Financialization: Can Inflation Be Started Again?

There is a comment from my post last Friday titled "Bond Yields: A Tipping Point?"

The comment was from "bakermre" and it begins like this:

"The hidden and forgotten element in all these comments is the money velocity factor. Never before have we seen levels of monetary velocity so low. What will it take to accelerate the flow of funds and get an uptick in money movements? "

The basic point here is that during all the efforts of the Federal Reserve during its three rounds of quantitative easing to get the economy growing at a faster pace, the rate of inflation actually declined and economic growth remained at very low levels.

More economists now believe that the lack of economic growth can be explained by supply-side weakness resulting from the slowdown in the growth of labor productivity and the marginalization of some of the capital base.

However, the behavior of inflation has confounded quite a few people, like "bakermre," who wonder why the Fed's massive injection of reserves into the banking system did result a greater increase in prices. The concern here, as presented by the commenter is that "Never before have we seen levels of monetary velocity so low."

I believe that an explanation for this can be found in the writings of the American economist Irving Fisher who wrote a great deal in the 1920s and 1930s about the quantity theory of money.

Mr. Fisher actually wrote about two circuits of monetary flow, the industrial circuit and the financial circuit. The flow into the industrial circuit influenced consumer and business investment and was connected with the actual production of consumer goods and capital goods, which is captured by the national income accounts and summarized in the numbers on Gross Domestic Product.

The price inflation we usually talk and write about is connected with these accounts and is the policy target of the monetary authorities like the Federal Reserve System.

The relationship between the price of these goods and the flow of production, as Mr. Fisher described, is with the monetary base and the velocity of money that is in circulation within the industrial circuit.

The financial circuit is not related to the production of goods and services, but is connected to assets and asset prices. Here we have the relationship between the monetary base and the velocity of money that is in circulation within the financial circuit.

The inflation within the financial circuit is often discussed in terms of asset price bubbles.

Thus, what is happening within the economy depends upon the flow of monetary resources into either the industrial circuit or the financial circuit. Over the past seven years in by Seeking Alpha posts I have tried to point out how the allocation of monetary funds was being divided between the two paths.

The basic term that has been developed to explain what has happened here is called "financialization" and the argument is that financialization began to take off in the 1960s as price inflation in the industrial circuit in the United States began to increase which created an environment in which financial innovation began, grew and then exploded into a global presence in the latter part of the 20th century.

As financialization grew and the incentives in the financial circuit began to seriously compete with those in the industrial circuit, relatively more and more financial resources flowed into the financial circuit. In addition, more and more human capital flowed into financial jobs and the composition of the work force between manufacturing and finance changed.

As price inflation moderating in the late 1980s and into the 1990s, more and more analysts became concerned with asset price bubbles, like in housing, commodities, or stocks. Alan Greenspan, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, got into several debates during his tenure concerning the existence of asset price bubbles and what could be done about them.

Over the past seven years, I have tried to describe the current situation in the United States, a situation in which the efforts of the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy resulted in concerns over asset price bubbles rather than in faster economic growth…or, even price inflation.

And, where has the concern been during this time? In stock market prices…notice the historical highs reached by many of the stock indexes without support from either economic growth or corporate profits. Notice, also, the corporate use of cash to buyback stock or to raise dividends without channeling money into business investment.

Furthermore, there was a boom in commodity prices, one that became world wide, that was not created by economic growth factors.

Currently, it has almost reached the point where almost all of the money that is being injected into the financial systems…even in Europe and elsewhere…find their way into the financial circuit with very little finding its way into the industrial circuit.

As "bakermre" has stated: "Never before have we seen monetary velocity so low."

Then there is the jackpot question: "What will it take to accelerate the flow of funds and get an uptick in money movements?"

Will fiscal stimulus produced by the new administration generate the "animal spirits" that will get money flowing back into the industrial circuit?

For this to work, corporations would have to see incentives increasing sufficiently in the industrial circuit relative to the financial circuit to draw the funds away from the financial circuit.

This, to me, will take a very long time. Expectations have been built up over a very long period of time…at least fifty years. The current leadership in the corporate world has little or no experience of anything but financial engineering…financialization. And, the people in leadership positions in the government have very little or no experience of anything but "goosing up" aggregate demand in order to get the economy going and put people back into the jobs from which they have been laid off.

To achieve any reallocation of funds, many attitudes are going to have to change and many policy approaches are going to have to change. I don't see this happening overnight.

But, I believe that commenter "bakermre" has raised some goods points that might get us asking different questions.