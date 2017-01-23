Addressing The Right Problem, Blaming The Wrong Elite

Where views differ is what has caused that and who have been the main beneficiaries.

Many agree, populists very much included, that a rise in inequality and stagnating wages have been the main impetus for that rise.

Some, like Ray Dalio, argue that the rise of populism has become the biggest threat to the markets.

The manager of the largest hedge fund (Bridgewater Associates), Ray Dalio, has this to say about the rise of populism:

"Populism scares me. I want to be loud and clear - populism scares me. It is the extremes," said Dalio at Bloomberg's panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Bridgewater Associates oversees $150 billion in assets, making it the largest known hedge fund. "Populism is not just the belief that there is a wealth gap... But it's also a sense that they don't represent me. It's a matter of nationalism; it's a matter of getting greater control. It's a matter of increased polarity - the left becomes more left, the right becomes more right - and that particular dynamic, I would say that this is the first year where populism is the most important issue globally," he said.

In other interviews he argued that populism is the greatest threat to Europe, and to multinational companies. Here is Trump, often seen as riding on a wave of this populism, from his inauguration speech:

For too long, a small group in our nation's Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished -- but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered -- but the jobs left, and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

Indeed, a small elite has prospered and a great many didn't, as we can see from a few graphs below:

And this:

These developments are recognized by Anthony Scaramucci, the incoming Trump advisor and liaison officer, in an interview with Business Insider's Henry Blodget. Here are a few remarkable quotes from that interview:

I think it's super important for the world and for the political establishment to fix the wage problem that we have in the middle-income and lower-middle-income portion of our economy... So the data superficially looks good, but we need more robust job growth and more robust opportunity for those people... This happened in the United States in about 1890 to 1915. There's a great book on that. It's called "The Bully Pulpit," by Doris Kearns Goodwin. That was the robber-baron era in the United States, with a lot of economic rent going to a small group of people.... Henry Ford, whatever you think of him politically or as a person, did have a good insight into how to take care of his workers. He said that he would pay his workers enough money that they could afford the cars that they themselves were making. He also wanted to make sure that they had a comfortable house and a good school system.

He is saying a couple of things:

The most important economic problem is stagnating wages at the middle and bottom.

Today's area is similar as the robber-baron era at the beginnings of the 20th century in which a small elite enjoyed most of the economic gains.

He sees Henry Ford as an example.

Let's start with Ford, who instigated a $5 a day wage in exchange for dramatically reduced turnover in his labor force and increased productivity. Indeed, this arrangement is known as 'Fordism.' The defining characteristic of Fordism is that wages and productivity increases grow hand in hand.

As you see in the first figure above, Fordism held sway until the 1970s. Then what happened? Diagnosing that change is actually crucial for those that want to cure it, which seems to include the incoming Trump administration, at least according to its liaison officer.

The end of Fordism

We hear people arguing it is the decline of manufacturing jobs, and that's the fault of globalization, more in particular trade. First off, the decline of manufacturing jobs is largely the result of automation, not globalization.

Even in a country like Germany, famous for its manufacturing sector and bathing in a trade surplus of almost 9% of GDP, manufacturing employment is down, from the Brookings Institute:

Manufacturing's share of employment in Germany declined by 15.5 percentage points during 1973-2010, very similar to the U.S.'s 14.7 percentage point decline.

But more importantly, how do we explain this:

These other three countries are at least as globalized as the US, if not more so. Yet their wages have kept on rising. So much for globalization as the root of US working class woes. We have to look elsewhere.

Shareholder capitalism

So it's not really globalization that is responsible for these developments, but is it Washington insiders ('elites') that are the main beneficiaries?

