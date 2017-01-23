AbbVie: Leveraging Partnerships Play

Though I own AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in several of my portfolios I have not been vigilant about researching it this month and I think it's the case because it occupies a small percentage in each portfolio. This is a stock that yields 4.2% and has estimated earnings growth rates of 14.2% for this year when compared to last year, and 15.4% for next five years. Those stats alone are worthy of continuous monitoring to make sure that it hits on the goals it sets for itself. Since I last wrote about the stock it is down 2.4% so I think right now is a good time to see what has been happening around the company.

What I like about AbbVie's management team is that they are not afraid to work on products with other big-named companies, like Roche. Rather than dictating to other smaller-cap biotech companies they set their egos aside and partner with the best. The latest example is their partnership with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to develop Venclyxto, a treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL. Venclyxto was conditionally approved by Europe and AbbVie will commercialize the product along with Roche in the U.S. but commercialize it independently outside the U.S. Though this shared revenue stream is something investors don't necessarily like to see it is a good one because AbbVie has these extra capabilities and are able to deploy their assets with great efficiency. CLL is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow with fewer than 200,000 cases diagnosed each year in the U.S. The demographic most prone to CLL are individuals above the age of 40.

At the same time AbbVie is able to dictate to smaller-cap biotech stocks and one such partner is Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG). AbbVie and Galapagos have teamed up in the fight against cystic fibrosis and are currently in Phase 2 for GLPG1837 which showed good results recently. Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening disease which affects the lungs and digestive system with no known cure yet. Approximately 200,000 new patients are diagnosed each year in the U.S. Cystic Fibrosis is usually detected early on in life but also can develop in individuals predominately into their 40's.

Aside from being able to create fruitful relationships with other companies, AbbVie is also very well capable of creating their own breakthrough products. The company recently submitted a new drug application to the FDA for their once-daily hepatitis C product. Glecaprevir/pibrentasvir, or G/P, is a pan-genotypic ribavirin-free treatment for patients without cirrhosis and the regimen is only for eight weeks. AbbVie is playing catch up to Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) in this space but also has to combat Merck (NYSE:MRK) on the battlefront, hence it is also trying to get approval in Europe for the product and a marketing application should be filed sometime in the first quarter. Hep C is a viral infection that attacks the liver causing inflammation. There are more than 200,000 cases diagnosed each year in the U.S. and is spread through contaminated blood. The disease is predominately found in individuals older than 20. Roughly 3% of the world's population is living with the virus and nearly 350,000 people die annually from it.

HIV is an immunodeficiency which AbbVie also tries to combat through their product Kaletra. However, this oral product has some new competition in the form of Lannett Company's (NYSEMKT:LCI) Lopinavir and Ritonavir Oral Solution as the FDA recently approved the company's abbreviated new drug application. Lannett is a very small company with a market cap of only $713.5M and a lot of debt, a 2:1 debt to equity ratio to be exact. During the third quarter last year Kaletra only accounted for $137M of AbbVie's revenue stream, or only 2.1% of all revenues. That number itself was down 18.5% from the prior year. So if there are any additional losses in revenue here it won't dramatically hurt the overall revenue streams as the company is trying to focus on building the moat around Humira and Imbruvica. HIV however is a virus that is not yet curable and is diagnosed in more than 200,000 patients per year in the U.S. It usually affects individuals which are sexually active in the demographic range of 19 to 40 years of age.

I actually initiated my position in AbbVie in early June of 2016 and have been pretty ambivalent with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing additional shares if they are below $59, because I believe that is where AbbVie offers additional value. I've selected $59 because it is the average of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) for AbbVie during the 2016 second quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (6.2%, or 21.3% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap, I have lost out on massive gains, as AbbVie has underperformed Seagate since the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how AbbVie and Seagate have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, AbbVie is my second smallest position and has not been doing well, as I'm up 2.5% on the name including reinvested dividends, while the position occupies roughly 3.9% of my portfolio. I will make purchases in the stock only if it is below $59.

I own AbbVie for the value portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 13.4% since inception, while the S&P 500 is up 9.2%. Below is a quick glance at my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % Change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) 11.14% 10.27% Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) 6.98% 3.66% Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) 5.99% 4.87% Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 4.52% 9.18% The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) 4.15% 4.79% AbbVie Inc. 2.47% 3.86% Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) 0.17% 4.96% Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) -1.79% 9.60% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -2.41% 4.49% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -6.45% 7.25% V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) -6.58% 7.21% Gilead Sciences Inc. -12.60% 20.57% Cash $ 9.30%

