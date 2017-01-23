Genesee & Wyoming May Witnes Downside Volatility As Brexit Moves Forward

Source: Genesee & Wyoming's previously acquired Freightliner operations in the U.K., Google Images

I like Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) as a potential rail investment over the long term. But I am not interested in the company today based upon its valuation and stock price. Genesee & Wyoming operates in three different global market geographies including North America, the United Kingdom ((U.K.)) and Australia.

The company has increasingly made acquisitions in both the U.K. and Australia markets of late. In October and December of 2016, Genesee & Wyoming announced that it would acquire both Glencore Rail and Pentalver Transport.

The Glencore Rail deal was an extension of the company's existing operations in Australia. I provided a more in-depth review of the deal in October. Today, Genesee & Wyoming boasts of an operation that provides rail freight services in New South Wales, including the Hunter Valley, and in the Northern Territory and South Australia - including operating the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line.

In December, the company announced that its subsidiary, GWI U.K. Acquisition Company entered an agreement with a subsidiary of APM Terminals to purchase all the share capital of Pentalver Transport for approximately $110 million. Pentalver operates off-dock container terminals under long-term leases, which are strategically placed at each of the four major seaports of Felixstowe, Southampton, London Gateway and Tilburry. There is also an inland terminal located at Cannock, in the U.K. Midlands, near many of the nation's largest distribution centers.

Pentalver's operations are anticipated to be complimentary to Genesee & Wyoming's Freightliner subsidiary, which is currently the largest provider of maritime container transportation by rail in the U.K. The company stated two primary benefits of the deal including:

"enhancing its U.K. services by providing rail and road transportation solutions, as well as offering storage options at the ports and inland, and

"unlocking efficiencies from shared services and enhanced asset utilization from Pentalver's trucking fleet and Freightliner's existing fleet of approximately 250 trucks that currently provide local collection and delivery haulage from Freightliner's inland terminals."

The Pentalver deal will become part of Genesee & Wyoming's U.K./Europe Region operations. This currently includes the Freightliner operations which is also the second largest rail company in the U.K., as well as heavy-haul operations in Poland and Germany and cross-border intermodal services connecting Northern Europe seaports with key industrial regions throughout the continent.

As Genesee & Wyoming has expanded the company's U.K. and Europe rail freight services, there could be an increase in volatility in the near-term as Brexit continues to play out. Through September 2016, nearly 30 percent of Genesee & Wyoming's freight revenue was generated from the U.K. geography. This number is subject to change based upon the Glencore deal, but will likely remain near the 20 percent level.

Additionally, the fact that Genesee & Wyoming has looked to expand its U.K. rail operations to connect the U.K. with European industrial regions, may not sit well with how Brexit unfolds in the event there are trade restrictions placed between the two regions.

On January 17th, the New York Times provided an article on Theresa May's public Brexit update. Prior to Tuesday, some were still hopeful of a more dependent Brexit relationship with the European Union (NYSEARCA:EU). However, Ms. May made it clear that her intentions would not be to remain in a single market. The ruling out of a single market has implications for a barrier-free trading relationships between the EU and U.K.

In the event the U.K. were to have a tougher agreement for trade with the EU, tax restrictions within the U.K. could be implemented to incentivize corporate investment into the nation. However, some financial institutions have already begun to threaten taking their business elsewhere within the EU to maintain their trade service structure and benefits, known as passporting rights.

Japanese banks as well as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) have stated that leaving the U.K. could occur quickly even within the next five to six months if an expedited agreement between the U.K. and EU on a transition period does not take place. The risk of a loss of market stability is driving these concerns.

The loss of financial institution business could serve as a domino effect with some businesses relying upon cross-border service benefits also looking elsewhere. For Genesee & Wyoming, the supply chain relationships with goods entering the U.K. and being transported to the industrial and manufacturing regions outside of the U.K. could be impacted.

The other side of the coin is that London's financial services sector remains an important piece to Europe's business success. Depending upon how the U.K. would look to for trade agreements globally as an individual separate from the EU, there could still be needs from other regions in Europe.

On January 17th, Genesee & Wyoming only witnessed a roughly -2 percent decline. From this point, the stock rallied 3.6 percent to end the week. Thus, impacts from Tuesday's announcements were minimal. But Ms. May hopes to have a final deal completed by March 2019, which some believe will not achievable, especially as Parliament will have authority to accept or reject any deal. A conflict between Ms. May and Parliament is a worst-case scenario which could lead to a chaotic reaction.

A long road lies ahead with many unknown variables. Genesee & Wyoming's exposure to the U.K. geography could result in an increase in volatility to the downside if businesses begin leaving the U.K. and/or agreements do not go smoothly. Investors should really pay attention to the upcoming conference call as we still need to digest the accretive acquisition impacts and forecast for 2017.