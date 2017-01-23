This Tank Is Running On Empty

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Industrial Production

Industrial production rose a sharp 0.8% on a month-over-month basis in December, fueled by a record boost in utility output, as cold weather blanketed the country. November's decline of 0.4% was revised much lower to a decline of 0.7%. Manufacturing production continues to stagnate with just a 0.2% increase for the month, following the prior month's decline. The small increase was attributed entirely to production of autos.

Capacity utilization remains well below its long-run average at just 75.5%. This is a headwind for capital investment moving forward, as well as for the rate of economic growth in 2017.

Home Construction

Housing starts bounced back from November's big decline, but the increase of 11.3% in December was a function of multi-unit housing rising 57% to an annualized rate of 431,000, rather than single-family homes, which declined 4%; although permits for single-family homes did rise 4.7%.

The bottom line is that residential-home construction will be a positive contributor to the rate of economic growth in the fourth quarter, as the number of units under construction was 1.8% more than in the third.

Consumer Price Index

The gap has finally closed between the overall Consumer Price Index and the core rate that excludes food and energy. The CPI rose 0.3% in December, and is now up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis, while the core index rose 0.2% and is up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. The rise in the overall index was inevitable as the year-over-year comparisons for energy prices gradually narrowed.

What makes this report so damaging for the economy, which I have been discussing for some time, is that nominal wage growth is not keeping pace with the increase in the rate of inflation. In other words, workers have been losing purchasing power over the past two years.

Along with the CPI report, we learned that real average hourly earnings growth for production and nonsupervisory employees declined to just 0.5% on a year-over-year basis in December, which is down from 2.2% the year before, as can be seen below. When we account for the fewer hours worked, weekly real income growth is now declining 0.1%. No one reported a decline in income for the majority of America's workforce last week, but this is the harsh reality and it bears watching closely in the months ahead. The rate of consumer-spending growth will be sustained so long as the wealthy can outspend any decline we might see for the majority of consumers, or so long as the majority of consumers can borrow to fund spending in excess of their wage growth. Either way, this is not sustainable.

Conclusion

The rate of economic growth is slowing in the fourth quarter from the 3.5% rate in the third quarter. My primary concern is that real income growth is now declining, which does not bode well for real consumer-spending growth, which is the fuel that drives more than two-thirds of real economic growth. If we see fiscal stimulus from the Trump administration in the form of tax cuts, it will be critical that the cuts are focused on those taxpayers who are more apt to spend, rather than invest, the savings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.