American Water Works: Water Under The Bridge (For Now)

What is the ideal business? First, a company that supplies a product every human on Earth needs to survive seems like a good start. If that company had a monopoly in many of the areas it served, all the better. If that product was in ever shorter supply across the globe, it seems this would be a very wise investment indeed.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) seems to fit that description perfectly. This water utility company is the largest player in the industry, has a business model that is riding a strong secular tailwind of privatization, and a long history of good returns for shareholders. So can AWK quench your portfolio's thirst for gains? Or should investors flush this one?

A Tremendous Opportunity to Quench Investors' Thirsts?

The appeal of American Water Works is obvious. The company operates in a highly fragmented industry begging for consolidation. Many individual cities have publicly owned water systems that are expensive to maintain and operate. Public officials looking to cut costs can privatize their water systems by turning to AWK or one of its competitors like Aqua America (NYSE:WTR). This is a trend that is here to stay.

Across the US, there are literally thousands of water systems so the total addressable market for companies like AWK or WTR is absolutely massive. AWK's footprint of service is mostly clustered in the northeast and midwest United States with the exception of California and Hawaii. The company has plenty of room to expand within these territories that it already operates. In the revenue pie chart below, you can see the company gets 26% of its sales from tiny New Jersey. Just imagine what the company could do if it made the same kind of progress in heavily populated California.

Source: American Water Works 2016 Investor Day presentation

The cost savings that come with privatization such as a reduced payroll, reduced pension obligations, reduced infrastructure budget are too enticing to be ignored by city councils. Consumers may end up drawing the short end of the stick as private water systems. A study from Food and Water Watch found that consumers in privatized water systems pay about $185 more per year in water bills than consumers in public water systems.

There have also been a string of high profile debacles involving public water utilities. My home state of Michigan has landed in the national headlines twice recently. During the city's epic bankruptcy proceedings, the Detroit Water and Sewage Department grabbed international headlines as it started shutting off the water to thousands of residents who were delinquent on their bills in an effort to rein in its absurd $5.7 billion debt load (no that's not a typo). The international spotlight was so intense that the United Nations actually commented, saying "Disconnection of water services because of failure to pay to due to lack of means constitutes a violation of the human right to water." The city shutting off water to poor people doesn't make elected officials look very good.

Then there is Flint, Michigan. The home of an ongoing water crisis that has been going on for more than 1000 days. Flint has become a national tragedy and black eye for the state and city governments. In an attempt to cut costs, Flint switched its source of drinking water from Lake Huron to the Flint River. This grave mistake was responsible for an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that killed at least 10 people and sickened many more as residents drank water with heavy lead content from the polluted Flint River. There have been criminal charges filed against public officials for violations of safety rules that sparked the crisis and Governor Rick Snyder eventually had to declare a state of emergency. When stories like Flint grab national and even international headlines, the appeal of outsourcing water management to a specialized operator like American Water Works increases dramatically.

The water business is also fairly recession-proof. Utility bills tend to be far down the list of things consumers stop paying when times are tough. Think about it. If your budget was tight, your water bill would likely take precedence over the daily Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) iced cappuccino or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscription (I would hope).

To top it all off, most water utilities operate in near monopolistic environments. Consumers do not usually have a choice in who their service provider is. They do not have the ability to shop around for a better deal on price. Once American Water Works acquires a customer, they likely have them for life unless that person moves out of AWK's geographic footprint. Having a true monopoly means less corporate spending is necessary on things like advertising and customer service than similar industries would such as cable television, cell phone service, or internet providers. AWK still invests in advertising and customer service but the intent is to maintain customer satisfaction and goodwill as opposed to gaining new customer accounts. You are not likely to see an American Water Works Super Bowl commercial.

Murky Waters Should Make Investors Pause

With infinite demand, disastrous mistakes by publicly owned water systems, and near monopolies in their operating markets, why am I not pounding the table for buying shares of a company like American Water Works? On the surface, AWK seems to be one of those rare no-brainer safety investments that you can stash in your portfolio for retirement. However, once you dive deeper, the water becomes a little more cloudy. There are some stock-specific and macro reasons why investors need to be cautious before jumping in head first (OK, I will try and limit the H2O puns from now on).

Since the Great Recession, American Water Works stock has had an amazing run. This climb from $20 to over $80 is even more impressive when you consider that AWK is not some silicon valley tech darling, it's a water utility company. Utilities are supposed to be slow and steady investments with good dividends to help investors sleep at night. AWK clearly does not fit that traditional profile.

Let's put this run in context. Record low bond yields in recent years have caused seismic changes in the investment world. There is always a huge demand for relatively safe, stable investments that provide decent income. So when world events such as Brexit, the European debt crisis, and Ebola outbreak cause a massive "flight to safety" one of the first places investors look is the US Treasury bond market. If the proverbial stuff is hitting the fan elsewhere around the globe, Uncle Sam can still be counted on to pay those Treasury bond holders. All this global turmoil has created incredible demand for US Treasury notes which in turn sends the yield of those bonds (or amount the US government has to pay to borrow money) plummeting.

