding shares count as the equity holders of the company.

Today NVDA has about 538 million shares outstanding. After the GS transaction is completed, I estimate NVDA's share count will increase to about 585 million shares.

However for fully diluted EPS purposes, I estimate NVDA will use 637 million shares, from 653 today.

The fact that NVDA has about $4,7 billion in treasury stock changes nothing. Even if this treasury stock was retired, new shares would have been issued, therefore nothing changes as far as EPS or outstanding shares issued as described above.

Bottom line

I am sorry for overlooking the EPS factor in the previous article and focusing only on the outstanding shares part of the equation.

As far as equity holders are concerned, the transaction is dilutive on an issued and outstanding shares basis. However on an fully dilutive EPS basis, earnings will actually increase a little.

But let's not fool ourselves. NVDA did not go to $120 a share because of its EPS (basic or fully dilutive). There are many other factors at play that are not the scope of this article.

Finally, my overall opinion of NVDA shares has not changed. I still think this is still a very expensive stock, and I think it's a prime short candidate for 2017.

