A Look At President Trump's Energy Policy And Implications For Investors

source: Stock Photo

Many changes have quickly come to the official White House web page, including the energy policy President Trump will enact during his presidency. There are no real surprises after the President stated clearly when he was campaigning that he would work to release the regulations and public lands in order to further enhance the domestic energy sector.

While coal and natural gas are a major part of his policy, I want to focus primarily on oil in this article, with a couple of thoughts on natural gas as well.

According to the White House web site, there is approximately $50 trillion in "untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves" in the U.S., with much of that on federal lands. The President wants to remove as many barriers as he can to allow access to those reserves at a profitable level.

With a key part of the financing of infrastructure being tied into revenue generated from energy, it implies there should be favorable terms of any deals made in regard to federal lands, and a removal of any regulations that get in the way of developing the resources.

The White House sees wages of American workers soaring by more than $30 billion over the next seven years as a result of taking these steps.

Energy independence and exports

Outside of benefiting American workers and industry, the other reason for implementing these measures is to further remove dependence on foreign oil from countries that are "hostile" to the interests of America.

I think some investors are misunderstanding the energy independence policy of Trump. It doesn't appear he's trying to be completely independent, but rather independent of those opposing America that could use energy dependence as leverage to barter with.

This is why it's unlikely in my view we would see a dramatic shift from Canadian oil imports, which account for about 43 percent of all imported oil. If the country is able to dramatically increase supply from these initiatives, that could change.

My thought is most likely the extra oil would be used to compete on the global level by boosting exports.

Implications for investors

There are several things to consider with this energy policy, including the already-mentioned increase and exports and taking more global market share. That in itself would generate a lot of revenue for those producers in the Gulf area.

America without a doubt is going to increase its production and supply, further dominating the oil market for many years. Since it's unknown how much oil and gas are in some of the federal lands, we could be surprised to the upside once exploration and development begins.

Depending on how long this takes and the increase in the pace of domestic and global demand, this in reality could become a negative in the short term.

What I mean by that is if producers operating in the U.S. quickly increase oil production, it would further oversupply the market if it surpasses demand. With the pace of the growth of demand slowing some, this would put a lot of downward pressure on the price of oil.

Many low-cost producers could survive that now after improvements in efficiencies, but it would eat into earnings if that is how it plays out.

Some may think it will take a long time to develop these new reserves, but shale producers have become so good at identifying and developing these resources, they can do it much quicker than in the past. The question will be if the formations are similar to existing locations, allowing for quicker development.

I see the same for natural gas. It will without a doubt increase the amount available to the market, and even if oil dominates the fields, there is always ancillary natural gas reserves that are part of them. For that reason we'll see natural gas supply climb over time as well. The same question of whether or not that will outpace demand growth is in play. If it does, low natural gas prices could be around for a lot longer.

Conclusion

We do need to hear specifics on this policy, and I don't think it's going to take long for it them to be revealed. With infrastructure improvements being the foundation of Trump's economic policy, we should see a very quick and visible move that will clarify the short and long term impact of the policy, seeing that is looking to pay for much of it with energy revenue.

There can be no doubt this should unleash a lot of oil potential for companies operating in America. A lot more oil and gas fields will be developed, and the end result will be many more years of growth and gains in market share.

One positive thing coming from more oil is if a lot of it is sold as exports, the U.S. industry would continue to grow while its competitors struggle to defend market share against the energy giant America has become. U.S. companies would also have more control of the flow of oil, putting pressure on its many competitors. I have no doubt exports will grow because the U.S. is one of the most stable nations in the world. Why buy from manipulative and ineffective producers, when guaranteed supply can be acquired from U.S. producers?

I like the energy policy of President Trump in its general form, but need to get more details to get a clearer view of the future. Whatever the details are, it will further strengthen the competitive position of U.S. producers and pipeline companies, making the country even more formidable and prosperous than it has been.

Energy investors with positions in U.S. companies or those with operations here, should do very well for many years into the future. I still remain bearish in the short term, but believe long-term oil investors are going to enjoy a lot of growth in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.