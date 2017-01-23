Which High Yield Munis For A Rising Rate Environment?

Since the trough reached in the summer of last year, 10-year Treasury yields are over 100 basis points higher. A rising interest rate environment tends to put pressure on prices and net-asset values of fixed-income funds. In this brief article we take a look at the High-Yield Muni sector and see whether we can find funds that are poised to cope better with a potential rise in yields while maintaining attractive distribution yields.

What is the relationship between a Muni fund NAV and interest rates? In order to get an intuitive feel for this relationship we plot the weekly NAV of the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) against 10-year Treasury yields. We can see that as interest rates rise, the NAV falls.

While rising interest rates usually tend to weigh down the NAVs of fixed-income funds, there are several mitigants available to investors.

Fund managers can choose whether or not to hedge interest-rate exposure. Staying with the Nuveen funds for the moment, we can see from their December holdings statement that there was $378m of paid interest-rate swaps across 10 funds. Ignoring the bond/swap basis, this hedge will partially mitigate further rises in interest rates.

Duration will tend to decrease as interest rates rise. In other words for each basis point increase in yields, the sensitivity of bonds to a further rise goes down.

High-yield bonds tend to be less sensitive to interest rate rises because there is a larger "spread cushion" to mitigate the rise and also because credit spreads tend to be negatively-correlated to interest rates.

For investors who prefer to stick with Muni funds in the current market environment but who would like to keep an eye on the interest-rate sensitivity of their funds, we offer the following simple analysis. We quantify the sensitivity of each fund according to the 1-year average beta of the NAV to 1 basis point rise in 10-year Treasury yields. This is the "Duration" axis in the chart below. We plot this against the most-recent annualized monthly dividend distribution.

We limit our analysis to the High-Yield Muni sector which we retrieve from CEFConnect. Its members are:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

In this analysis attractive funds will have a lower duration and higher yield - shown as the green oval on the chart and less attractive funds will have a higher duration and lower yield - shown as the red oval on the chart.

Of course, this analysis leaves out many other relevant details that investors should consider when making their investment decisions. However, we think this is a reasonable starting point.

