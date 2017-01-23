Resource Sector Digest: Don't Believe The Hype

Cobalt is all the rage this season. We would like to caution against too much exuberance in this week's

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 72 - January 23, 2017)

Setting The Scene

Remember rare earths? Or graphite? These materials were all the rage some season, and typical charts for companies in these sectors look similar to the one shown below. (No offence intended for Zenyatta Ventures (OTCQX:ZENYF) - it's just one of many examples suitable as an exhibit at this point, and for good reason).

ZEN data by YCharts

The general story line that draws charts like this is interchangeable, and it is typically the result of a concerted promotional effort designed to mine investors' pockets, and not the particular material in question.

The ground for the meteoric rise at the start of such charts is typically prepared using the following recipe:

Stir and simmer an apparent macro trend for a while, and add conspiracy theories at will.

Selectively add traces of suitable statistics, out-of-context numbers, and truncated quotations to best support the taste of the hour.

Drop names at will.

Ignore blind spots and simple math stubbornly.

Mention supply-demand imbalance often, and then again.

Meanwhile create "junior explorers" with mostly worthless pastures in various godforsaken regions, and spin them as the latest solution to the drummed-up supply shortage.

And no matter how often this playbook is enacted, one can be sure that plenty of fortune seekers will try and strike it big -- all the while bidding up the share price for seed "financiers" to sell into. When all is done and dusted fundamentals win and the share price goes the way of all flesh.

The latest metal receiving its moment in the sun of this particular type of popularity is cobalt (sorry lithium, you are hereby demoted to yesterday's news in the fast-moving world of metal hype and pasture promotion).

The following cocktail of factoids comprises the bull case flogged to death by pertinent promoters and their parrots, supported by assorted charts, and accompanied by ludicrous cobalt price forecasts:

The metal is used in certain types of batteries (and therefore EVs) and demand from this industry is set to rise in coming years.

The majority of the metal is sourced from the DRC, a jurisdiction associated with considerable country risk, outright turmoil, and un-savory working practices.

Chinese companies are increasingly in control not only of the mines, but also of processing and smelting the concentrates. Supply has apparently fallen into deficit last year.

The cobalt price has been dragged down by the sector, un-deservingly of course, and is set to "explode" to the upside.

And of course plenty of junior miners are miraculously coming out of various woods with websites showcasing cobalt projects.

Let's take a step back for just a moment, and consider a few points not commonly emphasized by relevant promoters and their parrots:

Cobalt is for the overwhelming part mined as a by-product; and primary cobalt mines are few and far between for very good reasons. This was true when the metal sold for $50+/lb back in 2008; and this holds especially true at currently less than a third of this peak price.

Cobalt is expensive and often complex to process. Go check the few primary higher-grade cobalt projects with technical reports filed on them -- the numbers simply don't stack up. And the numbers will be worse for the many low grade projects popping up in the wake of the ongoing promotional effort.

Cobalt may have fallen into supply deficit last year, but this comes after several years of over-supply. Stockpiled cobalt must be copious, but strangely rarely gets a mention by the bulls.

Advanced batteries already use cathode chemistries with some cobalt replaced by other metals such as nickel, manganese or aluminum. This trend is set to continue, and take considerable edge off the demand projections.

Many cobalt-bearing products can be recycled, and this source will become stronger and better developed with rising demand and price.

China has indeed developed a commanding position in the cobalt supply chain, and as a result much of the data necessary to gain a clear picture of supply-demand dynamics are not available to the public.

Artisanal miners in the DRC supply a substantial portion of cobalt oxide ore. Data on this production is scarce and estimates vary greatly. Many charts simply ignore this source, under-estimating supply in the process.

There are other points we could raise, but we shall stop here. We would rather like to summarize our critique on the cobalt bull case as follows:

In our opinion cobalt supply-demand dynamics are much less obvious and publicly known than made out by the bulls.

There are good reasons for the near-negligible number of existing primary cobalt mines (6% of total production), and almost all junior explorers flaunting their pure-play cobalt projects will have to succumb to the fundamentals which have kept the number at near-negligible.

We agree with the bulls in that cobalt demand will pick up in coming years, and the cobalt price might rise as a result. However, we don't agree with the bulls in the projected extend of the price rise, and we especially don't agree with the bulls in their promotion of various cobalt junior hopefuls. In many cases only a few minutes of back-of-the envelop work brings up pertinent questions with regards to the viability of these juniors. Try asking these questions, and see if you can get a satisfying answer. If you don't get an answer, then this is often a clear sign of promotional hot air, incompetence, or both -- best to move on in such cases.

The newly created "cobalt space" is not generally a place to seriously invest, but it's a place to gamble. Some of the touted names will presumably rise just like Zenyatta Ventures did in 2013, and most if not all of them will crash just as hard or harder. Promoters throwing oodles of names around at present will point to the few that rise and be very forgetful about the others. And they won't tell you to get out for those few high-risers before it's too late, either.

