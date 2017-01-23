Bullish Russell 2000 ETFs

Short term, the market is still correcting, but it should find an oversold reversal point in February.

For the three RUT ETFs compared, IWM takes the lead for best return after costs.

With a market expected to produce better earnings from domestic operating companies than from multi-nationals influenced by the strong dollar, it's worth considering the spread of companies in Russell 2000 ETFs. While including some international business, these ETFs are spread wide enough to benefit from small to mid cap company US earnings, but reduce exposure to individual company problems.

Three alternatives also benefit from a dividend offering, but a successful decision of 'when' to buy, rather than 'if' to buy, can (along with lowest costs) generate the best return.

Fund Symbol Total Assets Dividend Yield Expense Ratio IShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM $25B 1.46% 0.20% Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF VTWO $1B 1.29% 0.19% ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF SMDV $349.25M 1.26% 0.40%

A performance comparison chart shows that the IWM and VTWO are trading in unison, but SMDV found an earlier low in January, which could create an additional performance benefit.

The chart below illustrates both the IWM and VTWO are clearly identical, indicating the rise from a low in February by about 33% to a high in December and January.

This next chart is SMDV from a January low to the December January high, which occurred the following day.

ProShares says that their ETF is the only one that focuses exclusively on companies in the Russell 2000 Index that have grown dividends for at least 10 consecutive years.†

SMDV is part of the largest suite of ETFs focused on dividend growers, covering U.S. and international markets.

Unfortunately ProShares' additional management fee wipes out any benefit.

$10,000 2016 Return Symbol Unit Price No Units Sale Price Profit Fees Dividend IWM $94.79 105 $138.04 $14494.20 0.20% 1.46% VTWO $75.88 131 $110.64 $14493.84 0.19% 1.29% SMDV* $38.17 261 $54.53 $14232.33 0.40% 1.26%

* Jan. 15th low, Dec. 9 high

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM holds the largest fund size with $25b in assets, the highest dividend yield, and best 2016 annual return.

The oscillators don't point to highs and lows on this very long term chart, so I've excluded them. Instead are support and resistance levels, which have been hitting highs on R1 levels. I've illustrated Elliott wave highs and lows, with a potential wave high which equates to the next R1 level (and would echo the 1-2 leg of 2011). If trading advances on this (which it could - a rise the equivalent of the 2-3 leg), then 'second 5' is an alternative, but on this chart, that's as possibility for next year. Check the fluctuations in the previous two bullish legs, as there could be minor (on a yearly level) corrections. But otherwise it's looking good for this year.

The daily chart below illustrates a current consolidation, which the full stochastic has yet to quite complete, and the RSI (at the top) seems to be still correcting. Compare this to the long term chart above, and you'll see waves 1 and 2, and the current minor sideways correction. This correction so far seems to be closest to the highlighted orange rectangle within the first wave, which also points to support at a 38% correction of the last rise (from the wave 2 low). There's no reason to suppose any further correlation, as the market is likely to reverse from an RSI oversold level.

IWM offers the best return due to the dividend being offered, and no doubt why it's attracting most capital. Based on the longer term wave count (for the underlying Russell index), the fund should deliver another strong return in 2017. However if the market sells off for any reason in the short term, IWM has secondary support on the 61.8% correction level (at the green horizontal band). Based on the wave count so far, RSI and already developing oversold level, this seems less likely, but it should still be managed from a potential risk perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.