Leveraged ETNs Are Still Attractive With Yields As High As 22.9%

For the year 2016 the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) has returned 40.7% based on a purchase at the of 2015 at $13.28, the year-end 2016 price of $15.58 and the 2016 dividends of $3.1037. For the one-year period ending January 20, 2017 MORL has returned 101.4% based on a purchase January 21, 2016 at the closing price of $9.22, January 20, 2017 price of $15.45 and the 12 monthly dividends of $3.1216. These do not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on reinvestment of dividends. January 21, 2016 was the low MORL close for the year occurring in the wake of the panic that followed the Federal Reserve December 2015 rate increase.

We are more interested in the outlook for future returns than MORL's last year return. The factors that will determine future returns from securities can be categorized as: 1 cyclical/political factors; and 2. savings and investment/ supply and demand of loanable funds factors. For MORL and the mREITs a third category is the relationships between the mREITs and benchmark treasury and mortgage-backed securities rates.

Most market participants pay much attention to the cyclical/political factors. These include economic variables such as unemployment and inflation. Political factors include policy variables such a government spending and deficits as well as monetary policy. Much less attention is paid to the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors. However, I think they can be very important. Those who focused only on the unemployment rate would have been surprised that the decline in the unemployment rate from 10.0% in October 2009 to 4.7 % now would have been accompanied by a decline in the interest rate on the benchmark 10-year treasury note from 3.60% in October 2009 to 2.47% now. However, the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors would have suggested such a decline in interest rates.

My view is that the persistence of low rates despite the enormous decline in unemployment can be explained by the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors. There is considerable uncertainty regarding cyclical/political factors. Worldwide there has been a surge in populist political power exemplified by the Brexit vote and the election of President Trump. The cyclical/political implications of a Trump administration are hard to predict although many bond market participants consider that the Trump administration will be highly inflationary. There may be some flaws in their premise, which is essentially a Keynesian analysis, which posits that: extra Federal government spending on infrastructure, law enforcement, border security and the military will significantly inflate the economy. This additional spending combined with tax cuts would balloon the Federal deficit. Higher spending and lower taxes will result in higher economic activity and prices, just as Keynes said.

Clearly, relative to a Clinton victory, the Trump victory makes it less likely that there will be larger increases in the Federal minimum wage, which are generally inflationary. Likewise, there are various labor union related rules and regulations that Democrats favor and Republicans oppose, which tend to increase labors costs.

There is also the incongruous issue of presuming that Republican control of all of the branches of government will result in an explosion of Federal spending and deficits. While we don't hear much about the balanced budget constitutional amendment anymore, many of the Republican congressmen specifically included it in their recent campaigns. Trump himself called for a balanced budget during the election and railed against the size of the Federal debt.

The Republican leaders in the congress have been unenthusiastic regarding the idea of massive increases in Federal government spending for infrastructure. Steve Bannon, Trump's new senior White House Advisor recently said:

"The conservatives are going to go crazy. I'm the guy pushing a trillion dollar infrastructure plan. With negative interest rates throughout the world , it's the greatest opportunity to rebuild everything. Ship yards, iron works get them all jacked up."

Bannon maybe correct that conservatives are going to go crazy. Even the socialist parties in Europe seem to have concluded that government spending to jack up otherwise uneconomic ship yards and iron works is not a very good idea. Bannon's problem is that the Republican leaders who control Congress are the very conservatives he thinks will go crazy at spending an extra trillion dollars. In contrast to what Bannon said, Senate Majority leader McConnell has already said about Trump's idea of increases in Federal government spending for infrastructure that "it was not a top priority."

It also may not be that easy for many of the Republicans in congress to vote for budgets that significantly increase the deficits and the increases in the debt ceilings that those deficits will require. We can be fairly sure that there will not be many Democrats helping them on those votes. The Congressional Budget Office is bipartisan and would not simply roll over and use unrealistic growth assumptions when scoring budgets. They might produce both static and dynamic calculations and projections to show what higher growth assumptions would do to their deficit and debt figures. However, appropriations and debt ceiling votes would have to be based on actual figures. Those within the Republican Party who were never enthusiastic about Trump such as Kasich, McCain and possibly even Paul Ryan, might form a fiscal restraint wing of the Republican party which might oppose policies which increase deficits.

