Despite the surge in price, HTGC is not too expensive to buy.

Hercules Capital is one of the best rate plays in the BDC sector.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) continues to be one of the best BDC income plays on higher net interest income related to an increase in short term interest rates. Higher net interest income is going to improve Hercules Capital's already good dividend coverage, which may result in an overdue dividend hike. What's more, Hercules Capital's shares have seen a breakout lately that could drive them a lot higher over the short haul.

Hercules Capital - hands down - is one of the best Business Development Companies on the Street, at least so I claimed in my article "This 9% Yielder Is My Top High-Yield BDC Pick Over The Next 5 Years", which was published in August 2016.

Investors have been warming up to Hercules Capital after the Federal Reserve decided to call an end to its super low interest rates in December, and to hike rates the second time in a decade. Why do investors like Hercules Capital so much in light of the interest rate increase?

Because Hercules Capital's net interest income is expected to rise significantly in an environment of higher short term interest rates. Hercules Capital's Net Interest Income is expected to increase $0.02/share for each 25 basis step in short term interest rates.

Source: Hercules Capital

The important thing, however, is that higher net interest income strongly tilts the odds in favor of a dividend raise, which Hercules Capital can already easily afford based on its dividend coverage.

Source: Achilles Research

Net Investment Income Growth

Hercules Capital is a success story all around, having growing Net Investment Income and Total Investment Income consistently over the years. What's more, Hercules Capital is on track pull in a record amount of Net Investment Income this year.

Source: Hercules Capital

Breakout

Hercules Capital's shares have hit a new 52 week high in January ($14.64) on the back of growing investor interest in high yield income vehicles with positive interest rate sensitivity.

Hercules Capital's shares have risen 28 percent (!) in the last year. The share chart looks impressive.

Source: StockCharts.com

A 28 percent price return in a year is a fabulous return, but investors also get a dividend, which is covered by Hercules Capital's Net Investment Income.

Though Hercules Capital's shares hit new highs lately, the Business Development Company is not too expensive yet...At least on a run-rate income basis. An investment in Hercules Capital requires investors today to pay ~11.1x Q3-16 run-rate Net Investment Income, and ~10.4x Q3-16 run-rate Distributable Net Operating Income.

Hercules Capital is one of the few Business Development Companies that I would still recommend buying in the overheating BDC sector.

Your Takeaway

Investors are rekindling their love affair with quality Business Development Companies whose share prices are primed to go higher in lockstep with higher short term interest rates. The biggest ally for income investors, therefore, is the Federal Reserve, which is expected to hike interest rates three times in 2017. Higher net interest income should improve Hercules Capital's dividend coverage, and may even result in a higher quarterly dividend for shareholders. Though Hercules Capital's shares have broken out of their range lately, and hit new highs, they are not too expensive yet. As far as I am concerned, Hercules Capital continues to be best high yield BDC income play on higher prime rates out there. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

