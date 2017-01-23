Contrarian Indicator: What Does The Record Short In US Treasuries Tell Us?

Whenever positioning is this extreme, it begs the question: is this a contrarian indicator?

I've talked incessantly about positioning lately.

More specifically, I've demonstrated a fascination with Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) positioning that borders on the obsessive.

There's a reason why I'm so enthralled. As noted, real money and the specs have taken opposite sides of this trade, and the divide is truly monumental:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

Those positions were pared (on both sides) a bit in the week ended January 17, suggesting some short covering on one side and some trimming of long positions on the other.

The reason this is so critical is that it's a reflection of how uncertain markets are when it comes to the continued viability of the reflation trade. If the shorts are right, the reflation trade is on and rates will rise. If the longs are right, not.

One of the most interesting things about this is that this extreme positioning (which, you'll note, is a multi-sigma event on the short side) gives you an opportunity to decide who's right and who's wrong. Not surprisingly, both tails are mispriced.

On Saturday I conducted a thought experiment and did a quick writeup called "'Once In A Lifetime' Amazon Short Idea Versus Treasury Positioning Black Swan." You can read the full post for yourself, but for our purposes here I'll just quote one passage:

The fact that hedge funds are that short Treasuries likely means one of two things: i) they're wrong, in which case you can take the other side of the trade, or ii) they're right and you better get on board before it's too late.

That begs one rather obvious question: is extreme positioning a contrarian indicator?

The answer, when it comes to Treasuries, is "yes." Best of all, the color comes from one of my favorite analysts - Deutsche's Aleksandar Kocic of "removing the fourth wall" fame.

To wit, from a piece out Sunday (my highlights):

Current positioning data indicate extreme shorts at the back end with near neutral exposure at the front end. This is consistent with anticipation of bear steepening of the curve. The underlying buildup of shorts is unlike anything we have seen in the past: Positioning data is generally a contrarian indicator. For example, a buildup of massive bond shorts makes the market vulnerable to unfavorable news (or any risk reduction event) with possible overreaction due to short covering. An extreme position of the sort currently displayed could be taken as a strong inhibitor of further steepening or sell off at the long end of the curve, both due to the fact that this configuration has been reached based on promises and expectations as well as due to extreme riskiness of that position. Based on the last six years of rates dynamics, positioning has been a good contrarian indicator of the direction of subsequent rates movement. The Figure below shows the 3M lagged positioning vs. the subsequent quarterly change in 10Y Treasury yields.

Note what Kocic is saying because it's pretty damn important. Lots of money is short the market's safe haven asset par excellence.

That short is based in no small part on the promises of an administration around which policy uncertainty is running exceptionally high.

If the administration doesn't deliver on those promises or (and I think this is the more important point) we get some kind of risk-off event that sends investors fleeing to the safety of USTs, that short is going to have to be covered as Treasuries rally.

Add to that the rather self-evident fact that precisely because the trade is so one-sided, it's going to be that much harder for it to pan out and you've got a pretty solid argument for a short to medium-term rally in Treasuries.

A beautifully simple thesis indeed.

