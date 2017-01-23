Fulton Financial: Time To Fade Fulton?

One of the standouts to me over this results season so far is how regional banks with market caps of $13-$30bn are posting the same kind of growth as smaller peers, with $3bn market caps. Instinctively, you would look to the small names to fit the Trump bill: loan growth, deregulation, M&A, and I am not ruling it out in the medium term. But Fulton (NASDAQ:FULT) isn't cheap and for now I'd fade it for bigger, cheaper peers.

Fulton's loan growth has accelerated to over 6% YoY through the second half of 2016.

Company Data

With deposits showing the same kind of trends, revenue was duly up 4% for the year, falling behind asset growth due to a slight NIM contraction which I expect to reverse next year.

While Fulton is accelerating nicely, in line with management's discourse with the market over the last three quarters, there is now a clear question over the valuation the stock has reached. The order of growth we are looking at is not so different from that being posted in a number of Fulton's larger peers while other smaller banks are growing faster. In something like Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) you have double digit EPS growth, supported by buybacks and mid single digit underlying growth, and in, say, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), you have 20% franchise based growth albeit for 20x EPS (2018).

Here's the operating leverage Fulton squeezed out of quite modest revenue growth due to the top line outpacing cost growth.

This is obviously pretty good and given Fulton's high cost/income ratio is should be able to go further though in smaller regional banks it's important to remember that cost is a factor in maintaining relationships (both personnel and limiting cost to the client) and there are also more scale issues involved. Perhaps there's hope that the Trump administration will reduce compliance costs for smaller players. But, again, this is surely priced in:

To put this in context I would prefer it to some of the Texas based banks, which trade on similar 2018 PE ratios but are not growing as rapidly as Fulton. They can of course step up their growth, and more stable energy prices are going to help there.

To own Fulton over the likes of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or Regions Financial, as examples of regionals on which I am bullish, you have to believe it will move its balance sheet growth ahead of them, find value creating M&A either on either side of a deal. To my mind this is why it's tended to lag these names over the last twelve months, including the period after the presidential election.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Fulton's looking for growth and I could be wrong in my circumspection toward whether it will be able to hit a much higher growth rate. Still, at these levels I would look to the less expensive end of the peer group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.