Actionable Ideas

Michael Fitzsimmons thinks that Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VER) is no longer just an income play.

And your humble scribe believes there is opportunity in Goldcorp's (NYSE:GG) exit from the Guerrero State.

News Releases

Lots of news out last week, here is our digested summary.

News release of the week goes to Marianna Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF) for the Hot Maden PEA. Results look solid. We have not discovered any major shortcuts in the news release outlining the results, and we are already looking forward to studying the full report with great interest once it is filed. Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) is our vehicle of choice to play this high grade gold copper project in Turkey with an IRR of 153%, and an NPV(8%) of $1.37B versus total capex of $261M.

Oceanagold (OTCPK:OCANF) comes in second this week for pouring first gold at its Haile mine in South Carolina. Below is the ubiquitous money shot documenting the occasion. According to the CEO Mr Mick Wilkes "Construction is complete and commissioning activities are progressing to plan as we move closer to putting the newest gold mine in the United States into commercial production early in the second quarter this year."

Winter drilling is picking up. Here is a summary of the results that have caught our eye last week.

Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) is expanding its Black Dog discovery, after finding 2.27g/t gold over 46.4m at Garrison -- all in one week's news flow from this exploration power house.

Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF) is a regular in this column, and this week is no exception as the company continues to find high grades over good thickness at its namesake deposit in Newfoundland.

(OTC:MGDPF) is a regular in this column, and this week is no exception as the company continues to find high grades over good thickness at its namesake deposit in Newfoundland. This one isn't even available on the company's website at the time of writing. Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEMKT:GSV) came out with drill results apparently connecting its North Dark Star gold deposit with the Main Dark Star deposit on its Railroad-Pinion Project in Nevada.

(NYSEMKT:GSV) came out with drill results apparently connecting its North Dark Star gold deposit with the Main Dark Star deposit on its Railroad-Pinion Project in Nevada. Also in Nevada we take note of Canamex Resources (OTCPK:CNMXF) announcing impressive results from its Bruner project.

(OTCPK:CNMXF) announcing impressive results from its Bruner project. Cartier Resources (OTC:ECRFF) reported good results from its Chimo mine property in Val d'Or less than a month after announcing a strategic investment by its neighbor Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM).

(OTC:ECRFF) reported good results from its Chimo mine property in Val d'Or less than a month after announcing a strategic investment by its neighbor (NYSE:AEM). Alexandria Minerals (OTCPK:ALXDF) is also reporting results from the Val d'Or vicinity, and its respective neighbor Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) must be looking over the fence quite curiously as well.

(OTCPK:ALXDF) is also reporting results from the Val d'Or vicinity, and its respective neighbor (OTCQX:ICGQF) must be looking over the fence quite curiously as well. Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) is re-grouping by expanding its Bombore project in Burkina Faso again after last year's resource melt-down. High near-surface grades at Toeyoko bode well for a recovery of the project, on which Sandstorm Gold holds a 0.45% NSR.

Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) closed a $26M placement adding 17.33M shares to the registry, and diluting existing share holder by another 14.7%. We are not expecting the company to create too much value with the fresh capital as care and maintenance cost for the Hobson facility, debt servicing, and G&A will presumably continue to drain the treasury. The can has been kicked a little further down that dead end street in our opinion.

Columbus Gold (OTCQX:CBGDF) also closed an equity offering.

And Stratton Resources (OTC:TRBMF) created a blip on our radar when it managed to place C$13M worth of its equity to finance gold exploration in Newfoundland.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) updated investors on its reserve and resource estimates. Silver reserves at the company's three operating mines decreased by another 12% over the past 12 months and now cover less than two years of production at last year's mining rate.

Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) had a big week announcing gold production numbers for its first quarter of commercial production and also reporting amendments to its debt facility after passing the Yaramoko mine completion test.

Primero Mining (NYSE:PPP) has defied alleged momentum and had a lousy 2016 for good reason. Production numbers published last week confirmed our reservations.

PPP data by YCharts

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is selling its Joaquin project to Panamerican Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) for $15 million in cash, $10 million in scrip, plus a 2.0% NSR. PanAmerican is already developing the Manantial Espejo project in the same region of Argentina's Sata Cruz State. Otto Rock has a strong view on this deal, and we could not agree more. Kudos to Mirasol Resources (OTCPK:MRZLF) which has done well out of this property in comparison.

Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) reported production results for a rather ordinary 2016 at its Cöpler mine in Turkey. The company ended 2016 with C$215 in cash and no debt which looks good at first sight; and less so when considering capex needs of close to $450M in 2017. The company has a $350M credit facility at its disposal and we will be watching with interest if this will be sufficient to finance the sulfide expansion at Cöpler.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEMKT:PLG) issued another 568,819 shares to extend its loans with Sprott and Liberty Metals by three months. Delays in constructing the production ramp at the Maseve mine are to blame for the delay. Expect more dilution to come, extrapolating from experience.

And such ends this edition of our newsletter. See you all next week.