How To Build An Income-Producing Portfolio

Nothin' from nothin' leaves nothin' -Billy Preston

With 10 year treasuries at a 2.89% yield what is the best approach to an income producing portfolio? In different times a portfolio with government bonds as a core holding may have been a great solution. Today, it takes a large capital and low expectations to build around a core like that. Instead, income seekers are exploring much more creative solutions. Lacking an easy answer to the question I've started studying how some of the best investors that I know; Bill Gross, Jeffrey Gundlach, Michael Hasenstab and Murray Stahl tackle the problem. This article summarizes the learnings from these thinkers and gives a high level overview of commonalities of their approaches. In subsequent articles I'll dive into more detailed analysis of their individual strategies.

The search for income is becoming increasingly desperate in a world of very low yields. Consequently, income focused investors face a difficult choice between higher volatility or higher risk in their portfolios. That sentence may strike you as odd because the financial services industry has typically equated risk with volatility, but in reality they are different and it has never been so important for income investors and their advisers to recognise this difference.

Morningstar CIO Dan Kemp differentiates between risk and volatility, in a very insightful article, and defines the former as the permanent loss of capital, also known as a reduction in the value of an asset that is not expected to be recovered within the investment horizon, and qualifies it as the greatest danger for the typical income investor. I wanted to lead off with Kemp's idea because it's something all four super investors I've examined share this view. They are working very hard to avoid exposure to deep cuts into the value of their portfolios.

Bill Gross

Gross co-founded Pacific Investment Management (PIMCO) and ran PIMCO's $270.0 billion Total Return Fund (MUTF:PTTRX) until he left the firm, after widely chronicled disagreements, to join Janus and manage the Janus Unconstrained (MUTF:JUCAX) on September 26, 2014. He also authored Everything You've Heard About Investing Is Wrong! How to Profit in the Coming Post-Bull Markets.

Portfolio themes

Keep an extremely safe core (10% cash and very short term high quality corporate/agency bonds)

Avoid/underweight medium term bonds (Paul Singer made the same point)

Aim for low duration because of the level of interest rates

Accompany a very secure core with very risky investments (barbell portfolio style)

If you think interest rates won't rise or rise much slower than anticipated borrow heavily in a way that's non-recourse to your portfolio

Gross keeps a safe core of 10% cash and very short term high quality corporate and agency bonds. Although returns on this core are quite low, it means he will have dry powder once interest rate environments change and his assets under management aren't locked up for the medium to long term in depreciated bonds.

All of the investors I'll discuss are shading government bonds compared to their benchmarks. Gross does take a different approach from some of the other investors I've studied, going by the theory interest rates will remain subdued for a while. He capitalizes on this notion by employing a lot of non-recourse leverage through mortgage REITS like Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and closed-end funds like Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (NYSE:UTF). He's the only one that's really taking a directional bet like that.

Michael Hasenstab

In case you haven't heard of Dr. Hasenstab he's a Morningstar Fixed Income Manager of the Year in Canada in 2013 and in the U.S. in 2010. Investment News called him one of the most influential fund managers in 2010. Bloomberg Markets picked him as Top Global Bond Fund Manager in 2010 and Top U.S. and Global Bond Fund Manager in 2009. At Investment News they like him a lot as he's their Global Bond Manager of the Year in 2008, 2010 and 2011, and finally BusinessWeek's Best Global Manager in 2006. Hasenstab has a doctorate in philosophy which is the perfect degree for any investor.

Portfolio themes:

Reduce duration risk to near zero

Don't build your portfolio like an index blueprint

Accept a low income if that's reality:

emerging market debt like that of Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia is a one in a generation opportunity

Templeton Global Income's (NYSE:GIM) total distribution rate of 4.2% of Net Asset Value is one of the lowest among closed-end world-bond funds. In general, it appears all of the great investors are building medium or low yielding portfolio's. Perhaps because they don't need to as investors will find them anyway or perhaps because it is a reflection of the low return environment.

Hasenstab's top holding are Mexican bonds. If you can't buy these directly there's the Market Vectors LatAm Aggregate Bond ETF (BONO) which has a decent Mexico exposure. There's no ETF focused on the Mexican Government debt market but with theTempleton Global Income fund at a ~10% discount to NAV and a reasonable expense ratio it isn't a bad option itself.

