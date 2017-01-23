Johnson & Johnson: Why Buy At A 'Fair' Price?

Something that I’m asked often is why invest at just a “fair” price when more compelling securities are offered.

A question that I encounter quite frequently goes something like this: "why invest in a security that is just offering a "fair" price? Why not swing for the fences and look for some really "undervalued" or "compelling" opportunities with fantastic return possibilities?"

It's a worthwhile contemplation. If your primary goal is to amass wealth, it follows that the second category could get you to that goal faster. For this commentary I'd like to highlight a few reasons why many investors prefer the "fair" price instead.

It all comes back to quality and valuation. These are often, but certainly not always, contradicting factors. In general, the higher the quality (as measured by financial strength, pricing power and future growth prospects) the higher the valuation as well. You just don't get the opportunity to buy shares of say Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) at 10 times earnings, and indeed a premium is often present. On the flip side, the lower the quality often the more compelling a valuation.

So that's the first basic reason someone might prefer a "fair" price instead of a "compelling" one. If you're searching for higher quality firms of course you'd like a compelling valuation to boot, but these opportunities are usually few and far between. As Warren Buffett would have it: "it's far better to own a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Let's look at a firm like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to get a better feel for this. It's hard to think of a higher quality business. On the financial side you have an exceptional balance sheet - $40 billion in cash and securities against $24 billion in long-term debt - granting the company the highest credit and financial strength ratings.

On the pricing power front, Johnson & Johnson has consistently turned in net profit margins north of 20% during the last decade. And you can see this in tangible form as well. Just go into your local Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and check out the cost of say Listerine or Band-Aid against the generic.

And the future staying power certainly appears healthy as well - an aging population ought to continue to provide a stable and growing demand stream for health care in general. Granted this doesn't mean J&J must succeed, but the company's current position certainly allows it to have a "first crack" at it.

So everything basically "checks out" (and then some) on the quality side. The next, and equally important part, is valuation. There are a lot of ways to do this, but let's take a simple high level view to illustrate the point.

For this year Johnson & Johnson has told investors to anticipate $6.70 or so in adjusted earnings-per-share (which we'll find out shortly). The intermediate-term growth rate expectation for the firm is about 6% annual growth. Let's use those numbers as our starting point.

This would mean earning around $9 per share after five years and paying out $19 or so in cash dividends. Your total return is going to be dependent on the future earnings multiple.

Over the last two decades the average multiple has been around 20, but that started with a period of years with multiples in the 20 or 30 times earnings range. Over the past decade the multiple has been closer to 15, but here again you a long stretch of a stagnating share price. In the last few years the number has been closer to 16 or 17 times earnings.

For our illustration let's use 16 times earnings. That would equate to a future price of about $143 or a total value of roughly $162. As compared to the current share price near $114, your baseline anticipated total return would be about 7.4% per annum.

This is what I mean when I suggest a "fair" price. Moderate expectations lead to reasonable, albeit not exceptional gains. In comparison to a savings account, CD or many preferred shares 7% or 8% gains look quite attractive (even on a risk-adjusted basis). Alternatively, if you're looking for double-digit return prospects, that type of potential return may no longer appear so interesting. Still, here are some reasons why you might be willing to invest with the expectation of just "fair" results.

For one thing, you have the possibility of being wrong. Often I talk about this on the downside (and in turn baking in prudence) but it works the other way as well. Things could go better than anticipated. For instance, suppose J&J grows by 7% and later trades at say 18 times earnings - not that much different from what was highlighted above. Under this circumstance you'd be looking at the potential for 10.6% annual gains over the next five years.

Personally I wouldn't anticipate this route (always better to be pleasantly surprised instead of requiring excellent results) but the point is that double-digit returns are still within the realm of possibility. Just because you believe "fair" returns are ahead does not simultaneously stamp out the possibility for better ones.

Next you could have the benefit of time. If J&J grows by 6% and later trades at 16 times earnings, you'd be looking at 7.4% annual gains for five years. Yet if the company continues to grow by 6% and later gets back to 17 times earnings in the following five years, your anticipated return for the second half decade would be about 9.9% per annum.

In effect, you could very well see a lower valuation in the years to come; however, this would be fine news for the long-term investor. If shares later trade at 16 (or 14 or 12 for that matter) times earnings, you'd now be holding a security with a much better starting valuation and dividend yield. From that point you're still holding an excellent business, but the potential returns start to look more compelling. As Buffett would have it: "time is the friend of the wonderful company, the enemy of the mediocre."

And finally there's the "sleep well at night" factor. Stock price fluctuations can do a number on the typical investor's psychology, so it can be useful to build your portfolio's foundation with cement rather than twigs. Without a question there are securities that are going to generate higher returns than Johnson & Johnson. And many will look for those opportunities. Yet there's a stability benefit that comes from knowing you own a piece of an excellent business that will be there in good times or bad.

If short, I'm not suggesting that you should buy shares of Johnson & Johnson today. In my view the quality is exceptional, but the valuation is more or less "fair." On that second front you can likely find more compelling securities. What the above was meant to demonstrate is why one might be willing to accept to "just" a "fair" deal. It comes back to quality, consistency, a long-term mindset and remaining possibility for still rather solid gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.