Many of those well versed in economics are concerned with the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. There can be no doubt that tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax would be very inflationary. This could force the Federal Reserve's hand into raising interest rates, especially at this point in the business cycle with unemployment now at 4.7%. This would have deleterious impacts on the Federal Budget. These would be negatives for most financial assets.

However, there is much worse form of protectionism than tariffs and border adjustment taxes. Tariffs and similar taxes do at least raise revenue for the government which could lower the deficit. There can be no doubt that a border adjustment tax would be very inflationary. The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment.

One of the worst results of protectionism and quotas in particular is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers would can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm. The types of bilateral trade negotiations that Trump has said to favor, as opposed to multinational free trade agreements, are the type of negotiation most likely to results in quotas.

Many market participants seem complacent about the possible impact of protectionism in terms of disruption of global supply chains and other negative effects. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant in the USA argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result India adopted protectionism. In 1947 the per capita income of India was similar to countries such a South Korea. By 1977 the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage.

While the emergence of the populists creates much uncertainty concerning the cyclical/political factors. A unique aspect of the American political system reduces the uncertainty regarding the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors. No one has been elected to any Federal political office, House, Senate or President in living memory, who was a member of any political party other than Republican or Democrat. That means that various advocates of sometimes contradictory policies have to be squeezed into one of the American political parties. In most of the rest of the world there are more than two parties. For example the United Kingdom Independence Party was the prime populist vehicle promoting Brexit.

In the USA the Republican Party now includes traditional conservative pro-free trade legislators and President Trump. The closing Trump advertisement in the election railed against a supposed cabal of international elite financial figures who were claimed to be causing America's decline. It pictured financier George Soros, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein as the prime villains. Trump's inaugural address also reiterated the populist theme that the day of revenge against financial elites has arrived. Despite this, the one certain thing that can be predicted is that the Republican controlled congress will enact and President Trump will sign is elimination of the estate tax. This literally could be called taking from the millionaires to give to the billionaires. Estates under $5.49 million are now totally exempt from the estate tax. Billionaires are not as able as mere millionaires to employ various strategies to avoid estate taxes. Repealing the estate tax will give $billions to a fraction of the top 1%, which will ultimately have to be made up by the rest of the taxpayers. There is no doubt as to what Republican control of both congress and the presidency will be with regard to tax policy despite the revenge on the financial elites that Trump promises.

There will be a further shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. In contrast, the populist United Kingdom Independence Party explicitly calls for much higher taxes on the rich. Since 1966, there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and were 1.77% in 2016. During that same period, payroll tax rates as a percent of GDP have increased dramatically from 3.27% in 1966 to 5.95% in 2016.

Lowering corporate tax rates would not result in any additional hiring or growth in wages or output. The entire incidence of a corporate income tax falls on the owners of the corporation, to the extent they are pension funds or other institutions the incidence falls on them. If a corporate income tax is a percentage of pre-tax income, none of the corporate income tax can ever be passed on to employees or customers. That is because any hiring, wage or price decision that maximizes pre-tax profits would also maximize after-tax profits.

If a profit-maximizing rational corporation is charging $10 for an item that is because it is more profitable to charge $10 than $9.99 or $10.01 taking into account market demand and competitive pressures. Thus, $10 is the price at which pre-tax profits are maximized. If a corporate income tax is levied as a percent of pre-tax profits, $10 is still the price that maximizes both pre-tax and after-tax profits. Thus, the tax can not cause any change in the price and is not passed on to consumers. The same applies to a corporation that is paying a wage that maximized its pretax profits, which is also the wage that maximizes its after-tax profits. Likewise, the number of employees that maximizes pretax profits is also the number of employees that maximize after-tax profits.

