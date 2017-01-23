Civitas Solutions: Something Has To Give, And It's Probably Margins

There's a theoretical bull case for Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) - and probably a good one. The provider of services for state governments is facing some near-term headwinds - yet still is guiding for modest profit growth in 2017. There seems little reason to project any diminished demand for its businesses aiding individuals with disabilities, at-risk youth, and the elderly. And CIVI trades rather cheaply, with the stock valued at 12.4x normalized 2017 free cash flow (based on company guidance) and at a reasonable discount to similar issues.

With the stock closing Friday at $19.25, I can see an easy argument for $20+, and on a purely fundamental basis fair value in the $23-$25 range - at least. But, again, that's in theory. And in practice I can't help but doubt that Civitas, given U.S. political realities, can ever have a 'normal' business, or that the currently 'temporary' issues won't repeat going forward.

The Business And The Bull Case

CIVI's business breaks down as follows:

Individuals with intellectual and/or development disabilities (I/DD). Civitas operates 1,400 group homes and 150 intermediate care facilities, along with "host homes" and in-home care. These services accounted for two-thirds of FY16 net revenue.

At-risk youth (ARY). Civitas manages foster care - including finding, training, and paying foster parents under state contracts - along with adoption services and juvenile offenders. Civitas has walked away from business here lately, but ARY programs still drove 10.5% of FY16 sales.

manages foster care - including finding, training, and paying foster parents under state contracts - along with adoption services and juvenile offenders. Civitas has walked away from business here lately, but ARY programs still drove 10.5% of FY16 sales. Adult day health (ADH). Civitas ' newest business, created as the result of a 2014 acquisition. Civitas centers have about 3,000 residents in Massachusetts and Maryland, driving 2.5% of FY16 revenue. These three business lines comprise the Human Services segment - all segment revenue comes from state and local governments.

' newest business, created as the result of a 2014 acquisition. Civitas centers have about 3,000 residents in Massachusetts and Maryland, driving 2.5% of FY16 revenue. These three business lines comprise the Human Services segment - all segment revenue comes from state and local governments. Post-acute specialty rehabilitation services (SRS). This business drove 20.5% of FY16 sales. The company's NeuroRestorative business focuses more on rehab and returning victims of brain, spinal, and other major injuries to normal life. The CareMeridian business targets victims after acute care is completed. Civitas does generate some revenue from private payors in this business - about 54% of segment sales.

All told, Civitas gets about 89% of its revenue from government programs, and has operations in 35 states. And it's been a reasonably successful business looking backward, with growth steady, if unspectacular:

Source: author from CIVI filings and press releases; FY17 figures at midpoint of guidance

A good chunk of that growth has come from acquisitions. Since 2011, according to a recent investor presentation, Civitas has acquired 50 companies. 29 of those purchases have come in the last three years, according to the 10-K. Unsurprisingly, Civitas' end markets are extremely fragmented, with many providers operating just a single facility; Civitas' average purchase price over the past six years has been under $4 million, with that figure rising to ~$5 million the last three years. Organic growth actually has been pretty modest: in that presentation, Civitas called out almost $94 million in organic growth the last four years. That's a CAGR of about 2%, and implies that ~two-thirds of revenue growth over the period was purchased.

Still, it hasn't been a bad model. Civitas has had some near-term headwinds: the divestitures of ARY businesses (which are treated as continuing, not discontinued, operations) provided a ~1% headwind to FY15 sales growth and 3%+ in FY16. A redesign of the Waiver Program in West Virginia - through which states can use Medicare funds for CIVI services - reduced FY16 figures by $12.3 million in revenue (almost 1%) and $4.4 million in EBIT (almost 3% of Adjusted EBITDA).

FY17 will face some pressure as well. The company will lose another $3-5 million in sales and $2-4 million in EBIT in West Virginia (though there, too, a court case challenging the redesigned program could mitigate or even reverse that impact). It is spending another $2.7 million in FY17 implementing adjustments driven by the Department of Labor's overtime rule. That rule has been paused by a court case - and may be reversed or changed by the new Administration - but would add another $7-9 million profit headwind if fully implemented. On the Q4 conference call, Civitas cited $2 million from a minimum wage increase in Arizona, and another $2 million in increased health care costs. Without these factors, Adjusted EBITDA would increase about 8% at the midpoint of guidance; with them, Civitas is projecting ~2% growth.

But that's still some growth, and CIVI shares look rather cheap. The stock trades right at 8x the midpoint of FY17 guidance on an EV/EBITDA basis; meanwhile, companies like Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) and LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) trade at 10-10.5x (pro forma for AFAM's recent acquisition) and Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) are valued around 12x. Guidance from the Q4 call for a 40% tax rate (with CIVI now becoming a cash tax payer after exhausting its NOL carryforwards), $73 million in D&A, and ~$50 million in capex implies free cash flow of $57 million in FY17 at the midpoint of guidance.

