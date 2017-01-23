Intel Disappoints With No Dividend Raise

Just a few days ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings, chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) likely disappointed many investors. On Monday morning, the company declared its quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. After four payments last year at this rate and a surge in the company's stock over the past twelve months, many investors were likely expecting a raise. Unfortunately, they didn't get one.

In my opinion, the lack of a dividend raise is probably another result of the company spending $14.5 billion (net of cash acquired) to purchase Altera at the end of 2015. This put Intel into a net debt position, which the company has worked to reverse in recent quarters. This meant lesser spending on buybacks. As seen in the Q3 10-Q filing, Intel's outstanding share count actually rose by 14 million in the first three quarters of 2016.

Now we don't have the final share count for last year just yet, as earnings are coming out this Thursday. However, those who look for dividend growth like to see a declining share count, as companies can thus increase dividends without having to increase total payouts as much. Had we seen the outstanding share count decline by even one or two percent, it probably would have been enough to get a penny a quarter increase in the dividend.

Another reason why investors might be a bit disappointed is that Intel shares have done quite well in the past year, as seen in the chart below. A year ago, shares were under $30, which put the annual yield at nearly 3.50%. With the rise in share price, the yield on Monday morning is down to 2.82%. That's a lot less yearly income potential, especially if you have a large position in the stock.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, Intel's dividend declaration on Monday morning has likely been a disappointment to investors. With no raise announced, there appears to be no dividend growth coming in 2017, which is a big item for many income investors. With the stock up more than 20% in the past year and interest rates also rising, Intel's lower yield makes the stock much less attractive as a dividend investment. Perhaps we'll get some commentary later this week as to why there was no raise.

