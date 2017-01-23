Duke Energy Looks Like A Buy

The key word here is looks. Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is a well-run dividend aristocrat that has somewhat unfortunate fundamentals currently surrounding it. The utility sector at large is grappling with what is soon to be a pro-inflationary track from the Federal Reserve, where short-term interest rate hikes and their anticipation cause outflows in utility stocks. Here's an interesting question, however: Is the Federal Reserve's hawkishness priced into utility stocks like Duke Energy? If so, is it time to pick up Duke Energy?

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Take It Slow

I think one of the best things shareholders can do at this point is take their investment with Duke very, very slowly. There's absolutely no rush to get out of the name or to add to the position, but rather leaving the capital gains or losses on paper is what you want to do. The focus needs to remain on collecting the quarterly dividend payments and sleeping well at night. Duke has traded down heavily since the summer, after peaking above $85. Since then, it at one point, traded below its three primary moving averages, and now sits wedged between its 50 and 100 DMA.

Source: Bloomberg

Short-term, we've seen a temporary bottom set in on the stock just around $72/share. Any sub-$74 reading would be quite interesting in the next two to three months and only then would I consider advising that investors add to the position. However, in the spirit of taking it slow, let's try and create a road map for where this stock might trade over the next few years.

I don't think that Duke is going to $100 any time soon, just to put a nice round number on it. In a bull case, $80 is the one-year price target, with $88 being the two-year price target. In the next section, I'll talk about perceived risks with this investment and because of market inefficiency at the moment, I do see the downside being severe on a two-year forward looking basis. My downside price target in that case is $65, as it has defined support at that level. Should a further slide occur, the next clear support is $60. To put this in percentage terms, that's about 14% upside in two years, while the downside is about 16%. Annualized down, that's about 7% each year to the upside and 8% to the downside.

The kicker here is that most investors who are in utility stocks are either using them as a hedge or to collect quarterly dividend payments and worry about other, riskier investments. So, Duke isn't going to crash any time soon nor is it going to skyrocket and the play here is that if you're holding this name, focus on the dividend and leave the capital gains behind. You'll thank yourself later when you sleep well with a 4.42% dividend every year.

What's The Analyst Community Thinking?

While that's quite the loaded question, it's important to think about what the analyst community currently has to say about Duke. Right now, we have a mix of ratings, but the majority is neutral or market perform. If the analyst community is recommending a hold, that tells me that they've all now factored in the fact that short-term interest rate hikes will occur two to three times in 2017. So, in fact, the only thing that would change ratings is if that guidance is cut or increased.

Source: Bloomberg

An interesting point to consider is that the analyst community has had a majority hold rating on Duke Energy for the last couple of years now, with only a few analysts being bullish. So, perhaps their thesis has only become all the more true now that multiple interest rate hikes are on the table. Yet, I'm having trouble understanding why analysts think that these interest rate increases will be so bad for Duke.

Below is a snapshot of the total debt of Duke. There's three floating issuances that would naturally be affected by rising interest rates, but the overwhelming majority of debt contains fixed coupons. Thus, the only "rational" fear that I'm seeing investors have towards top-tier utilities like Duke is that as interest rates increase and the government issues more debt, market share of those treasury securities increases, effectively reducing demand for the issuances of companies like Duke, who are quite active in the debt capital markets. In light of the company have a robust hedge book whereby the utilize interest rate swaps to reduce the risk of hikes like this, I don't see interest rate increases as a major threat to Duke's bottom line.

Source: Bloomberg

Come to think of it, the pro-inflationary agenda of President Trump could actually aid Duke. A higher level of infrastructure investment would mean that Duke could gain more contracts for service and expand its national footprint. While the Trump administration has made many promises so far, we'll have to wait until either executive orders are signed or initiatives are in writing before we speculate on the potential positive (or negative) effects that these investments will have on Duke Energy.

Conclusion

Duke is slated to report Q4 earnings on February 16, so there's a fair amount of time to reevaluate if this is a stock you want to keep in your portfolio or not. While the fundamentals, forward-looking, are not all that positive for utilities, the company's sizeable dividend and renewable focus are continuing reasons to have this name in your portfolio. I'm not one for having a heavily hedge portfolio, but I could very easily see how a small position in Duke is warranted at this time.