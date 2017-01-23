Alibaba: Will The Intime Privatization Offer Affect Share Prices?

Argument

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) privatization offer for Intime Retail (OTC:INTIF)(OTC:INTIY) may result in Alibaba becoming a majority shareholder in the Chinese luxury-good retailer and enhance its control over tying its e-commerce operations with brick-and-mortar outlets. The deal isn't expected to meaningfully impact Alibaba's capitalization. In terms of valuation related matters, the company is trading at roughly median returns expectations.

Overview

Earlier this month, Alibaba announced its intention to privatize its Intime Retail holding in a joint offer with Intime's founder Shen Guo Jun and other offerors. Alibaba purchased a stake of 25% in the company for $692 million in May 2014, boosting it to a 28% holding in the time since. The privatization offer would be worth $2.6 billion as it stands currently, shared equitably among Alibaba and other joint offerors. The deal could boost Alibaba's ownership stake to 74%, or around $1.9 billion. Tentatively, the offer, if approved both by Intime's shareholders and regulators, would expect to close toward the latter part of Q3 2017.

Intime represented Alibaba's first venture into brick-and-mortar retail to achieve potential synergies when combined with the company's market-leading e-commerce platform in China. E-commerce makes up 83% of Alibaba's revenue as of its last reported quarter.

Intime appeals to higher-end customers through its luxury brands, taking advantage of China's growing population of wealthier consumers. The partnership provides an offline avenue that Alibaba has since used to attract advertising and encourage the use of its smartphone payment system, Alipay Wallet.

Should the privatization go through, Alibaba would become Intime's leading, if not majority, shareholder. Alibaba's liquidity position is more than sufficient to cover the offer with a cash and cash-like instruments balance of $16.7 billion as of September 30, 2016. Its cash and cash-like equivalents relative to its total debt-related liabilities comes to 1.3x.

The company should be able to generate unlevered free cash flow of $6.5 billion for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, with this figure having the potential to triple by the end of its FY2026 as it monetizes an expansion of China's middle-class and its burgeoning active buyer and user base. The company's mobile monthly active users stood at 450 million as of September 30, 2016 (a 30% year-over-year growth trajectory), with 439 million annual active buyers (14% y/y growth).

Even if financed through debt, it will not materially impact Alibaba's credit profile or its operations given Intime's size (about 0.8% of Alibaba's). Alibaba's debt/EBITDA ratio comes to 1.8x. Intime's stands around 1.5x and provides around $350 million to $400 million in annual EBITDA, effectively doing little to alter its debt metrics.

Alibaba is levered at a debt-to-capital ratio of just 5.4%. To come to some level of understanding of the company's optimal debt design, I used the credit metric of unlevered free cash flow to interest expense and assigned a synthetic debt rating to various ranges of this statistic. These ratings are then converted into interest rate costs based on the current spread of each rating (equivalent to the rating system used by the big three rating agencies) and the 10-year US Treasury.

Once debt costs are calculated for each incremental level of leverage, a curve demonstrating where the company is optimally levered can be plotted. The appropriate values are a debt metric on the horizontal axis - I use debt-to-capital, but others such as debt/EBITDA, EBIT/interest expense, among others can be used as well - and value metric on the vertical axis (e.g., cost of capital, enterprise value, stock value).

The point on the curve at which the weighted-average cost of capital ("WACC") is minimized represents the theoretical optimal leverage amount, however it might be measured. As the denominator term in a discounted cash flow model, the lower the WACC the higher the valuation.

The model states that Alibaba is optimally levered at a debt-to-capital ratio in the 10%-15% range. At a 5.4% debt-to-capital ratio currently, the privatization offer, if accepted, likely won't raise this metric above 6% due to the smaller-scale nature of the transaction. Details, terms and conditions of the deal are yet to be determined.

(Source: author)

In terms of stock price:

(Source: author)

As the company's liquidity and operating profiles increase in future years as the company grows and monetizes its user base, the curve's minimum (i.e., WACC curve) is likely to move to the right as the company is better able to tolerate and achieve the value creative effects of such leverage.

Valuation

It's reasonable to expect that Alibaba can grow its top-line by 3x-4x in 10 years' time from its expected trailing 12 months total of $21 billion (including expected results upcoming from this week's earnings call). The company has the potential to grow by 30% over the next year. If this rate of growth tails off by 20% each year (i.e., 24% in 2018, 19.2% in 2019, etc.), this would bring the company to around $73 billion by 2027. This could be achieved through the factors of an expansion of China's GDP by ~80% plus a monthly active user base that could potentially triple (if Alibaba retains an Amazon-like retail monopoly in China and expands beyond its borders) and be more effectively monetized over time.

If we further assume consistent 35% EBITDA margins, 6% depreciation expense (and in long-run equilibrium with capex), an effective tax rate of 20%, no working capital growth, a long-run growth rate of 2%, a cost of debt of 3.8% (assuming it maintains its current rating), and cost of equity of 7.5% (i.e., fairly standard discount rate), this would give shares a median price of $98.

If the company's WACC and long-run growth rate are both altered by +/- 50 basis points, this provides a valuation range of $84-$119 per share.

(Source: author)

If these assumptions are sensitized to the cost of equity only (i.e., expected annual returns on the stock), a discount rate of 7%-8% would place its value at $89-$109 per share. More generally, a cost of equity running from 6%-12% would place it at $51-$137 per share.

(Source: author)

A stock of Alibaba's level of coverage naturally lends itself to fairly efficient pricing with 7%-8% nominal forward returns.

Conclusion

Alibaba's main attraction comes with its monopoly-like characteristics as a Chinese e-commerce provider. The very best businesses tend to have some monopolistic qualities about them. Nonetheless, Alibaba is no longer a cheap stock and a lot of its double-digit future growth expectations are already priced in. Its numbers also assume a fairly steady backdrop of growth in China, despite high levels of debt in the real estate and corporate sector generally. Moreover, it is likely that Alibaba will need to materially expand beyond China to achieve growth targets already baked into the price. Hence, in terms of value I expect that Alibaba is roughly of market-average quality, trading at 7%-8% forward nominal returns at its current price.