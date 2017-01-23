Polar Vortex Return In February Helps Natural Gas

Should natural gas storage end the winter below the five-year average, it would be very supportive for natural gas prices in 2017.

Natural gas storage is already below the five year average. Despite the recent warm-up, storage should fall further below the five year average after the visit from the Polar Vortex.

Despite the recent warming trend, it appears winter may not be over. This would be good news for investors in natural gas futures and stocks. Coming into the winter natural gas storage was well above the five-year average. However, a couple of visits from the Polar Vortex led to predictions natural gas storage would fall below the five-year average before the end of the year. The latest EIA weekly natural gas storage report shows natural gas storage is now 77 Bcf below the five-year average.

The polar vortex above the North Pole is basically a cold-core low pressure system with strong winds that rotate counter clockwise in the middle and upper troposphere and up into the stratosphere. The winds form a fence around the coldest air on the planet in the Arctic keeping the air trapped in the far north. But when a sudden stratospheric warming occurs the winds weaken and allow some cold air to escape and plunge southward. A major stratospheric warming can even slow the winds to a crawl. In some cases the winds reverse to a clockwise rotation allowing most of the cold air in the Arctic to escape southward.

Over the last few days the Arctic experienced a minor sudden stratospheric warming event. These events cause the displacement of cold in the Arctic with warm air. The cold air has to go somewhere, and often times drifts down across Canada into the northern U.S.. Here is a look at the recent warming event at 10 hPa, which is about 101,700 feet above sea level:

Notice the sudden surge in the red line upward in the last few days toward the green line. The green line is the mean. It would take a surge well above the mean to have a major sudden stratospheric warming event. It takes a couple of weeks for the air to leave the Arctic and travel to the U.S.

More large withdrawals from natural gas storage could be coming as the Polar Vortex is expected to return in the first week of February, according to the latest runs of the GFS (Global Forecasting System). Here is a look at the predicted temperatures at 850mb:

The purple colors above the Great Lakes represent cold Arctic air sinking south, aka the Polar Vortex on the first of February. Should this forecast verify, it should create larger than normal demand for natural gas. As can be seen below the Polar Vortex is expected to make another small visit on February 8:

Again, a large amount of purple can be seen above the Great Lakes. This means colder than normal temperatures should persist in the first half of February. While this forecast is supportive for natural gas, it may take much more to push natural gas prices above $4 per mcf. But according to the Climate Prediction Center more may be coming.

Here is a look at the current temperature forecast in the Arctic at 10 hPa:

Notice the Arctic temperatures have more cold spaces than warm spaces. Warm is a relative term as the expected range of extreme warmth in the Arctic for late January is still minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Now, compare the above current look against the forecasted report for January 30:

Notice temperatures are expected to rise to the highest range displacing some cold air in the Arctic. By the way, 00Z + f168 is early morning on January 23 plus 168 hours (7 days). This means the Arctic is forecasted to potentially have another warming event over the next week. Should this become a major warming event it could push a larger chunk of the Polar Vortex further south in the second half of February.

If February winds up colder than average, then natural gas in storage would almost certainly exit the winter below the five-year average. This was not predicted by most analysts to occur at the beginning of the winter. Investors can decide whether or not now is a good time to enter a long investment in natural gas by closely monitoring the upcoming weather in February.

The most direct way for investors to profit in a near-term rise in natural gas prices is to buy the United States Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG), which is based on the futures prices of natural gas. But more leverage may be gained by focusing on natural gas stocks that have been severely depressed due to low natural gas prices. Companies like Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), Petroquest (NYSE:PQ), and Contango (NYSEMKT:MCF) all have more reserves in natural gas than they do in oil. The cash flow of these companies is highly leveraged to the price of natural gas. All of these companies have different debt structures and investors should do their own due diligence before investing in any individual stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.