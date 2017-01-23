Four Favorite Stocks For All Seasons

Anyone feeling a little stressed? Change and uncertainty will do that, and we have had a heaping serving of both in recent months. New possibilities have sprung up, and directions hardly imagined before are subject to serious discussion. Add that to never-before seen levels of interest rates, debt, and stock prices, and mapping the future gets difficult to say the least. The questions are numerous and answers are few. The new President has a healthcare plan, for example, that is "almost done" before he even takes office. Will it indeed be simpler, cheaper, and cover everyone? Or is it, as one analyst says, a promise to fly to Mars, tomorrow, at the cost of a stapler. Perhaps a little skepticism is warranted.

In times like this, there is extra value in what I call stocks for all seasons. These are companies that have a compelling business proposition that will enable them to overperform in the long term. They often have a unique position within their industry that allows them to take advantage of demographic, technological, or global trends. They have excellent, experienced management that has been successful under past economic stress. These are stocks for investors, not traders. They are not immune to general market conditions and, as you will see, present conditions for some include plenty of stress. But they will survive, thrive, and provide substantial returns over time.

This article is a brief introduction to four of my favorite Stocks For All Seasons, and how they are well-positioned to be durable investments with above average long term prospects. More detailed analysis can be easily found elsewhere at Seeking Alpha.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)

This Danish company has been, is, and will be the world leader in diabetes treatment. It owns 27% of the world market in terms of value and half the market in volume. Diabetes is often described as a pandemic, and the number of affected people is expected to move from 410 million today to 642 million by 2040. There are a number of reasons, the biggest being the global move to a "Western" diet high in fat and carbohydrates (the world loves a Big Mac).

There is tremendous value in being the treatment leader. A person with diabetes is a patient for life, and once a person finds a treatment that works they are reluctant to change. In terms of its market, demographics, expertise, and experience, Novo Nordisk is extremely well-positioned to continue its leadership.

The stock is near its 52 week lows, after announcing in August reduced sales and earnings estimates, citing the difficult pricing environment. At the same time they announced an important change in strategy, reducing development in areas that would only be incremental improvements and focusing instead on treatments that will be significant advances. They will also be concentrating on areas where they have leadership or first mover advantage. While this means short term financial sacrifice in the long term it will strengthen their dominance and pricing power. Novo is being proactive about increasingly intense drug pricing pressures. The stock is a bargain in a field where bargains are scarce.

NOTE: As of 2016 the dividend withholding rate for all Danish companies is 27% rather than the typical 15% for ADRs, and the process of recouping the excess 12% is too expensive for the small investor. Most individuals can get a full credit for foreign taxes paid on their tax return if the shares are in a taxable account.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust is a fast growing medical office building REIT. REIT guru Brad Thomas calls it "the little healthcare REIT that could" based on growth prospects for 2017. Healthcare has its problems, such as drug and physician reimbursement pressures from insurance companies and Medicare, but DOC is in a sweet spot. It invests in medical office buildings near hospitals and campuses in strong markets where there is limited development. It has been an active grower, acquiring $3 billion of assets since going public in 2013. At the same time it has been disciplined, with a debt to capitalization ratio of only 20%, growing FFO that covers the dividend, and an investment grade rating. Management has executed its strategic plan to perfection.

At $18.77 DOC stock is 14% off its 52 week high, showing that it is not immune to pressures from interest rates and healthcare politics. However, this financially strong company concentrated in the best economic areas is well positioned to ride the healthcare demographic tsunami and in the meantime investors enjoy a 4.73% distribution that is expected to increase this year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Stanley Tanger invented the concept of the outlet mall in Burlington, NC, in 1981. The company today is still 100% outlet malls and has grown to 14.5 million square feet in 43 malls, with $439 million in sales and 185 million visitors a year. It focuses on higher end companies and is led by Stanley's son Steven.

Brick and mortar retail has serious problems, but Tanger is an exception. In the last quarterly report sales were up 7% and occupancy was 97%. SKT holds a great attraction for the defensive investor. If the economy grows SKT will benefit, but even in periods of economic weakness SKT can do well. In the recessions of 2000 and 2008 the dividend increased without interruption and the stock price only declined about 25%. Dividends have increased 23 years in a row. In recessions SKT does well because of the strong relationships it has with top brands, its excellent financial position, and the value of the outlet concept. As CEO Steven Tanger says, "In GOOD TIMES, people LOVE a bargain, and in TOUGH TIMES people NEED a bargain."

Thanks to general weakness in the REIT sector, SKT is 17% off its high, making this bargain retailer a bargain for investors.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield is a Canadian company that invests in a wide range of high quality infrastructure and real assets in 30 countries, including utilities, transport, communications, and energy. Because of its size, broad experience, and success it is the go-to company for development and management of large projects. It is well positioned in several ways: It's part of the growth in the alternative assets class, a major part of its business is in the booming renewable energy sector, it is a vehicle for governments moving from public to private infrastructure financing, and it can exploit new opportunities regardless of geography. Assets under management have grown from $158 billion to $243 billion in just the last four years.

If you believe there is going to be an infrastructure boom, Brookfield is for you. Unfortunately, infrastructure talk may be propping up BAM's price, which sits close to its 52week high. Some investors may want to begin acquiring shares now, but it certainly belongs on everyone's watch list.

Interestingly, Brookfield has four listed subsidiaries that may be attractive to investors who want to make a more concentrated bet on parts of the business. They are:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP): renewable energy

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP): infrastructure

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY): real estate

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU): business and construction services

As partnerships the first three pay distributions of 4.4%-6.2%, significantly higher than BAM's 1.5%. A portfolio of these three may help the more conservative investor ride out any near-term economic weakness.

Summing Up

The four companies discussed here have unique characteristics that should assure above average long term growth. This is particularly important in times of great uncertainty like today, when we need to be concerned about both "the return of our money" and "the return on our money." NVO, SKT, and BAM have proven their ability to thrive under adverse conditions and grow over the decades. DOC has a shorter history but experienced management and strong finances that are positioned to profit from the demographics of healthcare. These four companies are indeed investments for all seasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO, DOC, SKT, BAM, BIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.