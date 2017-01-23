Draghi Makes It Clear

The euro has been on a rather strong uptrend in the month of January, increasing close to 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Everywhere you turn, there's a new problem popping up in the EU and the ECB is, naturally, in reactive mode. However, much progress was made over the past week in terms of just how Great Britain might leave the EU and what the compensatory situation for the ECB will be. With Britain now on the hook for settling a large debt, asset managers have boosted their net long positions in the euro (FXE, EUO), while cutting their net shorts. It's important to keep in mind that large risks, like a severe lack of inflation, are still present that may limit the efficacy of the current uptrend we're seeing in the euro.

But The Trend Is Up!

Watching the euro move over the past thirty days has been quite intriguing. In fact, the euro has put up an impressive 2.78% against the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP). That's rather surprising given how well American equities had been performing, but the dollar also flew too high, too fast and has significantly retracted in January from its post-election (and multi-year) highs. This movement by the euro is rather rapid and comes countertrend to the multi-quarter trend that started back in May 2016 of the euro sliding from 1.15 down to nearly 1.03. While this new trend has some steam behind it, there's no overbought reading quite yet from the RSI, which is showing a mark of 59.

Weighing Risk and Reward

When we start to think about how many strenuous events there are on the euro right now, it would make sense to be short the euro relative to the dollar. However, asset managers aren't thinking this. In fact, for positions closing at the end of last week, asset managers reduced net EUR shorts by nearly 3800 contracts, to 105k net short contracts. While that's a positive sign, an even more positive sign is that they increased net EUR longs by nearly 9400 contracts, now at 59k contracts.

The audacity of these managers to increase net long EUR positions and cut net EUR shorts, in the wake of the inauguration of a pro-inflation American president, tells me that they're either following the last month's trend up further on a technical basis or they're anticipating a large, bullish event for the EU shortly.

Perhaps that event is the potential bill that Draghi has for Great Britain when they exit. To quote Draghi, "If a country were to leave the Eurosystem, its national central bank's claims on or liabilities to the ECB would need to be settled in full." So, just how big is that bill? At the moment, I can't find the data on it, but Draghi wouldn't say that if the bill wasn't of material impact. Actually, it's not just Britain that's going to have to pay a hefty sum to the EU upon exit. Italy is on the hook for 357 billion euros. Should any other countries decide to create political havoc in the next year and exit the EU, they'll also be on the hook for their TARGET2 bills.

Think about the events unfolding:

With Britain leaving the EU, the multi-billion dollar business that is euro clearing is being fought over by the ECB with GB

Speaking of that, a hard Brexit is now the projected happening

Germany is showing strength in saying that it will directly relay its ideas and expectations for the EU and the United States' partnership over the next four years

European stocks, on a forward-looking P/E basis are significantly cheaper than American stocks (2017 est. of 14.98x vs. 17.46x),offer a substantially higher dividend (3.43% vs. 2.01%), and have been outperforming American stocks since the election by about 2%, seen below.

The core problem of a lack of inflation in the EU remains a central headwind to the euro and the arguably the largest resistance to a real breakout in the euro, also seen below.

Conclusion

There's a considerable amount of risk on the table for investors with respect to the euro. However, in thinking about the trend for at least the next month or so, I'm largely expecting the euro to continue its run-up against the dollar. The opposition to this is really if President Trump enacts an executive order that is pro-inflationary. For now, being long euro seems like the right call until further developments are made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FXE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.