Believe It Or Not, There's A Bull Case For Credit. Here It Is

In fact, I've laid out the bull case for stocks and rates in previous posts.

I like to present all sides of an argument.

There's this perception that I'm bearish on everything, all the time (well, except for maybe the dollar).

To a certain extent, that's correct. I'm bearish on rates (NYSEARCA:TLT), I'm bearish on stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), and I'm bearish on credit. All with good reason - I think.

I have, however, presented the bullish case for rates and the bullish case for stocks on any number of occasions (see here on rates for example and here on stocks).

What I haven't done is presented a bull case for credit.

That's because there isn't one.

Just kidding. There are always arguments on both sides of the trade. With credit, I do contend (and I'm hardly alone here) that the spread compression we've seen over the past 12 or so months is, for lack of a better word, absurd. High yield (NYSEARCA:HYG) spreads are now near levels last seen when oil was at $80. So enthusiastic is the market, that earlier this month, Citi decided to do a survey to see how many of their clients thought HY energy would soon trade inside HY as a whole.

You won't be able to vote (unfortunately), but I did get a screengrab for you:

(Citi)

Note the reference to historical spreads. The assumption that the chart above will mean revert is based entirely on the idea that oil prices will continue to rise. Given positioning, you can hardly blame Citi for running this survey:

(Charts: Deutsche Bank)

As for IG (NYSEARCA:LQD), we've seen spreads tighten dramatically there as well and while there's certainly been no shortage of demand (or supply) when it comes to new issuance, I just can't bring myself to believe that this is realistic:

(Chart: Goldman)

For those interested in reading a truly devastating indictment of both IG and HY, see here. But as tipped at the outset, I'm going to present the bullish thesis for credit below.

Ok, so we're all acutely aware by now that inflation is supposed to move higher going forward (in the US that is - ask Mario Draghi about how that's going in the eurozone).

Consumer prices rose by the fastest y/y pace since June of 2014 in December and we've got some easy comps coming up on the energy front (think about how much higher oil prices are now than this time last year). And then there's the whole reflation narrative fueled by hopes of fiscal stimulus.

Of course we have to be careful when we pile fiscal stimulus atop an economy that's already running too hot. Here's what I said early Sunday:

The idea that because piling fiscal stimulus atop an overheating economy is likely to drive inflation and therefore people will buy stocks, has a major flaw. Namely that if most of the "benefit" from fiscal stimulus goes to inflation and not growth, then it's exceedingly likely that you'll get a poor growth-inflation outcome (i.e. stagflation). If the mix of growth and inflation isn't just right, the correlation between stock and bond returns flips positive. You do not want that in a rising rates environment because it means stocks will fall with bonds.

With that caveat out of the way, it's worth noting that historically, rising inflation has led to tighter credit spreads. Let's look at some charts.

First are two graphs that show IG credit tightens when inflation expectations rise (left pane) which isn't entirely surprising given the link between inflation expectations and growth (right pane):

(Charts: Citi)

Again, we have to bear in mind that too much of a "good" thing when it comes to inflation can create problems, but Citi's point is duly noted.

Next up is a look at how spread differentials compress between quality buckets (you've got US in the left pane and euro in the right):

(Charts: Citi)

Obviously that isn't surprising. You'd expect the premium investors demand to hold lower quality paper to fall in an environment where spreads are compressing more generally.

Which is precisely why what we see in this last set of charts isn't surprising either:

(Charts: Citi)

That's just a similar dynamic as that shown in the second set of charts. The spread difference between HY and IG (both in the US and Europe) compresses as inflation expectations rise.

So that's the bull case for credit. Citi sums it up in about as simple a manner as possible: "High inflation expectations are credit positive."

As noted above, you have to incorporate that into an analysis that includes considerations about leverage, fundamentals, and the credit cycle (as delineated quite poignantly by Morgan Stanley in a recent presentation).

Considering all of the variables at once isn't easy, but your reaction function has to be as robust as possible if you want to make an intelligent decision.

What the charts do show (well, besides the fact that when they're really trying, Citi has some of the best charts on the Street) is that "there's always a bull case somewhere."

Oh no, I just paraphrased Jim Cramer. That means it's time to take a break.

Until next time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.