We recently discussed the rise of shareholder capitalism. One of the effects of the rise of shareholder capitalism was a dramatic increase in the use of incentive pay. This led to a tremendous increase of executive pay. Robert Reich:

Consider that in 1965, CEOs of America's largest corporations were paid, on average, 20 times the pay of average workers. Now, the ratio is over 300 to 1. Not only has CEO pay exploded, so has the pay of top executives just below them. The share of corporate income devoted to compensating the five highest-paid executives of large corporations ballooned from an average of 5 percent in 1993 to more than 15 percent by 2005

This has probably been the single biggest contributor to the rising inequality. Here is Rex Nutting on MarketWatch:

Because one big reason for the increase in inequality in America since the 1980s is the explosion of compensation to top corporate executives, who now make up about 60% of the top 0.1% of earners

Amongst the other 40% of the top 0.1% of earners most will also have benefited from the rise of shareholder capitalism in one way or another (like fund managers and finance in general).

So the rise in shareholder capitalism and the incentive pay have been a big driver of the rising inequality as portrayed in the second graph above. It's no coincidence that in the US, which embraced shareholder capitalism the most is also the country that experienced the earliest and most dramatic surge in inequality.

Other advanced countries didn't embrace this model with anywhere near the same zest as the US (or, to a lesser extent the UK) and executive pay and inequality haven't exploded anywhere near the same rate.

So more of the gains going to executives means less available for other employees, but in our previous article we also highlighted some other effects that shareholder capitalism might have had which bears some importance for wage stagnation:

A dampening effect on investment as the payout ratio exploded and the stock market changing from a source of funds to a distributor of funds.

A shift in emphasis from growing the top line to growing the bottom line, with labor featuring more pronounced as a cost to be minimized.

And here is Conservative party leader and Prime Minister Theresa May (from The Guardian):

Theresa May has told the world's biggest companies they need to start paying their taxes and treat their workers more fairly in order to address the concerns of those who feel left behind by globalisation. In a keynote speech to the World Economic Forum, the prime minister said governments could not rely on international market forces to deliver prosperity for everyone and action was needed to address the "deeply felt sense of economic inequality that has emerged in recent years".

It isn't every day that leaders of Conservative Parties exhort companies to "start paying their taxes and treat their workers more fairly." It is also quite remarkable as a deviation from blaming globalization. Excessive emphasis on creating shareholder value leaves little for workers and makes companies enormously creative in exploiting tax loopholes.

While globalization is an enabling factor (making it easier to cow workers into concessions by threatening to go offshore and exploiting tax havens), it's not the driving force. May said something else remarkable:

May said she rejected the prevailing orthodoxy that the best thing government could do was to get out of the way. Problems would not just solve themselves if business was left to get on with the job.

This is also a substantial deviation from neo-liberal trickle-down economics, although we have to see how much this is going to inform actual policy making and we have to note that the British Conservatives have a long tradition in 'one-nation' Conservatism.

The consequences

The consequences of stagnant wages and rising inequality aren't all that difficult to predict as it shifts income from low savers to high savers.

If not compensated, this sucks demand out of the economy, and as such, it decreases the reason for investment. Yet, as Krugman remarked, it hasn't shown up as an increase in national savings. A reason for him to argue that rising inequality wasn't a serious economic problem.

There are simple reasons why the massive upwards redistribution didn't cause an increase in national savings and a structural decline in demand:

In the 1980s, households added income by a massive influx in women to the labor force and two income families became the norm.

In the 1990s and particular the 2000s, households started to borrow massively to maintain spending (you can see that in a decline in the savings rate of the bottom 90% in the graph above, it even became negative for a while).

After the financial crisis both of these compensatory forces petered out or even went into reverse (as households deleveraged, rather than take on new debt, despite zero interest rates).

What we're left with is tepid demand, which reduced reasons to expand business investment, and with that the quantity and quality of the supply side has deteriorated. One can see in the graph below that when an economy runs below capacity for a prolonged period of time, the trend growth itself deteriorates.

These developments can explain at least some of the stylized facts, like moderate growth and investment, and low productivity growth (and there are some other reasons for the relatively slow recovery).

These forces have led to a slower trend growth in output, which is one reason why the US despite relatively moderate economic growth, is already closing in on full employment.

Some solutions

It's remarkable that Conservative governments in the two countries at the forefront of shareholder capitalism, the US and the UK, seem to have arrived at some understanding that the prosperity that has been generated in the last three, four decades, has been highly skewed and seem to have made this into a central part of their concerns.