So if income investors can't get the return they desire from buying US Treasury bonds, investing in US large public utilities is a next logical step. Utility stocks tend to be fairly stable in price without wide swings in either direction and generally pay a juicy dividend to boot. They are also seen as a decent hedge against inflation. The key point here is that there is a very strong correlation between bond yields and utility stock share prices. This has been a huge boon for AWK since 2008 with bond yields falling. However the bond market appears to have bottomed shortly after the Brexit vote in late June 2016. The election of Donald Trump has added to the surge in bond yields as the investment world has a more optimistic forecast for US and global growth. The chart below compares AWK (top line) to the US 10 Treasury bond ($TNX in lime green) and really highlights this linkage between bond yields and utility stocks.

If the global economic story is truly changing, investors need to adapt. If global growth is truly picking up (or even if investors just think it's picking up), stocks like AWK are guaranteed to sell off as fund managers rotate into more risky names that do better in a growing economy. Take a look at stocks in the mining and materials sectors since June 2016 and you will see what I mean. This fact of life doesn't make American Water Works any less of a quality company. It just means that was once a tailwind for the stock, may now be a headwind.

American Water Works has benefited greatly from the low interest rate environment in ways other than just a higher share price. Its business model excels when the company can borrow money cheaply. Delivering clean water from the lake to the consumer is not an easy task. The process is incredibly capital intensive. Maintaining a network of pipes, pumps, and treatment facilities is no small feat.

Besides capital improvements on their existing network, AWK also benefits from low interest rates when it comes to the company's growth rate. American Water Works has a history of growing through acquisition by snapping up smaller systems to expand the company's footprint. AWK just closed a $195 million deal to buy the Scranton Sewer Authority in Pennsylvania. Deals like this are easy to fund when money is cheap. The company recently released its capex plan for the next few years and these charts below definitely illustrate the amount of money the company plans to invest in maintaining its infrastructure and also growth rate.

Source: American Water Works 2016 Investor Day presentation

Rising rates pose two problems for AWK, growth via acquisition becomes more expensive and the debt used to fund prior acquisitions becomes more expensive to service. According to Morningstar, the company has $6.8 billion in debt with a debt to equity ratio of 1.3 which means that while the company is not drowning in debt (sorry!), the debt load is significant enough to make investors realize that this is not a worry-free investment. Tackling this debt is not as easy just raising water rates for consumers. Despite operating as a monopoly in most regions, AWK's profits are regulated by local authorities.

Source: Morningstar

Valuation and Conclusion

From a value perspective, AWK seems pricey, especially for a utility. With a current P/E ratio of over 27 and rising bond yields, I think AWK will have a tough time outperforming the market in the coming years. The dividend is yield of 2.09% is nothing to write home about and offers little in the way of protection in a downturn. The company does have a history of raising its dividend but given its debt load, I am not sure if that can continue in perpetuity. Paying down debt may be a higher priority than boosting the dividend.

I am torn on American Water Works. The same goes for its competitor Aqua America. AWK and WTR have been on my watchlist for more than two years and I have yet to pull the trigger on either figuring that I had missed the boat. I would like to add AWK at a price lower than current levels. The chart below shows a solid base of price support around $70. That price point appears to have been tested roughly five times since October 2016. I am not interested in the stock at $70 and feel it will need a fairly significant negative event to push below this $70 threshold. What could that catalyst be? My bet would be that an early 2017 rate hike by the Federal Reserve could do it. AWK investors should monitor Janet Yellen's comments closely.

For me, an attractive entry point to initiate a new position would be $60 which would produce a dividend yield of 2.5% (still low relative to other utilities). This was a $60 stock a little more than a year ago so I don't think it's that much of a stretch for us to revisit those levels. If President Trump gets his wishes for a significant infrastructure bill that boosts economic growth, AWK's share price could easily see the mid to low 50s much sooner than that $85 peak post-Brexit.

Much has been written about investing in water. Michael Bury (of The Big Short fame) famously said he is going "all in" on water investments. All that being said, it's not the easiest sector to invest in. I wish their were more options because I believe water and those who control it will become increasingly important. In my opinion, that investment thesis is sound. I think the water utilities like American Water Works are a good, but not the best way to play the sector. Water infrastructure companies like Xylem (NYSE:XYL), Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), or Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) may offer a better way to play the water thesis than a standard utility. Companies like these could see a boost from any Trump infrastructure plan while not selling off just because rates are moving higher. Fair disclosure, I do own XYL in my portfolio.

American Water Works investors just need to be aware that this is not going to always be a winner. AWK stock will have up years and down years just like any other investment. That being said, if I were a holder of the stock, I would not sell at current levels. For new investors, I think a better buying opportunity will present itself. I think the $70-75 range is a bit of a "no man's land" and feel you would be nuts to try and short this given how well the $70 level has held. So for the time being, I plan on just sitting on the sidelines and enjoying a tall glass of ice water.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XYL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.