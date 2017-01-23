Bristol Catches A Break At Last

After taking repeated thrashings from Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) in first-line lung cancer Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was due some good luck. It got it after market close on Friday when settlement of a patent dispute against its arch-rival gave it an important royalty interest in Merck’s own Keytruda.

Remarkably, however, neither the stock of Bristol nor that of Opdivo’s originator, Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF) (OTCPK:OPHLY), has reacted significantly. But a calculation of sellside consensus forecasts for Keytruda reveals that the up-front and royalty element combined could be worth $2.5bn to Bristol, and not far off $1bn to Ono (see table below).

Perhaps investors are still in the doldrums about Opdivo being outflanked by Keytruda in lung cancer (Snippet roundup: Opdivo's first-line lung combo delay and Colucid's Lilly windfall, January 20, 2017). Moreover, the patent infringement dispute – hitting at the heart of Merck and Bristol’s positions in PD-1 inhibition – was not widely known about beyond sophisticated investors.

Merck pays out

The result of Friday’s settlement, however, is clear: Merck must pay out an immediate $625m, followed by a 6.5% royalty on Keytruda sales until the end of 2023, and a 2.5% royalty in 2024-26.

75% of all the payments accrues to Bristol as pure profit, while the Japanese partner picks up the remainder. Using sellside consensus for Keytruda sales, as computed by EvaluatePharma, it is not hard to use a 6% cost of capital and calculate that the pretax net present value of the settlement is $2.5bn to Bristol, and $828m to Ono.

Yet after a full day’s trading in Japan today Ono closed virtually unchanged, and Bristol likewise was unmoved in early trade on the the New York stock exchange. $2.5bn is equivalent to around 3% of the group’s market cap, which had slumped 11% in the wake of the abandonment of the accelerated filing plan for Opdivo plus Yervoy in NSCLC.

Net present value of Bristol's Keytruda interest 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Keytruda global sales ($m) 3,758 5,107 5,931 6,611 7,257 7,983 8,512 8,957 9,318 9,596 Royalty rate to Bristol 4.9% 4.9% 4.9% 4.9% 4.9% 4.9% 4.9% 1.9% 1.9% 1.9% Royalty to Bristol ($m) 183 249 289 322 354 389 415 168 175 180 NPV of royalty stream ($m) 2,016 Pretax NPV + up front ($m) 2,485 Note: sales based on EvaluatePharma sellside consensus; calculation uses 6% WACC.

The settlement is important for Bristol particularly because any ground Opdivo has lost or still stands to lose to Keytruda will now translate into an indirect benefit by way of its royalty interest.

Beyond NSCLC, for instance, Keytruda looks to have first-mover advantage in colorectal cancer (Asco-GI – Roche challenges Keytruda’s colorectal cancer pole position, January 23, 2017).

It is surely too big a stretch to suggest that Bristol might take its foot off the gas in developing Opdivo, safe in the knowledge that it now has a stake in any added market share that its rival, Keytruda, will seize.

However, in certain new indications this consideration will no doubt add an interesting twist to the company’s internal discussions about budget allocation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.