One does not have to be a Keynesian to see that shifts in income to those with lower marginal propensities to consume will cause an increase in savings and a decline in consumer spending. The wealthy clearly have lower marginal propensities to consume. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates.

The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout."

The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality.

This cumulative shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005 many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. This has been a world-wide phenomenon. There were minor moves during the Obama administration to shift the burden back to the wealthy. These included reinstatement of the estate tax and some increase in the tax rates for higher incomes including as part of the Affordable Care Act. As these are reversed and the tax burden is further shifted away from the rich the glut of savings will grow. Thus, savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors will become increasing more powerful drivers of higher prices for financial assets.

As the supply of loan-able funds increases faster than the demand from borrowers interest rates will be pushed down. The equity market will also initially benefit from lower interest rates as the growing pool of savings seeks securities. In a longer run the excess of savings will enable new businesses to start that otherwise might not have been able to obtain financing. These new businesses could create additional competition for existing companies which could eventually reduce profit margins and stock prices. To the extent that small business and potential entrepreneurs are now stifled by over-regulation and red tape, a Trump administration that reduces those impediments to new start-ups could also eventually curtail profits for existing firms.

So far we see that cyclical/political factors provide a mixed picture in terms of the future path of interest rates, but on balance the risks of higher interest rates have increased. Regarding the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors, Republican control of all branches of government should increase the savings glut on balance. This should put upward pressure on the prices of financial assets. For MORL and the mREITs there is a third category that is relevant. This is the relationships between the mREITs and benchmark treasury and mortgage-backed securities rates.

Many market participants were surprised at the positive performance of MORL and the mREITs during 2016. However, given the action in the treasury market and the mortgage-backed securities markets for most of 2016, the behavior of the mREITs was close to what could have been expected. Those who had predicted multiple Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2016 were surprised.

What has surprised many is the behavior of the mREITs since the election. Since the election, the prices of the benchmark treasury notes and bonds have fallen sharply. Yields on those securities have risen commensurately. This was a surprise to many, who thought that the election of Trump would bring a flight to safety and thus a lowering of treasury yields. As is shown in the Table 1 below the yields and prices of the benchmark mortgage backed securities moved about as would be expected given what happened to the treasury market. What is quite surprising is the behavior of the mREITs.

The Table 1 below shows the closing prices of selected securities from the regular daytime session for selected dates: November 8, 2016, a month later December 8, 2016 and January 20, 2017. Tuesday, November 8, 2016 was before any election results were known. The treasury markets were closed for election day so the previous day prices are shown. However, there was not much of a change in the fixed-income markets that were open during the regular daytime session on election day. The benchmark for mortgage backed securities are issued by Fannie Mae ( OTCQB:FNMA). At current interest rates, the on-the-run benchmark is the 30-year FNMA 3.5%. When 10-year Treasury interest rates were 50+ basis points lower on election day the on-the-run benchmark was the 30-year FNMA 3.0%. All of the different FNMA coupons still are actively traded and both the 30-year FNMA 3.5% and the 30-year FNMA 3.0% are included in the table.

The Table 1 below shows the price movements for ETFs and an ETN based on indices of mREITs. These ETFs are the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM), and Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA: MORT,) which is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL, which is an ETN. Also in the table are two ETNs that employ 2x leverage as MORL does: the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL) and the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL). Below them are: the benchmark 10-year Treasury 2.0% 11-15-2026 and 30-year Treasury 2.875% 11-15-2046 and the 30-year FNMA benchmarks.

