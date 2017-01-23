Dividend Growth Investors Can Take Advantage Of The Low Volatility

Introduction

I buy shares in companies I wish to own forever. I believe that these companies have strong fundamentals and great growth opportunities to bring significant returns over the long run. I hope to take advantage of their growing earnings, which will turn to growing dividends, that will help me be more free.

In addition, in order to try and achieve more income and higher returns, I also write options when I have an opportunity. I usually write puts on stocks that I would like to own, but at not at the current price. Using this technique I get the premiums from the puts I sold. If the stock price remains high, I got the premiums. If the stock price is decreasing, I buy the shares for cheap, and I still got the premiums.

I am always looking for new strategies aimed at increasing my total returns, and more importantly my income. I try to find the strategies that will increase my returns without taking major risks. You cannot achieve higher returns without taking more risks, but I try to take limited risks.

Since the elections in November 2016, the stock markets are much calmer. We barely see any volatility, and while the markets enjoyed the Trump rally, the volatility decreased significantly. I'm looking for ways to take advantage of it.

No volatility

If you look at the S&P 500, it just doesn't drop. Over the past 69 days we haven't seen one day when the index dropped 1% or more. This is pretty remarkable, yet still far away from its own record. Most investors wish that the index will keep climbing forever so they can sell their shares with nice profits.

Dividend growth investor will tell you that they prefer the market to drop so they can buy more shares for less thus getting higher income for less invested capital. With little volatility, investors can look for different strategies to achieve additional returns.

These strategies should take into consideration the current state of the market, and they must base it on their analysis of the market. While the stock markets are stable, the volatility index (VIX) also dropped significantly since Donald Trump was elected president. A look at the chart below shows that investors are not expecting any turbulence.

The Trump era started with his inauguration speech. However, it will take some time before we see new policies implemented. His team is comprised of some extremely talented individuals, but many of them lack the experience as public servants. Therefore, it will take some time before they will adjust to their new positions in our over-bureaucratic country, and it will take some time before we see new policies in place.

Because of that I believe that the low volatility will stay here for the short term. Everyone is anxious to see what policies the new POTUS will enforce. As investors are looking for signs from the administration, I don't think that they will make any major moves.

Strategy

While selling puts is a strategy I use practically all year long on specific stocks I wish to buy, I try to always learn new strategies and find the right time to use them. Options strategies can be very dangerous if used irresponsibly. Selling uncovered calls can lead to infinite loses, so please be careful, and make sure you understand the risks.

A possible strategy to take advantage of the low volatility is the short straddle. In this strategy you sell put and call options of the same stock. I only use it when I own the stock so the calls are covered, and I am not exposed to infinite lose. I use this strategy when I believe that the stock will keep trading in the gap between the strike prices.

This strategy has advantages and disadvantages like any strategy. The pros are that as long as the stock price is stable, you made a nice profit. You can choose the size of the gap between the calls and puts, and take more or less risks. You can easily manage the position and buy back the options, and turn it to a simple covered call or put. The risk here is massive if you use uncovered calls, but it is well mitigated as long as you own the stocks.

There are three outcomes for this strategy. Two of them are very good for me, and the third one is not the best, yet it is still manageable. If the stock price stays within the gap, I earned the premiums. If the stock price plunges beneath the strike price of the put, I still got the premiums, and I also bought the stocks for the price I wanted. If the price goes over the strike price of the covered call, I will be forced to sell the stock that I planned to hold forever. However, this is not a major risk in my opinion.

Every stock must be analyzed before using this strategy in order to understand the possible gains. Selling your shares is a risk. If you are more concerned about it than I am, it will be wise to use the strategy on stocks and sectors you are highly exposed to.

Using options is riskier than just investing in stocks. It is not traditional DGI strategy. Using options strategies increases your potential returns and the potential risks. You can also tune the risk reward formula by using different option strike prices. The further the strike prices are from the current price, the lower the risk.

