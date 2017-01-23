How Chesapeake Energy Should Be Played Under These Market Conditions

source: Stock Photo

It's no secret Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has taken huge hits during the ongoing weak natural gas market, which continues to be oversupplied. With the strong probability of that continuing to be how it plays out, it's more risky in my opinion to take any long-term position in the company.

That thesis is reinforced by the aggressive move to release gas and oil assets under the management of the U.S. government by removing regulations that have locked up the full potential of American reserves. This is positive for furthering American energy independence, but it could be detrimental to the natural gas industry if significantly more supply is added to the market in the years ahead.

For that reason I favor a short-term investment strategy of playing the volatility of Chesapeake's share price, moving in and out of the market while maintaining fairly tight stops within the range of acceptable loss and potential upside.

Under this type of strategy, an investor shouldn't try to get the most out of the upward move, or be too concerned about experiencing an occasional loss on a trade. When it's done correctly, winners are far more frequent than losers.

How to view Chesapeake

In the past I've traded various commodities under similar market conditions. For example, I traded silver a number of years ago using Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW) as the proxy for the metal, with some secondary ETFs and ETNs to complement my main play.

I liked Silver Wheaton because of its volatility, but also its strength at a time when the price of silver was soaring. Even with that predictable upward move, the share price was still extremely volatile. Where the example breaks down is Silver Wheaton was a good long-term play at the time; one which was riding the very visible market trend.

That's not the same with Chesapeake, even though it has enjoyed a nice jump in share price recently. When I ask myself the question of whether or not Chesapeake can maintain its momentum even over the next year, I can't answer it. Further out it's even worse to me. For that reason I won't put any of my serious money in the company for the long term, but see it as a great opportunity to make some quick gains and run.

Whether or not you agree with that assessment or not really isn't that important in regard to what I'm going to talk about as to how to implement this simple investing strategy. Even if you want to go long Chesapeake with some serious capital, money can still be made from take positions of a short duration.

Implementing the volatility strategy

The first thing to do with using this strategy is to have the mindset of not trying to get everything out of the short-term share price volatility you can. This is a sure way to lose a lot of your capital. When I've done this, I don't try to time the lowest low, or stay in until I reach the highest high. In other words I discipline myself to not get too greedy.

Also important is to understand this should never be serious money that is thrown at this type of strategy. I've done this a lot so am confident in doing it, and know and understand how these types of stocks move. They are very predictable if you stay within the parameters of the strategy mentioned above. The predictability erodes the more you try to time lows and highs.

As for the time factor, rarely when investing in this way do I keep my money in the stock more than a day or two. The price movements I'm looking for almost always happen within that time frame, which is why volatility is essential to investing in this way. After all, if the stock isn't volatile, why invest in this way? It would be better to take a long position if the stock has a steady and long-term future growth outlook.

All that is entailed in using this strategy is to watch the stock's price movement and wait for it to fall at the rate it has in the recent past. When it does so, that's the time I pull the trigger. The same should be done when selling the stock. There will be a predictable price movement over time that can be counted on to remain in place as long as market conditions and fundamentals of the company remain in place.

The predictability to look for is the depth and height of the move on either side of the share price movement. Where the occasional loss or missed gains come in is when the movement surprises one way or the other. This is why I say keep the stops in place in order to maintain your discipline and not get tempted to beat the trend. I've found that there will be an occasional surprise on either side of the trade, but it fairly quickly returns to normal patterns.

This is where some investors can get confused. They start to think the pattern or trend has changed, and take more risks than they should in response to those temporary movements.

Conclusion

I wouldn't touch Chesapeake Energy for any amount of time, as there is no way its future performance can be measured. But the company is the exact type of stock I look for when wanting to use some of my spare capital to make some manageable risky plays.

When making a series of these types of investments, I've never lost money for the duration of the time I'm in. I've lost a few times on an individual position, but never when engaging in the play over a period of time.

This isn't about taking a position one time and what appears to be throwing the dice over it. This is about looking at this type of investing as a portfolio of short-term moves over a period of time. When investing in Silver Wheaton this way, I probably took about 20 to 30 positions.

The key to success is discipline, accurately identifying the price movement trend, and not trying to out think yourself and overriding your own stops or price ceilings. Investors doing this should produce some good results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.