While the incoming Trump government seems to blame most of this on globalization and bad trade deals, the British PM seems to be more open for other causes. But it's the actual policies that count and we have yet to see much beyond talk on that front.

We don't have to throw the baby with the bathwater, here are three sensible suggestions for correcting some of the ills of shareholder capitalism:

Extending the time horizon

Focusing on customers

Gainsharing

These are just a few ideas for repairing some of the ills of shareholder capitalism not extensive treatises.

Longer-term incentive pay

Probably the least invasive change is simply to prolong the incentives for executives. This might refocus decision away from delivering short-term results more towards creating value for the longer-term. We're not sure that by itself this would change all that much though.

There is still enormous pressure for companies to meet or (better) exceed quarterly earnings expectations (or at least the company's own guidance). But it could at least direct more attention to attaining longer-term strategic plans, from the Center On Executive Compensation:

The purpose of the long-term incentive is to reward executives for achievement of the company's strategic objectives that will maximize shareholder value. These may be provided in the form of stock-based compensation, such as stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, cash, or stock-settled performance units. Usually, long-term incentives are a mix of types of equity and may include a cash component. The performance period for a long-term incentive typically runs between three and five years, with the executive not receiving any pay from the incentive until the end of the performance period.

We don't think miracles will result but it's a good first step. And we're hardly alone in emphasizing this, here is Lawrence Fink, CEO of the biggest fund manager Blackrock:

Over the past several years, I have written to the CEOs of leading companies urging resistance to the powerful forces of short-termism afflicting corporate behavior. Reducing these pressures and working instead to invest in long-term growth remains an issue of paramount importance for BlackRock's clients, most of whom are saving for retirement and other long-term goals, as well as for the entire global economy.

Customer focus

Many, including most forcefully perhaps Peter Drucker, have argued that value creation for customers creates more value for shareholders in the longer-term. Those with an obsession for customers, like Steve Jobs, often end up creating heaps of shareholder value as well.

It could just be a coincidence that no that Apple seems to have lost some of that focus and is under high pressure from activist investors to embark on copious amounts of buybacks that the creation of shareholder value has stalled.

Even Jack Welch, former GE boss and first poster boy of the shareholder creation movement now argues it's a dumb idea. He argues that creating shareholder value is an outcome, not a strategy. In the capacity of the latter it doesn't energize anyone nor does it help much in deciding between courses of action.

Gainsharing

Share based compensation could be broadened as part of a bonus culture or gainsharing. This has certain other advantages:

It increases a sense of ownership and involvement on the workfloor

It tends to increase productivity

It can increase labor market flexibility as pay can vary with company financials

Japan, despite these lost decades, has showed that the latter can produce significant economic advantages as despite an epic asset price implosion (3 times the relative size to what happened in the US in 1929 and 2008/9) unemployment has never come even close to double digits.

One might think this stuff is illusory idealism but once again, the world's biggest fund managers from BlackRock beg to differ, from The Guardian:

The world's largest asset manager is threatening to unleash a fresh wave of shareholder rebellions in the UK unless Britain's largest companies rein in excessive boardroom pay. BlackRock is demanding cuts to director pension entitlements and an end to huge pay rises as UK companies prepare to put their latest pay deals to shareholders.

Conclusion

There has indeed been a great rise in inequality and a small elite has been able to appropriate much of the gains from economic growth in the US for the last four decades or so while most wages have been stagnant.

These developments are now fueling a populist revolt which some, like Ray Dalio, see as a destabilizing force for financial markets. But most populist have chosen the wrong target (globalization) as the cause and the wrong elites as the main beneficiaries.

We think there is substantial evidence that these developments have been the result of the move toward shareholder capitalism. Since this has brought some other economic disadvantages as well, like short-termism, it is here that we'll have to look for improvements.

This doesn't necessitate a fundamental rewrite of the rules, or that globalism doesn't have downsides, or that elites in Washington haven't done well, but it makes most sense if we start where the rise in inequality is actually generated, even if it's a problem that isn't going away anytime soon.

