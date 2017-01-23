Universal Logistics Holdings - 2017 Looks Murky

But any slowing automotive industry trends or lower-than-expected prospects for industrials and energy could continue to put pressure on the business.

For 2017, industrial and energy sectors as well as the regulatory environment may off some positives.

Customer mix has the company highly exposed to the automotive industry; perhaps greater than a third of total operating revenues.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) can be a slightly confusing company to get a read on. The company has two primary operating segments; transportation and logistics. But it also provides its operating revenue by three service types; transportation, value-added and intermodal. For income from operations, information is only broken down by transportation and logistics.

The key is to focus on the fact that much of the transportation segment is based on individual freight shipments lending themselves to spot market pricing. The logistics segment on the other hand is geared towards customers on a dedicated basis, typically one to two-year contract pricing.

Regardless of the service type, transportation, value-added or intermodal, a customer has the option to procure a single shipment based upon the spot market and/or to enter a dedicated contract. During 2016, roughly 60 percent of Universal's operating revenue has been more closely derived to spot market activity, with the heavy remainder being dedicated.

During 2016, spot market pricing activity has been negative for most of the year. This is evident from the National Dry Van Spot Rate Average ((DAT weekly)). Fifty-four percent of Universal's legacy truckload group total loads were represented by flatbed equipment as of September 2016. Management has stated that flatbed demand has remained well below last year, as rates and volume continued to strain revenue and profitability. Generally, flatbed demand has performed worse than the DAT weekly average; for Universal, this has been influenced by industrial and energy end-markets.

The numbers clearly illustrate the impacts from lower freight rates for the transportation services area. The number of loads were up nearly 3 percent during the third quarter of 2016 versus last year, and nearly 2 percent through the year. Average operating revenues per load, excluding fuel surcharges were down 10 and 9 percent during the quarter and through the year.

For the intermodal service area, most revenue is derived from drayage services. The number of loads were up 1 and 3 percent for the third quarter and through the year. Average operating revenues per load, excluding fuel surcharges, were up 1 and 2 percent. The primary impact on revenues has come from the decline in fuel surcharges. Other areas including domestic intermodal and depot services witnessed strong declines from reduced business and fuel surcharges.

Value-added services were the only service type to witness total revenue growth, both during the third quarter and throughout the year to date; up over 5 percent. Value-added services are typically dedicated and include material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing and returnable container management services.

Through September 2016, value-added services reflected 28 percent of total operating revenues; an increase of roughly 300 basis points ((bps)) from last year. There is a strong correlation between value-added services and the automobile end-market customer share of Universal's business.

At the 2015 Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference, management provided its end markets customer breakdown. The automotive industry reflected nearly 30 percent of operating revenue, while industrial and energy reflected nearly 25 percent. Other key markets included steel and metals and retail at just over 20 percent.

Based upon the company's growth in value-added services and question-answer session on the third quarter earnings call, it is very possible that the automotive industry has increased to greater than 30 percent of total operating revenues. This could place Universal's automotive end-market revenue piece of the pie at around $270 million through 2016.

The other large end-market sectors, including industrials and energy, have been some of the worst performers during 2016. This has also impacted Universal's flatbed business. The impact to the company's profitability, namely income from operations has been severe. Transportation segment income from operations was down 43 and 26 percent for the third quarter and through the year, respectively. For the logistics segment, income from operations was down 47 and 23 percent, respectively.

An important observational discrepancy is that the transportation segment has witnessed a decline in freight rates and fuel surcharges leading to lower profitability. This is clearly transparent when reviewing the relationships between revenues per load with and without fuel surcharges versus the number of loads.

But the severe decline in profitability for the logistics segment, while operating revenues have been improving as the strongest part of the business, raises questions. Within Universal's operating expenses, two line items, including direct personnel and related benefits and occupancy expense are the likely candidates impacting the logistics segment. Both have increased close to 20 percent during the third quarter and throughout the year, while most other expenses have declined.

Management stated that the company will be very busy for its operations teams since there will be eight operations in either pre-planning or in some phase of launch. Management also stated that startup or launch costs are significantly higher than normal run-rate labor costs. Also, it was mentioned that $1.4 million was incurred based upon these factors during the third quarter, and that the sheer number of projects will compound the increased expense effect.

This correlation between the two expense line items and reduced profitability for the logistics segment makes sense. But the $1.4 million number mentioned is still missing something. Adding it back in and there still would have been an over 30 percent decline in profitability from the previous year. As dedicated contracts have come up for renewal and re-negotiation, lower spot market freight rates have likely influenced automobile shippers to more aggressively negotiate new contracts.