Table 1. The Post-election Divergence of Selected Securities 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 1/20/2017 Return* from 11/8/2016 REM 42.22 43.53 1.31 3.10% 43.05 3.99% MORT 22.05 22.75 0.7 3.17% 22.37 3.64% BDCL 16.77 19.08 2.31 13.77% 19.56 21.05% MORL 15.08 16.07 0.99 6.56% 15.45 7.56% CEFL 16.14 16.7 0.56 3.47% 16.73 7.49% *Includes REM dividend of 0.8549 with 12/21/16 ex-date *Includes MORT dividend of 0.4850 with 12/28/16 ex-date *Includes BDCL dividend of 0.7393 with 1/11/17 ex-date *Includes MORL dividends of 0.0324 and 0.7375 with ex-dates 12/9/16 and 1/11/2017 *Includes CELF dividends of 0.2479 and 0.3709 with ex-dates 12/9/16 and 1/11/2017 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 1/20/2017 change from 11/8/2016 10-year Treasury 2.0% 11-15-2026 Price 101.3 96.4 -4.9 -4.84% 95.97 -5.33 Yield 1.86% 2.41% 0.55% 2.47% 0.61% 30-year Treasury 2.875% 11-15-2046 Price 105.3 95.5 -9.8 -9.31% 96.67 -8.63 Yield 2.61% 3.11% 0.50% 3.05% 0.44% 30-year FNMA 3.5% 104.91 102.19 -2.72 -2.59% 102.05 -2.86 30-year FNMA 3.0% 102.81 99.53 -3.28 -3.19% 98.81 -4.00

We can see from the above table that the ETFs and ETN based on indexes which track portfolios of mREITs: REM, MORT and MORL did much better that the mortgage backed-securities represented by the benchmark FNMA 30-year pools and the benchmark treasury securities. From November 8, 2016 to January 20, 2017 the benchmark FNMA 30-year 3.0% fell from 102.81 to 98.81. The benchmark 10-year Treasury 2.0% 11-15-2026 declined from 101.3 on November 8, 2016 to 95.81 as of January 20, 2017. The yield on that 10-year Treasury rose from 1.84% to 2.47%. The benchmark 30-year Treasury 2.875% 11-15-2046 declined from 105.3 on November 8, 2016 to 96.67 as of January 20, 2017. The yield on that benchmark 30-year Treasury rose from 2.61% to 3.05%.

The decline in the benchmark FNMA 30-year mortgage backed-securities is about what would be expected from the treasury market. However, REM, MORT and MORL had positive returns over the same period. Since MORL is 2x leveraged it could be expected to return roughly twice as much on the upside as the non-leveraged ETFs REM and MORT. Of course MORL would exhibit twice as much decline on the downside.

One can find some reasons for the widely disparate performance of the mREITs and the mortgage-backed securities that comprise the portfolios of most of the mREITs. There are some mitigating factors regarding the impact of higher interest rates on mREITs that might partially explain the divergence. The steepening of the yield curve that has occurred, as long rates have risen more than short rates, could be construed as favorable to the mREIT business model which is based on the spread between long and short term rates. Additionally, in most cases mREIT earnings are influenced by mortgage prepayment rates. Higher mortgage interest rates reduce mortgage refinancing and thus reduces prepayment rates. Slower prepayment rates tend to increase mREIT income and earnings. Some mREITs hold a portion of their assets in adjustable rate mortgages and/or non-agency mortgage backed securities that could do relatively better in an inflationary environment. Many mREITs employ hedges that try to offset the losses that occur when interest rates rise. In the past these hedges have not proved to be very effective in mitigating the impact of higher interest rates. However, they certainly must have helped somewhat in the post-election period.

There is also the influence of the stock market. There has been a post-election movement out of fixed income securities into equities based on the belief that the Trump administration will enact a huge debt financed fiscal stimulus which will bring real GDP growth up to 4% and thus be extremely inflationary. That would result in higher interest rates. As I explained in: MORL Dividend Yield Of 23.2 Percent May Overcome Fears Of Higher Interest Rates, for various reasons I have some doubts concerning that theory and I think that some possible actions by the federal government going forward could actually be deflationary. Nevertheless, the stock and bond market seems to have embraced the idea that the Trump administration will be highly inflationary.

One explanation could be that mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are traded on the stock exchanges as opposed to the markets where treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are traded. Possibly, the stock market rally has pulled the mREITs up with it as some perceive the mREITs to be more like equities than fixed-income securities. Investors in mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are probably not that naive. However, treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are mostly bought and sold by professional traders and financial intuitions who are in many instances focused on short-term performance. In contrast most mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are held by individuals who are more focused on income. The post-election stock market rally has reduced the dividend yield on stocks, possibly making mREITs more attractive to income oriented investors.

