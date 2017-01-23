Autodesk: Embrace The Model Transition, Not The Myths

The purpose of this article is to counter the misleading public information on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), specially the views of uninformed bears. I am not a bull who is trying to defend the stock price, but I am an investor who has some experience with subscription business model transitions and would like to provide the public with the correct framework in analyzing ADSK's results.

Background

Autodesk is company that is undergoing a business model shift from selling perpetual licenses to subscription. Anytime this happens - and we have seen this happen multiple times before - GAAP financials become distorted in the short run. Analysts who don't understand how financial dynamics work in a subscription transition, tend to jump to the conclusion that declining revenues, lowered profitability, and lowered free cash flow must be a sign of fundamental distress. The problem with this view is that it points out the obvious and implies that the market is so inefficient that it cannot even process basic financial information such as declining GAAP numbers. More often then not, the problem is with the analyst's lack of understanding rather than the market's lack of understanding.

As for ADSK, numerous authors (on Seeking Alpha and other publications) concluded that Q3's results are "poor", which lead to a sell off in the stock before recovering all the loses and more. The author suggested ADKS's hedge fund holders drove up the price into year-end "to goose up their returns". Furthermore, the author asserts that declining revenues and profitability are signs of fundamental troubles, and that the stock should be valued based on past EPS rather its future EPS.

These assertions are problematic on multiple levels. First, it assumes that Q3's results are poor and that the market is wrong when in fact Q3's results are decent and supports the market rally. Second, it assumes that ADSK's stock is being manipulated and that it makes sense for shareholders to manipulate the stock, when there is no evidence to support this assertion. Third, it over-emphasizes certain financial metrics such as revenue, EPS and cash flow, while completely ignoring the metrics that the rest of the market is correctly paying attention to. Fourth, valuation should be forward looking rather than backwards looking.

First, Q3 result's are not poor.

Before I go further, I want to make sure that everyone understands that in the stock market, "good" or "bad" is always relative to expectations. This is the case because stocks are largely valued by expectations of the underlying company's economic returns. Although public consensus numbers consists of sell-side expectations, they are often a "good enough" approximation of buy-side expectations, especially for a large, well-followed company like ADSK. In other words, just because financial metrics declined y/y does not mean the results are "poor." If it is above expectations, the stock is more likely to rally than not. Conversely, we have seen many growth stocks sell of after reporting high double digit growths - often the reason is because investors are expecting even more.

With that said, ADSK beat estimates on the key metrics. In Q3, ADSK added 121k net subscribers (excluding 13K from Solid Angle), which was ahead of consensus expectations of 113K. This is a key metric because it demonstrates the company's ability to land more new customers under the new model to offset the declines associated with its legacy model. And, for the full year, management bumped their forecast by 20K, to adding 520K net new subs at the mid point of their guidance. This demonstrates confidence in the company's fundamentals.

Q3's revenue and EPS also came in above consensus. Revenue came in at $490M, $13M above consensus, driven by strong subscription numbers. EPS came in at $0.18 versus the $0.24 consensus. This is important because strength in subscription revenues is an indicator that the model transition is going well. Since perpetual revenues are booked up front, while the contract value of subscriptions are recognized ratably, more subscription bookings often means lower license revenue and lower profitability. But ADSK surprised to the upside on subscription revenue, total revenue, and EPS - not bad!

Furthermore, management reiterated their 2020 and 2023 free-cash-flow per share target of $6 per share and $11 per share. There are many more metrics we can discuss, but the most important thing for ADSK is the market's determination of how well the transition is going. Since Q3 results are in-line (or slightly above expectations), and since management reiterated their long-term target, Q3 has done more to contribute to the bull case rather than the bear case - hence the rally.

Second, there is no evidence and little logical support behind the assertion that ADKS's stock is being manipulated.

First, I want to flag how crazy it is to think that there is a conspiracy theory to drive up a stock's price just because the market is moving in the opposite direction of what you think. It is more productive to examine where you might be wrong, and if you are convinced that you are not, you add to your bet. Professional investors know that manipulations can only temporarily distort prices and, if they find distorted prices, it is like finding free money waiting to be picked up (i.e. in the case of ADSK, you short the stock if you truly believe hedge funds are manipulating the price). Year-end 2016 came and went, and ADSK's stock price is still holding up. Did market participants forget to short the year-end manipulation-drive rally? I don't think so!

