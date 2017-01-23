Market Volatility Bulletin

Following a hedged trade to learn about how to fine tune one's holdings and express an outlook.

Post inauguration, as the S&P 500 still flirts with all-time highs, the likelihood of large moves (as priced by the options market and reflected in the VIX) remains at the low end of the historical range.

Periods of low VIX can last for weeks, only to be (very) quickly reversed. While many believe that volatility will experience a pickup reasonably soon (we believe it will), one should tread lightly on expressing that view via a long volatility position. If long volatility is your strategy, consider layering into the position slowly. As a direct corollary, those with current positions in Velocity Shares Daily Inverse VIX ETN (TICKER: XIV) may consider layering out of their position.

Article Shoutout

SA Contributor Greg King CFA wrote an interesting article recently on shorting the VIX as an ongoing asset allocation apportionment. His piece references New Zealand data scientist Tony Cooper's research on returns from a short volatility strategy.

As to implementing short vol as an ongoing portfolio diversifier, our view is that this very much depends on what you mean by "diversification". If diversifying means one might buy US stocks and then also buy European stocks to spread out the search for return, then we think that short volatility strategies could indeed act as a great addition to the "return management" tool kit. If one is thinking to sub in a short volatility strategy for ongoing long Treasury exposure, then we strongly disagree. We'll write more about this in future bulletins, but we'd love to hear from you about this topic in the comment section below.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures):

It is our contention that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is presently overbought and too complacent. As a quick aside, this newsletter is intended to be more about establishing a view, taking a position for that view in front of readers, justifying the position and allowing readers to follow what happens. It is less about getting you to agree with our take on "where markets are going", though we welcome comments on that topic.

That said, let us briefly offer up reasons for why we believe one might want to tamp down their long stock portfolio positions:

The VIX is sitting near historic lows. This during a time when a new president is taking office, and volatility has actually increased of late in Treasuries, gold, and FX.

Fed policy appears to be changing toward more hawkish, as evidenced by talks by outlooks for three rate hikes this year (we think they will stick to their outlook this year)

The fullness of earnings season is upon us. The banks got Q4 earnings off to a good start... let's see about follow-through from other companies, especially as it concerns top-line considerations

Investors who agree that reducing their current equity position to holdings such as SPY is prudent ought to consider doing so by selling a near-dated ES call closer to the money, and buying a farther-dated put spread farther from the money. This strategy is referred to as a collar. We discussed the spread in our prior bulletin.

For those who agree that reducing their equity position to their portfolio is prudent, one could do so by:

Selling a near-dated call (one week to one month)

and

Buying a further out-of-the-money put spread (two weeks to two months)

Earlier this week, we highlighted the trade of selling the Jan27 2275 call on the ES, paired with buying a Feb10 2195-2235 put spread.

Below was the opening bid-ask on the position:

An update on pricing for the spread:

Depending on the fill price, this position has moved adversely by about $.75 or so. Considering that the ES is up 4.5 points from where the trade was initiated, this is not bad. In fact, it leads to the question we posed in yesterday's piece:

"if you're nervous about the current state of the market, why not just reduce your position?"

There are actually several legitimate answers, but for now we'll explore just one.

Consider that the trade was proposed as a hedge. Look at the payoff profile on the naked trade in the left-side panel below. By naked, we mean that this is what the payoff would look like if there was no long stock position in an investor's portfolio to hedge.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The dotted line shows the payoff structure on the spread at the earliest expiration (in this case Jan27th because of the 2275 call we sold). The solid line shows how the trade would behave across a variety of prices today. Note that broadly, this trade has a positive P&L with declining price levels, and shows losses at higher price levels. That is how it should be. It is supposed to hedge against losses in one's stock holdings.

Contrast this alternative to the more rigid approach of just selling one's position (as shown on the right-side panel above). Selling one's position is a great decision if the market falls, and a terrible decision if the market rises. As such, it is highly linear. Which of the two trades look more forgiving?

Source: Interactive Brokers

We generated the scenario profile above to demonstrate how the naked hedge would perform under a variety of outcomes. This table more or less is a tabular extension of the illustrated graph shown above.

For today, we emphasize the bottom row: Theta. Theta refers to the time value received by an option seller for giving up market upside (for call sales) or accepting market downside (put sales). In the middle column that reads "current", we see that the spread presently pays $.56 per contract per day. This emphasizes theta as a concept of daily payment.

Now if we had gone and sold the position back at 2264.50 where it was initiated, we would not have picked up the extra 5 points on the SPX (not a huge deal, but its there), and furthermore we now get to pick up this $.56 per contract for the day. Recall that the position has moved against us by $.75 total, but the underlying index (the S&P 500) has moved up 5 points.

By trading the spread rather than reducing our position, we can earn some time decay (at these levels anyhow) while still participating in any modest upside.

This is one (of several) reasons one might want to trade this spread as a hedge rather than just reducing their position.

Concluding Remarks

Trading the spread we've highlighted is a gentler way of toning down an existing position than selling the position outright. As such, it deserves a place in investors' tool kits.

Bear in mind that if the market were to have tanked, we would have preferred simply selling. But given the original thesis that had more to do with the market being overbought rather than in any sort of grave peril, this is arguably a more defensible response than outright selling.

We will continue to watch this spread and further delve into its characteristics in next week's bulletins. We'll attempt to answer the following question: as we approach next Friday's expiration, what (if anything) do we do with this spread?

What do you think?

As our ongoing parting note, our goal in writing here is not to get you to agree with us. Nor is it to suggest that you ought to put on these specific trades (please read our profile). The goal is to walk readers who wish to expanding their current set of tools through some ideas for trades. Please follow us to track this trade and commentary, and thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the FX and futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.