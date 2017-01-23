Qualcomm: Not So Fast

The economic impact to Apple appears difficult to prove and the timing of the FTC case questions the validity now that Trump is in office.

The lawsuit comes on the back of actions by the KFTC and the FTC.

With what seems like the whole world suing Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), one needs to take a step back and reflect on the impact to the business. Sure South Korea, the U.S. and the largest public company in the world suing a company is alarming and requires some in depth thought with or without merits.

The stock lost 2.4% on Friday into the close as news started leaking out. The question now is whether the stock bounces on the cheap valuation based on the pending NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) deal or if the weight of these lawsuits crushes the stock.

Abundant Lawsuits

In summary, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has cooperated with both the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) and then U.S. Federal Trade Commission (NASDAQ:FTC) to sue Qualcomm. The South Korean antitrust regulator levied a $853 million fine on the wireless modem company last month and the U.S. just announced a lawsuit. Seeking Alpha contributor Mark Hibben has a good summary of those lawsuit claims here.

Apple followed the move by the U.S. regulator by announcing a $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm. In essence, all of the lawsuits claim the company is using anticompetitive patent-licensing practices to obtain extra royalties from smartphone manufacturers for unnecessary patents. As well, the claim is that Qualcomm required the license to obtain the chips.

Noteworthy is that the cases are about how much Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) pay Qualcomm for the chips used in smartphones, not whether the tech giants need the technology. A big part of the suit being the requirement to pay a royalty based on the price of the iPhone in the case of Apple despite the Plus model charging more to consumers based on the size of the display.

The price discrepancy of $100 or more has nothing to do with the Qualcomm chips or patents. As well, Apple claims the higher prices are due to technology created by them and not related to Qualcomm despite the later claiming a percentage of the higher sales price.

Interestingly though, the settlement with China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) that in a lot of ways mirrors the complaints by the KFTC and FTC agreed to a royalty based on the net selling price of the device. In the case of the NDRC, the royalty base is set at 65% of the devices price. The actual royalty is 3.5% or 5.0% of that royalty base.

In the case of Apple, one has to question how the lawsuit falls on unfair practices from Qualcomm. Apple is worth $630 billion and makes massive profits on the iPhone. In the last fiscal year alone, the tech giant made $84.2 billion in gross profits.

Source: Apple FQ4 earnings tables

According to CLSA analysts (via WSJ), some 75% of those profits come from the iPhone. In reality, Apple is so profitable from the iPhone that the company has returned $186.2 billion to shareholders via stock buybacks and dividends over the last four years alone.

Source: Apple capital return page

Based on these numbers one has to question the harm to Apple. The general fair, reasonable and anti-discriminatory principle (FRAND) used for patents appears not so straight forward in this case.

Strong Defense

While everybody is jumping on the case that Qualcomm is at fault considering lawsuits from many sources, it doesn't necessary mean that the company is at fault. General Counsel Don Rosenberg made some valid points to consider:

Apple has intentionally mischaracterized our agreements and negotiations, as well as the enormity and value of the technology we have invented, contributed and shared with all mobile device makers through our licensing program. Apple has been actively encouraging regulatory attacks on Qualcomm's business in various jurisdictions around the world, as reflected in the recent KFTC decision and FTC complaint, by misrepresenting the facts and withholding information.

The suit from Apple wants to present that Qualcomm was one of a dozen companies that created mobile standards and is the only company requiring unreasonable license fees. Apple though prescribes no difference between the relative technology developed and the associated patents.

Where the issue gets complex is that Qualcomm is in the middle of closing the NXP Semi deal. My previous research highlighted how the cash deal could juice the FY17 EPS to over $6 before including the $500 million in synergies.

Analysts only forecast Qualcomm making $4.76 per share for the year so the deal is a big boost to earnings. The balance sheet is solid, but the NXP Semi deal will weaken it.

Qualcomm ended the September quarter with $32.4 billion in cash on the balance sheet, but the company has $11.8 billion in debt. The company plans to use the offshore cash and new debt to fund the NXP Semi deal that cost $38 billion in cash plus assumed debt.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the general assumption is that Qualcomm is at fault. Oddly though, a FTC commissioner disagrees with the lawsuit enough to write a dissenting letter suggesting a lack of economic and evidentiary support along with the questionable timing on the eve of a new presidential administration.

The move is highly unprecedented and suggestive that the case against Qualcomm is far from closed shut. The case isn't clear-cut with no signs that Apple has been harmed and all indications that the smartphone OEM needs the modem technology from Qualcomm.

At this point, the stock appears one to own on any significant dips. The case could swing in either direction so investors need to keep a fluid mind on the impact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.