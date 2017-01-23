Apple Makes Qualcomm A High Yielder

One of Monday's biggest losers is Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), after Friday's announcement that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is suing the chip company over patent royalty tactics. While this puts in question the relationship these firms will have going forward, the sharp drop in shares of Qualcomm makes this stock worth another look, especially for investors looking for income opportunities.

Apple contends that Qualcomm has withheld $1 billion in rebates in an effort to punish Apple for helping South Korean regulators investigate the chip company. This money is essentially meaningless to Apple, which already has more than $200 billion in its total cash and investments pile. The amount is a little more meaningful to Qualcomm, but really this money isn't the main issue.

It appears to many that Apple is looking to go after Qualcomm's device-level royalty strategy, as one analyst has detailed. Apple has gone through a tough period recently with shrinking iPhone sales, and the launch of a cheaper SE model has hurt margins. With tons of lower cost smartphones on the market, one way for Apple to keep its margins elevated is to squeeze suppliers. Some will argue that's exactly what Apple is trying to do here.

That has investors selling Qualcomm on Monday, with shares down more than 12% as I write. However, as the link above details, that analyst cut his price target from $80 to $65, which is about $10 above where Qualcomm shares are currently. When you add in the dividend, that's more than a 20% return over the next year if you assume that's a 12-month price target. The fall will also make Qualcomm's buyback program more effective.

I bring up the dividend because Qualcomm's decline comes on the same day that competitor Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) did not raise its dividend, likely disappointing many investors. As of Monday's low, Qualcomm shares almost yielded 4.00% on an annual basis, more than 100 basis points more than Intel. Qualcomm has been a dividend growth investor's dream, as seen in the chart below. Investors will be looking to see if Qualcomm follows its pattern of dividend raises at the April 2017 declaration.

(Source: Qualcomm dividend history page - year above represents the dividend raise during year, for example $0.53 in 2016)

Qualcomm shares are taking a beating on Monday as Apple's lawsuit puts the future relationship between the two in question. It appears that the tech giant is trying to squeeze some more savings from a key supplier. However, Qualcomm still generates decent profits and had almost $7 billion in free cash flow in its latest fiscal year. The fall in shares has made the chip name a high yielder, and that comes on a day when Intel disappointed with its dividend announcement. I think Qualcomm is worth another look at these levels, given its income potential and the ability to raise its dividend further in a few months.

