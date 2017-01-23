This Neglected Pipeline Company Will Be A Solid Growth And Dividend Story Going Forward

Source: Stock Photo

The U.S. shale producers able to reduce their output costs while increasing productivity have received the bulk of the media and investor attention over the last couple of years, and rightfully so. Now that they've reached this stage of excellence, they are able to profitably compete under most oil price environments. That is good news for pipeline companies delivering their oil, and especially Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), which has a strong presence around the Permian Basin.

Since the Permian Basin represents the lowest-cost oil in the country, it has become the favored location for oil producers looking to lower their costs across the entirety of their portfolios. This will favor Holly Energy in the years ahead.

Holly Energy has pipeline outside the Permian, but I see the Permian being a powerful catalyst that will drive the growth of the company in the years ahead, which will continue to support its dividend or distribution growth. Since the company went public in 2004 is has never failed to boost its quarterly payout, having 48 straight increases.

Business model and profitability

Holly Energy Partners has a fee-based model in regard to its pipeline business, and that means no matter what the price of oil is the company gets paid to transport oil. The key to not losing business when the price of oil falls is location, and with its significant exposure to the Permian, it is positioned to endure various oil price environments better than most of its peers; some of which experienced a loss of business when the price of oil plummeted.

Pipeline companies only get paid if the producers decide to deliver their oil. That's the risk side of this business. In the volatile market we remain in, again, the key is the location of the pipelines and the operational costs associated with it. Because the Permian is the low-cost leader for U.S. shale, it provides the safest location for pipeline companies. Break even in the Permian on average is about $32 per barrel.

A couple of areas of profitability I like with the company is its operating margin, which stands at close to 52.39 percent, and its return of assets of 6.9 percent, according to Seeking Alpha. Over the last 12 months operating margin has averaged approximately 50 percent. This is impressive considering the price environment it operated in, underscoring my thesis that its exposure to the Permian is a competitive advantage and moat for the company.



Permian drilling will continue to grow

The strength of the U.S. shale industry has been its ability to cut costs and increase productivity, with the most profitable location being the Permian. That means companies can continue to drill and complete wells with confidence they will be profitable for them.

This is why rigs in the Permian continue to increase, with an additional 13 rigs being added last week, bringing the total rigs operating in the Permian to 281. That's the highest number of rigs there since March 2015, and the most added in a week since March 2014. This is going to continue.

Also interesting, is Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is increasing its exposure to the Permian, with the obvious purpose being to lower the average costs of its upstream business, which can't compete with companies heavily invested in shale. Along with pure shale players, we'll continue to see more companies doing the same, providing a strong growth narrative for the Permian for years into the future.

This all plays strongly into the hands of Holly Energy. Unless the global and U.S. economies completely collapse, this will continue to be a growth story. And as already mentioned, the Permian will be one of the last dominoes to fall if demand for oil were to plunge; that isn't likely to happen even under extreme economic duress.

Also a factor is the commitment of U.S. companies in that region to start completing globally, meaning they're going to export more of their oil to international markets. Together all of this is a very compelling reason to seriously consider the future growth prospects for Holly Energy.

Conclusion

For investors looking for growth and income, Holly Energy Partners is one of the more compelling plays in the oil sector. It appears it has soared over the last year, but closer examination finds almost all of that happened in the first quarter; it has done little since then, which suggests to be the market is undervaluing the company and its future potential.

If you believe in the Permian growth outlook and the ability of production companies in that area to generate profits at low oil price points, then I think it's obvious Holly Energy has a lot more room to grow. Not only that, this is probably a good time to take a position if investors want to enjoy growth along with its solid dividend history. As I write the yield is at 6.7 percent.

In the energy sector, this is becoming one of the companies near the top of my list to take a position in. I'm not in it now, but I don't see how its share price can remain flat for much longer.

Again, the key is its exposure to the Permian. Oil should flow through the pipelines in that region for a long time without abating, and should grow in intensity. What OPEC or the other market manipulators do will be irrelevant to most of the companies working the Permian. Holly Energy is positioned to deliver their oil in conjunction with their supply growth. I believe growth and income investors will like the results over the next couple of years at least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.