Another possible factor is that most mREITs have generally underperformed treasuries and mortgage-backed securities since 2013. This has manifested itself by the discounts to book-value that mREITs have traded at, as compared to much lower discounts or even premiums to book value in earlier periods. There could be some payback or reversion towards the mean causing mREITs to perform better than treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the post-election period. While price to book values for mREITs are not available daily, it is probably likely that the discounts to book value for the mREITs have declined substantially in the post-election period. An alternative explanation could be that the hedges employed by the mREITs to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates were much more efficacious than in prior periods.

To be fair to the managements of the mREITs, it must be noted, that when the mREITs generally underperformed treasuries and mortgage-backed securities since 2013 the first explanation espoused by many was that mREITs' managements were incompetent or venal. In contrast we are looking for other explanations than astute management now, for what might be causing mREITs to perform better than treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the post-election period. Another possibility is that mREIT market participants simply know something that the markets where treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are traded do not, or vice versa.

In my article " BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY).

CEFL was shown to be highly correlated to SPY while only 5% of the variation in daily returns for MORL can be explained by the daily variation in SPY. Since CEFL yields almost as much as MORL, this suggests that a portfolio consisting of both MORL and CEFL would have almost as much yield as a portfolio with only MORL, but considerably less risk. My article explained why adding BCDL to such as portfolio could result in a more efficient risk/return profile

The post-election performance of three UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs: MORL, CEFL and BDCL illustrates the advantages of diversification. All three have very high yields. However, a portfolio consisting of all three would have almost as much yield as a portfolio consisting only of any one but considerably less risk.

CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. This explains the post-election outperformance of BDCL.

Even though MORL has increased in price, both from a year ago and from earlier this year, I am still a buyer of MORL and the other UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged ETNs, CEFL and BDCL. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs use of leverage with is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

Most of the MORL components pay dividends quarterly. Only two of the MORL components: American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. Only AGNC and ARR will contribute to the February 2017 MORL dividend. ARR has reduced its' monthly dividend to $0.19 from the previous $0.22. The Table 2 below that shows the ticker, name and weights for the index components and the dividend, ex-date and contribution for those components that will contribute to the February2017 dividend.

My projection for the February2017 dividend for MORL and its' essentially identical twin the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA: MRRL) is $0.033. The projection for the dividend is calculated using the contribution by component method. MORT is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. However, MORT is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that MORL and MRRL do. MORT also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as distribute the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its' investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as a ETN like MORL which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Even after the rebound in MORL and MRRL from the January 2016 lows, the yields are still relatively large. For the three months ending February 2017, the total projected dividends are $0.8029. The annualized dividends would be $3.211. This is a 20.8% simple annualized yield with MORL priced at $15.42. On a monthly-compounded basis, the effective annualized yield is 22.9%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield more than 20% you get back your initial investment in less than five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that over the next five years' interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus, MORL would continue to yield 22.9% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $280,778 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $22,900 initial annual rate to $64,298 annually.

Table 2. Holdings of MORL and MRRL. Prices as of 1-20-2017

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 14.62 American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 8.78 18.95 1/27/2017 0.18 m 0.0256 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 7.56 New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 5.74 Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 5.3 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 5.3 Chimera Investment Corp CIM 5.17 MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.83 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.55 Apollo Commercial Real Estat ARI 4.49 CYS Investments Inc CYS 4.05 Pennymac Mortgage Investment PMT 3.74 Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 3.04 Redwood Trust Inc RWT 2.73 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 2.72 21.68 1/12/2017 0.19 q 0.0073 New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 2.69 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 2.59 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp MTGE 2.57 Ladder Capital Corp LADR 1.85 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH 1.71 Istar Inc STAR 1.65 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.63 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.49 Dynex Capital Inc DX 1.2