Jeffrey Gundlach

Gundlach has been named the Morningstar Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2006 and Barron's has dubbed him King of Bonds. He's a regular guest at their roundtable, recently recommending Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) as a low-risk bond portfolio at a 11% discount to NAV and a decent yield. Its portfolio is very barbell like with 80% invested within the U.S. but 20% in high risk assets like Greek, Russian and Brazilian bonds. He has also recommended shorting German bunds like those in the iShares Germany Govt Bond ETF (SDEU) but thinks the easiest way to do it is in the futures market. Studying Doubleline's philosophy and Gundlach managed income portfolio's I derived the following:

Portfolio themes

If there's no risk of redemptions you can be more aggressive

Don't mind the benchmark, go for great absolute returns

No forecasting of interest rates, default rates, etc

Never chase incremental income at the expense of the potential to build par value

Diversify aggressively across geographies and issuers (360 holdings in one portfolio)

You can concentrate in a bond type but not in an issuer

Doubleline's closed-end funds are much more aggressive compared to its open-ended funds as the structure is better suited to it. Individual investors have the same luxury as no one is going to ask their money back after a bad year. Every single investor I researched for this article doesn't care what the benchmark does. They want great returns in an absolute sense. Gundlach doesn't want to position his funds based on interest rate forecasting or default rates but is actually quite interested in macro economics. He likes gold to diversify a portfolio as it has been humiliated and if you recommend it at a financial show you are laughed off the stage.

Buy humiliation, sell hubris.

Aside from just getting the physical stuff you can hold it through the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) or the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Murray Stahl

Murray Stahl is the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and co-founder of the Board. He is also responsible for overseeing the Firm's proprietary research, available through select distribution, which is some of the most amazing I've ever read. For this article I studied the Horizon Kinetics Alternative Income fund (MUTF:KWIAX) which he runs with Matthew Houk and the firm's philosophy on income generation. From Horizon Kinetics website (emphasis mine):

The asset allocation approach to income investing, as practiced, contains some serious flaws. Most important among them is the old bond/stock mix (60%/40%, for example), which intends that one always be invested in that allocation. But what if it's not a favorable time to be invested? They can't all be, can they? It is challenging, at any time, to argue that stocks are overvalued, because a stock's value is - with so many variables - so debatable. The beauty of the bond market, though, is that a bond lends itself to fairly objective valuation. If $1 million invested in a 10-year Treasury yields less than 2%, or $20,000 of pre-tax income, but the risk of interest rates rising from merely 2% to 4% means a loss of 15%, or $150,000, that is objectively not a good value. Perhaps one shouldn't be investing at that point. The traditional asset allocation model does not make that differentiation.

Source: Horizon Kinetics

Portfolio themes

Minimize duration risk

Don't mind the benchmark

Focus on finding mispriced securities (fundamental analysis)

Only invest when the risk/reward is attractive

I'll review the portfolio's of all of these investors individually and the Horizon Kinetics one really blew me away. They are taking their premise to only invest when the risk/reward is attractive very seriously and are positioned extremely defensively.

Summary

There are several commonalities to the portfolio's of these award winning investors who all achieved great track records, after considering fees, over the long term.

Don't chase yield or try to beat the benchmark at delivering yield

Avoid duration risk or at least avoid bonds around the 10 year maturity

All embraced risks besides duration like credit, volatility, currency and/or liquidity

They all got creative while strongly fading duration risk

Practical ideas that I saw repeated in multiple portfolio's were short term corporate debt both in the U.S. and abroad. Short term emerging market and frontier market debt appears to be an attractive area although it also seems to matter a lot of what nation's. I wouldn't say the idea is easily replicated through an ETF by blindly buying the category. Cash as a significant holding is something I repeatedly came across. Finally, closed-end funds trading at a discount to NAV were also fairly popular but you have to be careful not to introduce a lot of backdoor duration risk.

I run The Black Swan Portfolio on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace to help readers find unique ideas and prepare their portfolios for risks like the ones mentioned above. It is always important to prepare for what could go wrong. If you'd like to check it out, please click this link to sign up; otherwise, please click follow at the top of this article to get my free Seeking Alpha articles first.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU, GIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.