Earnings Preview For GoPro

Despite having a great initial product, I've never been confident in GoPro's (NASDAQ:GPRO) long-term investment outlook. GoPro seems more like a one-time product than a company to me, and its pricey valuation seemed unrealistic. While I don't believe investors should be long-term holders of this stock, there have been opportunities to hold GoPro as an earnings play. I myself briefly owned the stock around the 2015 Q2 earnings report to notch a 10% gain. This article will seek to determine if GoPro is primed to jump on its upcoming ER on February 2nd.

Analysts are expecting GoPro to return to profitability, with an average earnings consensus of $0.09 a share. GoPro itself is expecting revenue for Q4 to come in at $600-$650 million. In my opinion, I feel it will be very difficult for GoPro to even meet these expectations. Let's break down several headwinds that will prevent GoPro from reporting a great quarter.

GoPro launched the Hero 5 in October, and is hoping that the device will power the majority of its holiday sales. What baffles me is how the company expects this device to sell over $600 million in revenue. Granted, GoPro had predicted its drone, Karma, to supplement the Hero 5 sales. The drone was recalled due to a power failure in some of the devices and has since been unavailable for purchase. However, I doubt that Karma would have contributed any more than $20 million in sales to GoPro's top line. Prior to the recall, only 2,500 devices had been sold, totaling $2 million in revenues. With the Karma issue taken into consideration, GoPro still needed $580 million in revenue just to reach the very bottom limit of its revenue estimates. This picture below should help visualize why that revenue goal is most likely out of reach for GoPro.

This is a Google Trends report of search interest over time for GoPro. It's a decent indicator of how much demand there is for a product as well as how much traffic GoPro's website is receiving. Google trends measures relative strength of a search term and ranks the term's week-to-week performance out of a score of 100. For the holiday period (Black Friday to Christmas) last year, the combined strength of GoPro was 380. Fast forward to this year's holiday season, and GoPro declined to a combined strength of 348 over the same period. This marks a 9.2% decline YoY.

Last year, GoPro produced $436.6 million in revenues for the quarter. If the revenue follows the same pattern as seen in Google Trends, the revenues would be around 9.2% lower, or $396.4 million for the quarter. GoPro mentioned in their Q3 report that average selling prices (ASPs) would be higher sequentially, but said nothing in regards to YoY performance. Even then, I don't think the addition from higher ASPs would be enough to reach their revenue guidance.

GoPro had tough competition this year during the holidays, which may be the main reason why it may not reach its revenue estimates. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo products seemed to have stolen the show this year. Other tech competitors like wearables, virtual reality and non-GoPro drones probably factored in as well.

On the other side of the report, the guidance shouldn't have much potential to cause the stock to jump. I feel the guidance will be weak as GoPro has no major products being released in the short term, and expectations of Karma's performance have no reason to be exciting. However, there are two possibilities that could cause the stock to jump. Any talk about exploring M&A possibilities will cause GoPro stock to shoot upward. Second, the company plans on reducing costs by $650 million in 2017. If there are concrete steps that are announced to achieve this, or advancements in their plan, this could warrant a jump in share price. I would advise against owning the stock in hopes of either of these possibilities materializing as they have a low chance of occurring.

Final Thoughts

Although expectations are certainly low, I would advise against owning GoPro heading into earnings. The stock is up 9.18% in January, but this is probably a result of investors heading back into the stock after tax-loss selling. Now that momentum is used up, the stock seems positioned to fall in the event of a subpar earnings report.