I count four concentrated shareholders: Eminence Capital with 15.3% of their portfolio being ADSK, Sachem Head Capital with 49%, Soroban Capital with 9.7%, and Blue Ridge Capital with 8%. Together they own about 20% of the company's outstanding shares. These are all fundamental shops with an activism streak. The idea that those hedge funds got together to bid up ADSK's share price despite a bad Q3, in order to manipulate the market is far-fetched, to put it politely. First, if the fundamentals are falling off a cliff, these funds will have a difficult time in selling their shares given their large exposure to ADSK and ownership of total outstanding shares. Second, with only 4-5% of short interest, no experienced short seller will ever flag a short squeeze as material risk. You might as well worry about ADSK defaulting on their debts (they are net cash).

Also, the stock weakened towards the end of the year and strengthened in the beginning of 2017. Did the manipulators run forget to squeeze up the shares when it mattered, only to panic and started buying the stock again in Q1 of 2017? I think not.

Third, the important metrics for ADSK on a quarterly basis are not revenue, EPS, and free cash flow.

These metrics will obviously decline as you transition away from perpetual licenses and towards subscription, but the declines will ultimately trough and reverse back to growth. Generally speaking, the goal of such model transitions is to increase the life-time value of customers and ultimately profitability.

Actually modeling all the moving pieces of a model transition is hard work, and is well beyond the ability of most investors. If you are an investor, you must determine if you are able to do the modeling work, and if not, you must determine if you can trust management. Don't, however, jump to conclusion just because revenue and profitability are going down during the transition.

Below, I will walk you through a simple example of how subscription model transitions works so you understand why revenues and profitability must fall during the transition.

Take, for example, company A that is currently 100% perpetual license and maintenance, and is planning to transition to a subscription model. When A sells a perpetual license, it books all the revenue and most of the cost associated with the license in the quarter it sold the license. With every $100 license sold, A also sells a 2-year maintenance service and books $20 of maintenance revenue every year. So in year one, A books $120 in revenue for every license sold at the beginning of the year, and $20 in revenue in the next year. In other words, in the first quarter that A sells the license, A books $105 in revenue. In terms of cash flow, since A bills its customers up front for its annual maintenance service, A will show $120 in operating cash flow in the first quarter the license is sold (assuming customers pay within the quarter).

In a subscription model, A's customers pay $50 a year as long as they remain a subscriber, and A recognizes $12.5 of revenue per quarter. Since A bills its customers annually, A will recognize $50 in operating cash flow in Q1. At $50 per year, in year 4, A will have booked $200 revenue under the subscription model vs. $180 for the license model. Obviously, the net present value of the subscription will take longer to turn positive after we applying a discount to future cash flows, but the logic stays the same: if you have sticky customers like ADSK does, you will ultimately earn more from selling subscriptions.

Although clearly A is recognizing less revenue upfront with subscription sales, A's cost structure remains the same. If A has $100 in annual costs per customer, then it will book a $20 accounting profit if it sells a license, or it will book a $50 loss if it sells a subscription, even if the net present value of the subscription sale is greater than the license. This is why investors pay attention to other metrics such as net customer adds, total books, subscription revenue mix as a percentage of recurring revenue (i.e. maintenance revenue will go down over time), billed and unbilled deferred revenue, average contract size and duration, and other metrics to help investors determine whether the model transition is profitable.

Fourth, the correct way to value ADSK is based on its future earnings, not its past earnings, especially when it is distorted by the model transition.

As stated earlier, ADSK's public target is to reach $6 per share in free-cash-flow by 2020 and $11 per share by 2023. The real question to ask is if management's targets are credible, and if they are, what is the correct multiple? Different analysts will give you different answers, but a bull might put a 20x multiple on the 2023 target and discount it back by 10% a year, or that by 2023, the stock will reach $220 per share. A rational bear might say that management is too aggressive and that they will only be able to do $3 per share by 2020, and apply a 15x multiple, implying that the stock is worth $45 per share by 2020. Either way, the focus should be on the future, not the past, especially when the company is shifting from license to subscription.

I hope this article will help those who are unsure about owning ADSK. If you have any questions or comments, please post them below, and don't forget to follow me for future updates and articles.

