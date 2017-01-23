AGNC Investment Corp.: 8% Preferred Yield

AGNC Investment Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AGNC) preferred shares are looking like a good deal. While I don't like the mortgage REIT's common shares all that much, an investment in AGNC Investment's preferred stock layer is a totally different game. The preferred stock throws off a good dividend while at the same time dealing investors an advantage in terms of principal safety. Both are reasons to take a good, hard look at AGNC Investment's preferred shares.

I didn't like mortgage REIT AGNC Investment Corp. all that much in 2016, and I have voiced my concerns over the company's problems to sustain book value numerous times in 2016. AGNC Investment's Net Book Value sat at $25.74/share in December 2014, and that said Net Book Value had crashed to $22.91 at the end of the September quarter. The decline in book value was of great concern to me, and the reason why I turned my attention to Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE:CIM) instead, both of which I bought for my income portfolio.

As much as I dislike AGNC Investment Corp.'s common shares for the reason described here, an investment in the preferred stock layer is a totally different thing, largely because a preferred stock investment comes with unique risk-and-return features that income investors can profit greatly from.

Mortgage REITs issue preferred shares in addition to common shares in order to diversify their capital structure, and get access to an alternative funding source. In particular, I am fond of AGNC Investment Corp.'s Series B Depositary shares (AGNCB), which represent a 1/1,000th interest in a share of 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The biggest advantage that comes with investing in a company's preferred shares as opposed to investing in its common shares - obviously - is that preferred stock investors are at much lower risk of losing their principal. Since preferred shares are 'preferred' for a reason - that is, they have seniority in the capital structure - investors don't take on that much risk compared to the common shares. The higher 'safety' associated with preferred stock issues is reflected in the fact that AGNC Investment's preferred shares are significantly less volatile than the common shares.

Safe, 'No Growth' Dividends

One more important feature of preferred stocks is that their dividend is fairly safe. Common stock dividends can be slashed quickly and easily if core earnings don't meet management's expectations, but preferred stock dividends are much harder to cut. As a result, AGNC Investment Corp.'s preferred stock dividends are much safer bet than the mortgage REIT's common stock dividend.

The relative safety that comes with an investment in the preferred stock layer does have a price, though. Shareholders 'pay' for this privilege by accepting a lower yield on their preferred stock investment. AGNC Investment's common shares yield 11.37 percent based on a $0.18/share monthly dividend. The 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock yields 7.72 percent based on a quarterly dividend of $0.4844/share. In other words, investors pay for the privilege of higher principal safety by accepting a yield that's 365 basis point lower than the yield for the common shares.

The first call date for the Series B preferred stock underlying the depositary shares is May 8, 2019.

Your Takeaway

Investors don't always have to invest in the common stock layer, especially if they are uncomfortable with the high risks that go along with it. Preferred stocks have unique risk-and-return features, and adding a few high yield preferreds to an income portfolio can make a lot of sense. AGNC Investment's Series B depositary shares look like a good deal here: A high 8 percent dividend yield, and a high degree of principal safety are the main reasons to buy. Buy for income.

