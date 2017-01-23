A Significantly Undervalued Gun Maker With Strong Business Fundamentals

Investment Thesis

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has recently lost almost 25% of its stock value since the election, but its business fundamentals have never been stronger. With the loss of value likely due to President Trump's pro-gun stance (versus the anti-gun Democratic administration), many investors have chosen to ignore the fact that guns sales remain high even when a pro-gun president is in office. This goal of this article is to review RGR's fundamentals devoid of the political bias that I believe has caused RGR's stock to become oversold.

Sturm, Ruger & CO., Inc. Corporate Overview

According RGR's corporate overview and profile, they are "one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market." RGR sports 30 product lines with over 400 variations to these product lines. RGR is broken into the following segments:

Firearms - Manufacturing and sales of rifles, pistols, and revolvers.

Castings - Manufacture and sale of steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts.

RGR has been in business since 1949 and although it has a strong history of dividend payments, RGR does issue a variable dividend that is dependent on how the company performs (dividends paid is a percentage of EPS). With the exception of 2005 -2009, RGR has paid a dividend going back to the beginning of the 1990's. RGR has undergone two stock splits, both of which occurred back in the mid-1990's.

RGR's Strategic Advantage

RGR is best known for its offering of high-quality firearms, but its castings segment goes beyond firearm production and is a very unique competitive advantage held by RGR. RGR's investment castings process came to exist because it was the best way for RGR build firearms the way William Ruger wanted to build them. RGR has been building its own high-quality investment castings since 1963, but as the years went on, they began to offer the same service to other industries, including:

Architectural hardware

Sporting goods

Hand power tools

Marine hardware

Computer networks

Food services

Medical

Firearms

On RGR's website, it explains how RGR uses its investment castings expertise at Pine Tree Castings to provide the same high-quality services to these industries as it does to its firearms brand. William Ruger is considered to be the pioneer of investment castings use in the firearms industry. Although the investment castings business adds very little to RGR's bottom-line (see illustration below), it does represent a competitive advantage over competitors that are dependent on rough forging processes and out-dated machinery.

The following is from RGR's Q3-2016 report (all figures are in thousands):

I wanted to add this part of the income statement because it demonstrates how little the castings adds to RGR's total sales and income. Again, it is important to think of the castings division as a competitive advantage for RGR, and not as a stand-alone unit.

Share Repurchases and Debt

On January 4th, 2017, RGR executed a repurchase of 283,343 shares at $49.43 share for a grand total of $14.0 million. This share repurchase represented approximately 1.5% of outstanding shares. In addition to this, the company still has $59.0 million in cash for additional share repurchases. The share price prior to the election was approximately $64.40/share, representing a discount of 23.3% since the election.

While share repurchases are common in many well-run companies, it is worth noting that the last time RGR executed a share repurchase plan was on April 3rd, 2015 and it was only for 82,100 shares. I believe this share repurchase is meaningful to investors' because RGR chose to wait two years to take advantage of share repurchases, and when they did execute a trade, it was for 3.5x more shares than their previous repurchase. Being that RGR is an extremely conservative and well-run company, I would say that a repurchase this large is significant for two reasons:

Management views the stock as extremely undervalued. Management has no other potential investments on its radar that represents a better value than repurchasing its own company's shares does (at this point in time).

In addition to these share repurchases, RGR is one of few well-known US companies that operates with no debt. RGR's ability to operate efficiently without debt is appealing for two reasons:

Gives the company flexibility to make future acquisitions (should they arise). Provides a significant degree of safety that insulates RGR from reduced sales, market volatility, and legislative risk.

Although the legislative risk appears to be minimized from the new Trump administration, it is important that the long-term investor give consideration to the fact that political powers shift every two-four years, and so it a prudent investor needs to remember that a change in political power is inevitable. The first reason mentioned is the most appealing benefit of RGR's debt-free structure, because I believe that there are meaningful bolt-on acquisitions that RGR can make in the future to bolster its brand. I personally believe that the key to RGR's growth is rooted in RGR's ability to expand into different product lines and associate those items with the high-quality RGR namesake.

In addition to share repurchases, RGR has continued to accrue a cash stockpile that can be used to fund such acquisitions, or pay for capital improvements that will improve existing processes or allow for new product lines. The following is from the company's Q3-2016 report and it shows how significant the year-over-year growth in cash reserves is (all figures are in thousands).

The growth of cash and cash equivalents is represented by a massive increase of 59.44% year-over-year. By holding $101,363,000 on their balance sheet it supports my belief that RGR has the financial flexibility to generate significant returns in the future.

Variable Dividend Payout

In most of the stocks I choose to cover, I am looking for consistency and regular growth, but RGR is unique in that it pays out approximately 40% of its income as a quarterly dividend. At first glance, this is a very unattractive policy because the term variable is the opposite of the word consistency, but because of RGR's high-quality business model, I believe that RGR would make a solid addition to the income investor's portfolio. RGR has continued paying a regular quarterly dividend since 2009 and I have prepared the following chart to give perspective on how much they usually pay out in relationship to annual Earnings Per Share (EPS).

Calendar Year Payout Amount EPS Payout Ratio 2015 $1.100 3.32 33.13% 2014 $1.620 1.99 81.41% 2013 $2.124 5.76 36.88%

Basic EPS as of October 1st, 2016 were at $3.48/share, with a total dividend payout of $1.38/share. From this we can calculate a 2016 payout ratio of 39.66%. With these payout ratios in mind, I wanted to look at the sluggish 2014 that plagued RGR, and according to an interview with the CEO Mike Fifer by www.grandviewoutdoors.com, he believes that people overindulged in 2013 because they thought their style or gun preference was "endangered." Using the payout ratio as a reference point, I would agree with Mike Fifer's assessment because it was very out-of line with current years sales, as well as those from prior years.

Conclusion

With a low payout ratio and growing sales/profits, I expect that RGR will continue to perform well because the company has built a strong brand and is completely free of debt. Should they find a bolt-on acquisition, the company has full-flexibility to tap debt markets to make it happen. I personally would love to see RGR purchase a company similar to 5.11 which is a manufacturer of tactical apparel and gear (which is now owned by Compass Diversified Investments (NYSE:CODI). With the goal of full-disclosure in mind, I do own shares of CODI).

In the same interview with Fifer, he mentioned the following about RGR's share repurchases:

" So the one and only time it makes good economic sense for a company to repurchase its own shares is when the company - for whatever reason - is trading well below its normal range of earnings multiple. We authorized a potentially large share repurchase, but in my communication with shareholders I said there was a good chance we wouldn't buy back a single share." (grandviewoutdoors.com)

This interview with the CEO further supports my belief that the company believes it is significantly undervalued. With $59.0 million left for existing share repurchases, RGR would be able to buy back approximately 6% of outstanding shares if all of it was utilized. With the share price depressed, it is a great time for long-term investors to jump in and start a position. Investors' who jump on this opportunity can expect to enjoy 40% of the company's income as a dividend in the process.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful.

If you have any suggestions to improve my articles or if you would like me to perform analysis on a stock please feel free to message me and I will do my best to make it happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CODI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may choose to make an investment in RGR in the next 72 hours.