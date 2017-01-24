Becton, Dickinson And Co: There Are Better Buys Available In The Market

This long-standing company offers a small, reliable dividend and steady growth although investors who want truly great returns should wait for a pullback before investing in this common stock.

We analyze the stock's market price and find out its fairly valued at 3 times price to sales and 20 times free cash flow.

Welcome. In this article we'll review the business fundamentals at Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX). Putting the figures into the Faloh Investment DCF Model, it looks like this company is fairly priced. It's my view BDX stock is an Avoid if you're looking for the best opportunity to multiply your capital. I'll tell you why this stock isn't a great investment right now in the valuation segment below.

Income Summary

BDX, a global medical device and reagent provider to hospitals and labs for decades was established in 1897 and remains headquartered in New Jersey.

With the 2015 acquisition of CareFusion for $12.2B the company expanded its medical products segment.

Medical products - a business focused on things manufactured and sold, therefore vulnerable to changes in the availability of cheap overseas labor - contributed $8.6B in revenue during 2016. The Lifesciences segment contributed $3.8B revenue. The medical product business is more profitable, converting 24% of revenue into net income whereas Lifesciences converts 20% of revenue to net income.

54% of revenue comes from inside the U.S. and most of the company's clients are dependent on government reimbursements of the money paid to BDY.

Revenue To Free Cash Flow

The company has a long track record of doing a great job of generating free cash flow available to owners. The chart below shows just a part of their long record of converting sales to free cash flow:

Now the business is certainly established, and not a bad one to be in, but is the price right? I believe the company is fairly valued.

Let's turn to the historical price-to-sales ratio and see if we are being offered a low, average, or higher than average price for each dollar of sales made by BDX:

The price to sales chart shows that Mr. Market is offering a the company for a bit higher premium to sales than usual.

Valuation

I passed the most recent financial figures into the DCF Model, first the results and then my explanation:

The DCF Model indicates the company is trading at a 25% premium to fair value. Most stock companies trade a premium to their dollar-and-cents earnings power when they're expected to continue growing. BDX's share price, at $172.29, is in the middle of the Market Value Range, but a company will typically rarely trade at the price indicated by the top of its Market Value Range, except when the market is very excited about the firm's growth prospects.

Keep in mind the model is projecting free cash flow growth of 7%, 7%, then 5% year-over-year for each of the next 25 years. Let's get to the final word on BDX!

Final Word: BDX stock is trading at a fair price considering continued expansion of free cash flow generation, which is a growth projection made in-line with their long-term record of steady profitability and sales growth. My five year price target for BDX is $200, representing a modest opportunity of 3.03% compounded annual growth and a dividend rate of 1.50%.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. This presentation is the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