For 2017, early expectations are for an improving industrial and energy sector environment. This is anticipated to be driven by last year's lower baseline comparable and increased consumer and production demand. In addition to positive macro expectations, the electronic logging device (ELD) federal mandate will have an impact on driver supply. This impact is believed to tighten the trucking industry capacity, although the degree of tightening is debatable.

The challenge for Universal is that the automotive industry is at the peak of the retail consumption cycle. There are also no guarantees that industrial and energy sectors will witness further growth throughout the year. These core sectors and industries reflected as much as approximately 55 percent of Universal's operating revenues.

As of December 2016, the seasonally adjusted annual rate for millions of light weight vehicles units sold for automobiles and light trucks totaled 18.3 million. This is the third highest level since January of 2000. Prior to the Great Recession, growth was mostly flat with a couple spike exceptions. Post-2009, growth has been very sustained and gradual.

There very well could be a few more years of sustained vehicle sales. There could even be an increase in growth from today's level. But the fact that the automobile industry has been in a seven-year uptrend and that 2016 witnessed a plateau from last year could also be indicating that there is not much more room for growth. It could even be signaling that a decline could be on the horizon. Even if a temporary surge in vehicle demand were to occur, strong declines have consistently followed very quickly.

The Institute for Supply Chain Management (ISM) regularly releases the monthly Manufacturing ISM report on business. The most recent report from December 2016 provided the Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) at 54.7 percent. This represents the fourth consecutive month of expansion for the manufacturing sector and the 91st consecutive month for overall economic expansion.

Over the course of last year, even when the PMI was expanding, transport companies exposed to industrials and energy continued to espouse a less optimistic theme. Retail has continued to grow based on consumer demand, but metals, steel, petroleum products, minerals and other raw inputs did not witness equivalent performance, with construction in some areas being the exception.

Heading into 2017, early beliefs are for improved industrial production. This is positive for rails, less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers and companies like Universal, Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Schneider National (Pending:SNDR) with higher exposure to flatbed equipment for heavy loads within certain industries.

Like the automotive industry, there is no guarantee that industrial production will improve. But I am more interested in the competitive landscape. Much larger peers, including Landstar and Schneider, offer very competitive services for all the same industries making up approximately 75 percent of Universal's business.

Universal has witnessed a strong increase in new customer wins leading to more value-added service projects. This has come with short-term expense increase for incurred project costs, but also with lower priced dedicated contracts. With a much larger asset-based business model, Schneider has witnessed stronger growth through 2016 for its dedicated contracts. Landstar has witnessed competitive customer losses within the automotive industry and thus much lower flatbed equipment revenue and end-market automotive revenue.

If capacity does indeed tighten and the automotive industry maintains production levels at/or near current levels, larger peers could be able to provide stronger dedicated and/or individual shipment services. Either way, the environment remains fluid.

Energy prices, namely oil and natural gas have been extremely volatile since 2014. This has led to a substantial reduction in the development of wells and the number of oil and natural gas rigs in North America. Thus, the transportation service companies involved in carrying energy-related goods have witnessed strong declines in associated revenues.

It appears that a bottom has occurred as of January-February 2016. But there are no clear indications that the prices for oil and natural gas will continue to rise. If the price of oil does increase north of $60 per barrel, it would drive development activities higher from current levels. Likewise, if the price returns to levels below $50 per barrel for any sustained period, development would likely flat-line and/or decline. The same can be assumed for natural gas.

Universal has witnessed severe volatility for the company's stock price since 2012. Based on technical trends, the current stock price would appear to be poised for a return to strong appreciation. But Universal has lagged many of its truckload peers, which have performed strongly since President Trump was elected this past November.

Many of Universal's peers which have outperformed have much broader exposure to the movement of retail goods. This is one reason for the deviation. The other is likely related to the previous challenges which the industrial and energy sectors have faced. When adding in the automotive business, the future for 2017 is murky for approximately 55 percent of Universal's business.

I view Universal as a high risk/reward play. If you want to bet on 2017 witnessing increasing energy prices and industrial production, and automotive industry sales remaining at current levels, Universal could offer strong appreciation. But if capacity does not tighten as much as thought, or if macro-level expansion is weaker, the company could remain in its current range between $12 and $17 per share. Either way, volatility should be expected.

