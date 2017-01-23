Abraxas Petroleum Gets On The Wagon

This company so far does not have core acreage. So a rise in debt levels in the future could be a signal for a market top.

The ink was not even dry for an article that noted that Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock may have gotten ahead of itself when management decided to sell stock. Not only is this a stock sale, it is a relatively giant stock sale. The potentially new 23 million shares, if the overallotments are exercised (and they probably will be) could add as much as $70 million to the treasury. The dilution to current shareholders is in the 20% neighborhood. This was the original proposal to the market.

To show just how heated things are getting in the Permian, it only took a day to upsize that proposal to 25 million shares with another roughly 3.8 million overallotment that you just know is going to be also sold. At this point in the party cycle the pot is definitely bubbling. Investors that enjoy this scenario need to determine when the game is getting too risky because some significant losses are on the horizon. Usually getting out in time is psychologically very hard because the previous track record is very alluring just before the party ends.

However, shareholders should think of this as a cheap reorganization. Management finally took the occasion to reorganize the company finances in a way to suit results and better sustain an industry downturn. Inevitably, part of this will go towards an accelerated capital budget of $110 million. But the rest will likely reduce debt. Even if these amounts are later re-borrowed, there should be much more production to evaluate the loan balance, making the loan much safer and eventually leading to better terms and lower interest rates.

Management is now guiding to an exit rate of 9.500 BOED. While that is an improvement it is still not top notch. The Austin Chalk well in particular, has been a market disappointment, but the overall results appear to be profitable. They are just not industry leading. So balance sheet caution is called for.

"This will allow Abraxas to run a full time development rig on the Company's Delaware Basin assets during 2017. As previously announced, Abraxas plans to spud the Company's first two wells, the Caprito 98-201H and Caprito 98-301H, in February 2017. Following these two wells, Abraxas plans to drill and complete an additional five gross (four net) wells for a total of seven gross (six net) wells across the Company's Delaware Basin assets in 2017. Abraxas also plans to expand the Company's acreage position in the Delaware Basin, and has dedicated approximately $15 million to acquiring additional leasehold interests in the play. In the Bakken/Three Forks, Abraxas recently elected to participate in four non-operated wells with a 26% working interest offsetting the Company's existing operated assets in the North Fork area. Abraxas is maintaining the Company's original operated drilling budget in this area. As a reminder, this budget calls for drilling and completing eight gross (five net) operated wells in 2017 and the drilling of an additional three gross (two net) operated wells that will be completed in 2018. At Jourdanton, Abraxas' capital budget has increased by $0.5 million in connection with the planned drilling of two gross (two net) wells targeting the Austin Chalk."

Notice that management mentioned the Permian wells first. That part of the announcement probably does more to make the stock offering successful than the whole rest of the announcement. The market is so enamored of the Permian, that it currently does not wait for a track record.

When the clock strikes midnight at the Permian party will be anyone's guess. But for the time being, this management clearly thinks it is getting a good price for its stock. Shareholders need to evaluate the investment accordingly. The enhanced drilling program could clearly produce enough fundamental results to justify the enhanced evaluation. So the valuation is definitely not wildly out of hand, and some unexpectedly good results could provide a nice capital gain. But future capital gains are clearly becoming based upon above average operational results.

Of course it also helps to advertise that management is looking for more Permian acreage, but investors need to keep in mind that finances here are relatively strained and the new money raised is accounted for. A significant acquisition could require additional funding that is not factored in by the market. In the past, this management has not really gotten "core acreage" by a long shot. But many growth companies have made a career from less than top notch assets by finding a winning formula. So it will be very interesting to see how the future unfolds here.

If management ever begins to raise the debt levels again, especially to "conservative levels", it could be a sign that the Permian party is getting out of hand. Remember, companies like this have a tendency to get back into trouble, so management needs to establish a track record of low debt and solid results before the party is over. The small Permian acreage and the decision to do a dilutive stock offering awhile back have saved the company from a common far worse fate. The next time, management may not be so lucky.

Conclusion

This stock could double over the next five years, if managed properly. Even if the financial leverage remains low, there is plenty of operating leverage available in this industry. Oil prices could sustain a drop that this company can now handle. But growth would definitely slow or even reverse. The operating results generated by management so far combined with the continuing industry improvements indicate that a very low debt level (if any) should be mandatory. For the time being, a lot of balance sheet ratios will improve dramatically as a result of the offering. Shareholders need to hope those ratios stay that way.