That's a multiple of 12.4x - pretty much exactly zero growth at an 8% discount rate in a DCF model. The bull case here is that the short-term headwinds will abate and/or be lapped, while long-term prospects seem reasonably solid. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that I/DD populations will decrease. Traumatic injuries may decline as car safety improves, but SRS is just 20% of sales. The at-risk youth business may continue to shrink (it would not be a surprise if Civitas winds up exiting that business altogether), but a buildout of the ADH business could offset those losses. There's an argument that investors have focused too much on the short-term issues, while ignoring the long-term potential. Shares were near an all-time low ahead of the Q4 report last month (and below the $17 price for the IPO in September 2014), after some post-election volatility. And even the current price above $19 essentially says that Civitas' growth is over. That seems too conservative given history, given end markets (particularly in I/DD and ADH), and even considering FY17 guidance.

Can This Model Work?

If Civitas were a normal business, I'd be more willing to make that fundamental case. But I don't believe it's a normal business - and I'm not sure it ever can be. Civitas already was the target of a BuzzFeed investigation in early 2015, with the site pointing to a number of tragedies - including sex offenses and deaths - that befell foster children under Civitas' care. The article cited comments from numerous former employees of National Mentor (a Civitas subsidiary) that cited the conflict between profits and proper care.

The extent to which Civitas' for-profit status impacts its care isn't necessarily clear from the article - or in general. Sadly, mistreatment of foster children is all too common across the system. But from a financial/investment standpoint, there is - and always will be - a contradiction between the level of care and financial performance. And regardless of one's feelings toward for-profit care in this context, that's a problem for CIVI as an investment.

As the company itself points out in the Risk Factors of its 10-K, "We typically cannot recover our increased labor costs from payors and must absorb them ourselves." And that's a major problem at the moment, with higher health care costs and wage pressure both major factors. Labor costs in the Human Services segment were flat YOY in FY16, but that came from the divestiture of lower-margin ARY revenue, per the 10-K. In SRS, labor deleveraged 50 bps. There's little reason to see that pressure abating. Most notably, the primary complaint of relatively tepid Glassdoor reviews for NeuroRestorative, CareMeridian, and The MENTOR Network is low pay.

That's not necessarily an indictment of Civitas; pay in social services more broadly is notoriously low. But that's kind of the point (and bear in mind, this isn't just a foster care issue). Whatever one's feeling about U.S. politics at the moment, one thing has been made abundantly clear: there is an enormous mismatch between what voters (and governments) want, and what they are willing to pay for. That's the major reason why pay is so low - and it leaves Civitas not terribly better off than the funding-chasing nonprofits against which it competes. Civitas can't raise its pay because it can't raise the prices of its contracts. Average Daily Rate in I/DD increased 1.3% in FY15 and 2.3% in FY16. The "billable unit rate" for non-residential services was lower (by over 2%) in FY16 than FY14. ARY rates have increased - though one imagines that has to do with the divestitures - and in SRS the ADR increased 0.4% in FY15 and fell 0.1% in FY16.

Looking forward, something has to give: either funding has to increase, labor costs have to increase, or quality has to decrease. The first option seems highly unlikely; the 10-K cites five states that have frozen or reduced rates (not including West Virginia), and a GOP-driven shift to Medicare block grants could add further pressure. That leaves either lower profits or lower quality; the former hurts the share price now, and the latter is an untenable outcome that increases political and regulatory risk. (Note that the BuzzFeed article led to an investigation by the Senate Finance Committee).

To be fair, other publicly traded companies have similar pressures, with a company like Addus left at the mercy of Medicare reimbursement rates. But in more traditional health care services, the 'for-profit' moniker simply isn't as unique; the fact that Civitas is for-profit and publicly traded was a key angle of the BuzzFeed article and leaves the company an easier target for the media and the politicians. For better or for worse, when a nonprofit organization fails while receiving state funding, the headlines look very different than when a for-profit company does the same. To that point, the headline for the BuzzFeed article was: "Fostering Profits."

Valuation

In the near term, there seems risk for GOP control of Congress; should a sea change to Medicare even be discussed, I'd have to believe CIVI shares could take a tumble. In the mid-term, I still have significant questions about the viability of the model here. It's true that Civitas has been around for 35 years, and I don't expect the business to collapse. But I do expect EBITDA margins to compress. Corporate G&A has deleveraged the past two years, and the $4 million cumulative impact from cost savings will be lapped by FY18 - there's unlikely to be much fat left to cut there. Civitas can't reduce its rent, and it can't cut its direct labor costs.

And if EBITDA margins compress, organic profits and free cash flow likely decline - which means even the 'cheap' current multiples should be a bit high. I don't think there's quite enough, yet, to build a short case for CIVI based on that margin compression - but a higher price or signs of further pressure in 1H 2017 could make a short more interesting. There's a reasonable amount of debt here: the leverage ratio is about 3.6x on a net basis at the midpoint of FY17 guidance. A one-turn compression in the EBITDA multiple knocks shares down 20%+; a 10% reduction in Adjusted EBITDA (100 bps+ of compression) at the same multiple puts CIVI back around $17. At $19+, that's not quite enough downside against a 'cheap' stock; into the low 20s, however, the case gets a bit stronger.

It is possible that I'm simply not giving Civitas enough credit, and the company has managed solid growth in tough environments the last few years. But I do think that it's a bit different now, given wage pressure on the lower end and potential pressure on Medicare and federal funding. CIVI isn't priced for any growth, admittedly. But given the nature of the business at the moment, I'd argue that flat profits would be an accomplishment, not a failure.