Implementing the strategy

I will use this strategy with options expiring in April 2017. Three months is the short term that I believe will take the new administration to implement new policies that might cause major fluctuations in the stock market. Moreover, in 2017 we will have some major political events such as the elections in Germany and France. They will all occur after April, and that is another reason why I chose this expiration date.

I look for stocks in several sectors - healthcare, information technology and consumer discretionary. I believe that these sectors are optimistically valued, and therefore if I sell the chances for me selling the stocks are lower, and even if I do, I will probably sell them at a high valuation.

My favorite pick at the moment for the short straddle is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in information technology. The company is a cash cow that trades for a fair valuation. Every product it sells is in the top of its category, which allows the company to charge higher prices than her rivals.

Moreover, Apple was trading between $90-$120 over the past year, but it still has some room to reach its all time highs. Apple is a company that I will gladly buy more shares if the price drops over the short term. This is the key for any straddle, be comfortable with buying the stock.

You should choose your straddle depending on your risk preference and place the strike prices according to your willingness to buy the stock if needed or sell it if the shares keep climbing. The shares are at $120. With strike prices of $115 for the put and $125 for the call, you will get $451 in premiums. It equates to a return of 3.75% in 3 months or 15% annually.

Now you can tune your returns and risks in two ways. You can buy options with further expiration date, which I believe is very risky. It will offer higher returns, but you will have to go through a long period of unknown. Buying the same options that expire in two years will bring you immediately $2800, but the risk is much higher.

You can also lower your risks and your returns. The example above offers a gap of ~4% between the current price and the strike prices. You can use other strike prices in order to lower the chances that the options will be exercised. For example, you can use the strike prices of $110 for the put and $130 for the call. Now you have a gap of ~8% between the strike prices and the current prices. The premiums of course will be lower, but so is the risk.

You can combine longer expiration date with strike prices which are far from the current price. My favorite strategy is using the tighter gap and close expiration date.

Another candidate for the strategy is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Just like Apple, Microsoft offers very strong brands. It is a leader in its sub sector. The stock has traded between $50 and $62.5, and the company is one that suits every dividend growth portfolio.

Using the strike prices of $60 and $65 I earn net premiums of over $250 which equates to ~4% return in three months, which is spectacular. As with Apple you can use different strike prices for the put if you think the stock is too expensive. Using $65 with $55 will get you 2.7% return, but with a much larger margin of safety.

In the healthcare sector I looked at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The company is probably the most diversified company in its sector. It aims to lead in pharmaceutical and medical devices, and therefore the company is a dividend king which produces very stable returns.

JNJ is a company that typically moves slowly. So using the strike prices of $110 and $120 I can make roughly $262 in premiums which equals to a return of 2.2% in only three months on one of the most stable blue chips you can find.

In the consumer discretionary sector I like Disney (NYSE:DIS) a lot at the moment. The company has a fantastic brand and its business is full of synergies that help each sector. However, the stock is currently getting closer to its all-time high, and I think that EPSN might still hold it back, so I have to take it into account.

Therefore, I will write put options with a lower strike price. I will use the strike prices of $100 and $115. It gives me a pretty large gap, and I will still get over $200 in premiums which equates to 2% return in three months.

The challenge is to find companies like the four above which are stable and consistent, yet their options still offer some nice premiums and returns. The market is full of very small companies that offer very high premiums for their options, but they are usually very volatile, and the risk is high.

Conclusions

The first rule should always be remembered. It's almost impossible to achieve higher returns without taking more risks. The market is smart, and the chances of you discovering an opportunity for high returns without taking higher risks are slim.

However, the challenge is to make your potential returns higher while the risk is not growing significantly. If you can raise potential returns by 20%, while the risk is only 10% higher, you might have a good deal in hand. Of course quantifying is very difficult, but you should always look at the worst and best case scenario to see where you stand.

I think that the strategy can offer additional returns with a manageable risk as long as you own the stock.