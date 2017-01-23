Rich Discounts Creep Into Inflation And Loan Funds

Inflation-linked and senior loan funds screen as expensive, having attracted demand on the back of rising interest rates and inflation. We believe this is overdone near-term.

In the last few months we have seen significant external forces driving the market: a Fed hike, change in the US administration, beginning of QE tapering in Europe, announcements of potentially large fiscal expansion and a rise in inflation, to name a few. Whenever we see large secular shifts, we are tempted to revisit our sector discount valuation screen to see whether any particular sector is over-reacting to the news.

Our methodology is very simple - we nominate a single closed-end fund for each sector (typically the largest fund) from the CEFConnect library (with the exception of the Inflation sector) and calculate a 3-year running discount-to-NAV Z-Score.

Before diving into the sector breakdown we take a look at the overall average discount across the CEF universe. It is interesting to note that while the average discount has rallied strongly off the lows we saw in 2015, we are still quite a long way from the relatively rich 5-year period after the financial crisis. This is something that should give investors some level of comfort that the rally we have seen may have further to go.

Below we plot the discount Z-Scores for our sector population for the previous year. Something that stands out to us is the large overvaluation in the Muni sector between June and August. This makes sense because we saw the lowest Treasury yields in the summer of 2016 and this chase in performance was reflected by the high spread between the price and the Net Asset Value of Municipal bonds as they tend to be highly correlated to Treasuries.

Zeroing in on December 2016 column, we can see that while Munis have reverted back to a zero Z-score, the valuation bubble has shifted to Inflation and Senior Loans sectors which in our analysis are represented by the Western/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities Fund (NYSE:WIW) and the Invesco VK Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA). This also makes sense since it is these sectors that are thought to outperform on increases in inflation and interest rates.

A relatively high discount-to-NAV Z-Score itself is not necessarily critical. However, when it is paired with a premium i.e. a negative discount and a trend that is unsustainable (as was the case with Muni funds last summer) then we would strongly advocate caution on the part of investors - that is either a reduction in the position or a trailing stop-loss trigger. As it happens, these two funds still carry healthy discounts. However, while we believe that interest rates will carry on rising on the back of a tighter labor market, increased fiscal spending and a Fed that is less comfortable with rising inflation we think it is appropriate for the market to take a pause and range-trade over the near-term. If you own these funds, keep a close eye on your positions.

